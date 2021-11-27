Featured Content
SAP Engagement Cloud Product Innovations

SAP Emarsys is evolving into SAP Engagement Cloud, marking the next chapter in delivering connected, enterprise-wide customer engagement as part of SAP’s CX portfolio - bringing together data, AI, and experiences while preserving the marketer-first capabilities you rely on. 

What’s New in the Q1 2026 Release

Discover AI-assisted Report Builder enhancements, Conversational Messaging for real-time, personalized interactions and Smart Data enhancements that give IT teams greater control and visibility. 

We’re also introducing the new Enterprise Edition of SAP Engagement Cloud, designed for customers who need enterprise-wide engagement connected to end-to-end business processes. 

 

Join us live on February 26 for our Product Release Webinar to explore the new capabilities and see them in action. 

 

 

 

Events
At Engage with SAP Online, we’re bringing together global brands and digital leaders who are redefining what customer engagement looks like today. We’ll explore how organizations are navigating rising customer expectations, evolving data realities, and increasing pressure to execute at scale. Discover how leaders are turning insight into action — using AI to power personalization, connecting engagement across the entire business, and building lasting customer relationships through seamless, omnichannel experiences.

Save your spot and discover what matters most in customer engagement today at Engage with SAP Online on March 11th.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Omnichannel Customer Engagement Solution
the Next Era of Engagement

From SAP Emarsys to SAP Engagement Cloud: Powering the Next Era of Engagement

Today, we’re excited to introduce SAP Engagement Cloud—an important step forward in our strategy to make engagement a core, enterprise-wide capability across SAP and connect customer engagement more deeply to how businesses run.

As part of this evolution, SAP Emarsys is now SAP Engagement Cloud

This change reflects how engagement has grown beyond a single function or channel to become a critical capability that connects customer insights, operational execution, and real-time decisioning across the business.

Engagement is no longer just about sending the right message. It’s about orchestrating relevant, timely experiences based on what’s happening across commerce, service, sales, supply chain, and operations—in the moment.

"SAP has leveled up Emarsys with Engagement Cloud for the AI age, providing marketing organizations an AI-enabled platform to drive personalized customer journeys at scale across their different channels, brands/regions, and business models."

– Nhuan Huynh, Director of SAP Marketing Solutions, VASS 

Building on a Proven Foundation

SAP Engagement Cloud builds on the market-leading personalization and omnichannel engagement we’ve delivered through Emarsys, with its capabilities recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines seven years in a row.

What’s new is the context in which those capabilities now operate.

By combining our marketer-first strengths with SAP’s trusted enterprise backbone, we’re enabling organizations to connect customer insights and operational data in real-time, so engagement can adapt dynamically to real-world conditions, not just predefined journeys.

This is engagement designed not only to personalize interactions but to coordinate actions across the enterprise.

Continuity for Our Customers

For our existing customers, continuity is paramount.

Customers will continue to use their existing solution to deliver the powerful, reliable experiences their teams count on—with ongoing innovations, enhanced functionality, and AI-driven capabilities. This solution will be renamed the “Emarsys Edition” of SAP Engagement Cloud, the cornerstone of our strategic evolution that takes an editions-based approach. The value, investment, and forward momentum of the Emarsys Edition remain stronger than ever.

And just as importantly, the Customer Success experience remains unchanged. Customers will continue working with the same dedicated Customer Success Manager and support teams who know their business, their goals, and their implementation.

 

“We’re excited to participate in the SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition beta and to explore how it can bring our customer data, service processes, and communications together across our SAP landscape. Even early on, we see real potential in having a unified engagement engine that strengthens the way we support and connect with our customers.”
- Martin Schamberger
Digital Product Manager CX. IT/Org

KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE


What’s coming in 2026? As part of our continued innovation roadmap, customers across SAP Engagement Cloud editions will benefit from ongoing advancements designed to improve efficiency, relevance, and scale, including:

  • AI-Assisted Content Creation: Quickly generate compelling content for all campaign messages.
  • Universal Schema Builder: Simplified data modelling across systems for smarter personalization.
  • AI-assisted Campaign Translator: Localize campaign content across languages and regions within the email editor.
  • Conversational SMS: Two-way SMS messaging to deepen engagement.
  • Embedded Messaging: Seamless in-app and web experiences, delivered on your customers' terms. 
  • Business Areas: Control access to customer data, content, and campaigns by brand or region within a single account using role-based authorizations.
  • And so much more!

Introducing SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition

Alongside this evolution, we’re also introducing SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition, designed for organizations operating across multiple brands, regions, teams, and business models.  The Enterprise Edition adds advanced administration, governance, and content and data control capabilities—making it easier to scale engagement while maintaining consistency, compliance, and brand standards globally. 

 

Key capabilities include: 

  • Enterprise Flexibility: Support multi-brand, multi-region, and multi-subsidiary operations with complex orchestration and AI-driven personalization.
  • Native SAP Integrations: Connect seamlessly with SAP BDC, CDP, Commerce, Sales, Service, and more.
  • Live SAP Data Activation: Activate governed, enterprise-grade data in real-time to drive personalized engagement.
  • API-First Architecture: Fully ODM-compliant and extensible, enabling agile integration across SAP and non-SAP systems.

SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition, will be available beginning February 19, with additional innovations delivered through our continuous roadmap.

The Next Era of Engagement

This moment represents more than a name change—it marks a new chapter in how engagement fits into the enterprise.

Emarsys brought marketers the power of omnichannel personalization.

With SAP Engagement Cloud, we’re bringing the enterprise the power of orchestrated, real-time engagement—connected to data, processes, and decisions across the business.

Together, we’re laying the foundation for the next era of intelligent, customer-centric engagement—one that scales with the enterprise while staying true to the marketer-first principles that have always defined us.

To learn more about SAP Engagement Cloud and what this evolution means for your team, visit our product release page or connect with your SAP representative.


SAP Engagement Cloud Demo

SAP Engagement Cloud is purpose built for marketers to build, launch and scale AI-powered personalized omnichannel engagements that deliver business outcomes. Watch this quick demo of the platform...

We Did It Again: SAP Recognized as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines

At SAP Connect in October 2025, one theme consistently emerged in conversations with our customers: personalization can no longer live in silos. 

  • Across industries, leaders shared the same questions: How do we orchestrate connected engagement across the entire business?
  • How do we unify data, AI, and real-time operations to deliver experiences that are truly personal and timely??

Those conversations reinforced what we’ve long believed: the future of personalization is about harmonizing customer insights with operational signals that run the business. It’s about turning real business moments into meaningful customer experiences at scale. 

And that’s why we’re especially proud that SAP has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the seventh consecutive time.  

We believe this continued recognition reflects SAP’s long-term commitment to helping organizations activate data in real-time, embed AI across engagement, and orchestrate connected experiences that drive loyalty, growth, and measurable business impact. 

Scaling Real-Time, AI-Powered Engagement Across Channels 

SAP helps brands scale real-time engagement across channels, powered by built-in AI and intelligent orchestration. Our solution delivers: 

  • Advanced audience segmentation and predictive triggering
  • AI-powered content generation and real-time personalization
  • Consistent cross-channel experiences
  • Enterprise-scale orchestration across complex environments

One customer captured the impact of these capabilities clearly: 

“Strong AI and personalization capabilities: The AI tools deliver highly relevant and effective automated journeys that have improved our overall business results and customer loyalty. [...] Having a dedicated customer success manager who works with us to set and monitor KPIs has made a huge difference in achieving measurable results.” 

—Reviewer: Marketing Function, Retail Industry, October 8, 2025 

 

Driving Measurable Outcomes Through Event-Based, Behavior-Led Orchestration 

We believe this year’s Leader placement also reflects SAP’s strength in enabling event-based, behavior-led orchestration across the business. By connecting engagement directly to real-time operational data, organizations can: 

  • Trigger journeys from back-office and transactional events
  • Deliver timely, context-aware experiences
  • Increase conversions and retention
  • Strengthen long-term loyalty

In our opinion, this ability to connect engagement with how the business actually runs is a core differentiator and foundational to SAP’s vision for enterprise personalization.  

Unifying Customer Experiences with Native SAP Integrations 

We believe this bi-directional connectivity enables every team to act on a shared real-time customer view, allowing service to drive revenue, marketing to prevent churn, and sales to engage with precision. As another one of our customers shared: 

“It’s intelligent enough to handle segmentation and personalization seamlessly, with a whole suite of powerful features that help build an integrated customer view across all channels. This gives us a truly holistic understanding of our customers — and ultimately enables us to deliver even more value back to them.” 

—Reviewer: Strategy Function, Retail Industry, October 23, 2025 

This connected foundation sets a new standard for orchestrated, enterprise-wide engagement. 

Built to Support Global Enterprises with Flexibility and Trust 

We believe the Gartner report also recognizes SAP’s enterprise readiness, including: 

  • Global reach across industries and regions
  • A robust partner ecosystem
  • Cloud-native, composable architecture built for performance and resilience

Whether operating across five markets or fifty, SAP enables organizations to deliver personalized, compliant experiences at true global scale.  

Customer Satisfaction That Reflects Real-World Impact 

Customer feedback across Gartner® Peer Insights™ reflects high satisfaction with SAP in areas such as: 

  • Integration and deployment
  • Contract experience
  • Support services

These results demonstrate that customers value SAP’s capabilities, partnership, support, and guidance that empower their teams to succeed. And our customers continue to show what’s possible when personalization is done right.  

  • Take Cupshe, which saw 33% overall revenue growth by adding personalization to every customer journey. 
  • Or Arezzo, which built personalized omnichannel holiday campaigns in just 40 days! 
  • Meanwhile, Mizuno achieved a 52% increase in active customers YoY by delivering more targeted, relevant messages.  

These outcomes demonstrate what’s possible when personalization is embedded across the enterprise. 

Looking Ahead 

In our opinion, being a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines for the seventh consecutive time reinforces both our momentum and our vision for the future of engagement. 

As SAP continues to evolve its engagement solution, including the SAP Engagement Cloud direction, we remain focused on helping organizations: 

  • Activate data for real-time engagement
  • Personalize every interaction with AI
  • Connect experiences across the business
  • Scale operations with enterprise flexibility

Explore the findings for yourself. Download the full 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines. 

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates. 

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Personalization Engines, By Penny Gillespie, Jason Daigler, Michael Ro, Ross Cosner, 3 February 2026 

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s Research & Advisory organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. 

This graphic was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from SAP. 

How Ferrara sweetened Customer Engagement through Direct Consumer Relationships

Learn all about Ferrara's approach to omnichannel engagement, with integrated SAP Customer Experience solutions, helping them to achieve:

  • 59% increase in contactable customers
  • 10-20% above the industry average for open rates for email campaigns
  •  A unified customer profile across its top 10 priority brands

Customer Loyalty Index 2025

Customer Loyalty Index 2025

Could your most loyal customers be one TikTok trend away from switching brands? In our fifth annual Customer Loyalty Index, we surveyed 10,000+ consumers across 5 countries. Our research indicates that a new type of loyalty is disrupting the market. It’s viral-driven, emotionally charged, and affecting a growing number of consumers. Meet Trend Loyalty. 

Combined with the fact that 64% of shoppers now ignore brand names entirely when making purchases, the message is clear: traditional loyalty tactics no longer work. This report breaks down the six types of customer loyalty, explains why True Loyalty is declining, and provides generation-specific strategies to build lasting relationships in the Engagement Era. 

What’s Inside:

  • The 6 types of Customer Loyalty: Understand the six loyalty types, including Trend Loyalty, the short-lived but powerful force reshaping consumer behavior. 
  • Loyalty trends by channel and industry: Learn how consumers want to be contacted, why they use brand apps, and which industries are winning (and losing) the loyalty battle. 
  • Ready-to-use action steps: Each section includes practical “Loyalty Lever” callouts to help you turn insights into immediate action.  

Download the report now.