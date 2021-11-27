SAP Digital Manufacturing FAQ

Upon decommissioning my SAP Digital Manufacturing production tenants with SAP, in what form will I receive my data and what is the process to request and receive the data?

Requesting the return of data

To request the return of data following decommissioning, the requestor shall initiate a ticket under the SAP Support Portal.

Details may be found under Decommissioning Tenants, Data Return, and Deletion.

Form of Returned DMC Data

· Each .csv data file contains data associated with respectively named database table.

· The .csv files are contained within one or more .zip files.

· Files from the objects store are returned in their original format

Storage of Returned Data

· Data for Amazon Web Services tenants is stored in within an AWS S3 Bucket.

· Data for Azure tenants is stored within an Azure Container in Blob storage.

· Data storage expires at the contract termination date.

Credentials to access Returned Data

· The credentials to access the data are provided in the login area of your Support ticket (you need to switch to edit mode to access the login data).

Retrieval of Returned Data on AWS

· To access the data use the Amazon Command Line Interface. Please refer to the Amazon documentation for further details.

Retrieval of Returned Data on Azure

· To access the copied files use the Azure Storage Explorer.

· Hint: In the connect dialog of the Azure storage explorer choose the option "Use a shared access signature (SAS) URI".

· The URI you enter there consists of the container uri followed by a ? and then the sas token (see how-a-shared-access-signature-works).

· Please refer to the Azure documentation for further details.

Other Data

Audit log data may be retrieved via public API. Instructions found at the Audit Log API Usage for the Cloud Foundry Environment page.