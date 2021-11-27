Today, we’re excited to introduce SAP Engagement Cloud—an important step forward in our strategy to make engagement a core, enterprise-wide capability across SAP and connect customer engagement more deeply to how businesses run.

As part of this evolution, SAP Emarsys is now SAP Engagement Cloud.

This change reflects how engagement has grown beyond a single function or channel to become a critical capability that connects customer insights, operational execution, and real-time decisioning across the business.

Engagement is no longer just about sending the right message. It’s about orchestrating relevant, timely experiences based on what’s happening across commerce, service, sales, supply chain, and operations—in the moment.

"SAP has leveled up Emarsys with Engagement Cloud for the AI age, providing marketing organizations an AI-enabled platform to drive personalized customer journeys at scale across their different channels, brands/regions, and business models." – Nhuan Huynh, Director of SAP Marketing Solutions, VASS

Building on a Proven Foundation

SAP Engagement Cloud builds on the market-leading personalization and omnichannel engagement we’ve delivered through Emarsys, with its capabilities recognized by Gartner as a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Personalization Engines seven years in a row.

What’s new is the context in which those capabilities now operate.

By combining our marketer-first strengths with SAP’s trusted enterprise backbone, we’re enabling organizations to connect customer insights and operational data in real-time, so engagement can adapt dynamically to real-world conditions, not just predefined journeys.

This is engagement designed not only to personalize interactions but to coordinate actions across the enterprise.

Continuity for Our Customers

For our existing customers, continuity is paramount.

Customers will continue to use their existing solution to deliver the powerful, reliable experiences their teams count on—with ongoing innovations, enhanced functionality, and AI-driven capabilities. This solution will be renamed the “Emarsys Edition” of SAP Engagement Cloud, the cornerstone of our strategic evolution that takes an editions-based approach. The value, investment, and forward momentum of the Emarsys Edition remain stronger than ever.

And just as importantly, the Customer Success experience remains unchanged. Customers will continue working with the same dedicated Customer Success Manager and support teams who know their business, their goals, and their implementation.

“We’re excited to participate in the SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition beta and to explore how it can bring our customer data, service processes, and communications together across our SAP landscape. Even early on, we see real potential in having a unified engagement engine that strengthens the way we support and connect with our customers.”

- Martin Schamberger

Digital Product Manager CX. IT/Org KAESER KOMPRESSOREN SE



What’s coming in 2026? As part of our continued innovation roadmap, customers across SAP Engagement Cloud editions will benefit from ongoing advancements designed to improve efficiency, relevance, and scale, including:

AI-Assisted Content Creation: Quickly generate compelling content for all campaign messages.

Universal Schema Builder : Simplified data modelling across systems for smarter personalization.

: Simplified data modelling across systems for smarter personalization. AI-assisted Campaign Translator: Localize campaign content across languages and regions within the email editor.

Localize campaign content across languages and regions within the email editor. Conversational SMS : Two-way SMS messaging to deepen engagement.

: Two-way SMS messaging to deepen engagement. Embedded Messaging: Seamless in-app and web experiences, delivered on your customers' terms.

Seamless in-app and web experiences, delivered on your customers' terms. Business Areas: Control access to customer data, content, and campaigns by brand or region within a single account using role-based authorizations.

Control access to customer data, content, and campaigns by brand or region within a single account using role-based authorizations. And so much more!

Introducing SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition

Alongside this evolution, we’re also introducing SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition, designed for organizations operating across multiple brands, regions, teams, and business models. The Enterprise Edition adds advanced administration, governance, and content and data control capabilities—making it easier to scale engagement while maintaining consistency, compliance, and brand standards globally.

Key capabilities include:

Enterprise Flexibility : Support multi-brand, multi-region, and multi-subsidiary operations with complex orchestration and AI-driven personalization.

: Support multi-brand, multi-region, and multi-subsidiary operations with complex orchestration and AI-driven personalization. Native SAP Integrations : Connect seamlessly with SAP BDC, CDP, Commerce, Sales, Service, and more.

: Connect seamlessly with SAP BDC, CDP, Commerce, Sales, Service, and more. Live SAP Data Activation : Activate governed, enterprise-grade data in real-time to drive personalized engagement.

: Activate governed, enterprise-grade data in real-time to drive personalized engagement. API-First Architecture: Fully ODM-compliant and extensible, enabling agile integration across SAP and non-SAP systems.

SAP Engagement Cloud, Enterprise Edition, will be available beginning February 19, with additional innovations delivered through our continuous roadmap.

The Next Era of Engagement

This moment represents more than a name change—it marks a new chapter in how engagement fits into the enterprise.

Emarsys brought marketers the power of omnichannel personalization.

With SAP Engagement Cloud, we’re bringing the enterprise the power of orchestrated, real-time engagement—connected to data, processes, and decisions across the business.

Together, we’re laying the foundation for the next era of intelligent, customer-centric engagement—one that scales with the enterprise while staying true to the marketer-first principles that have always defined us.

To learn more about SAP Engagement Cloud and what this evolution means for your team, visit our product release page or connect with your SAP representative.



