SAP Digital Manufacturing
SAP Digital Manufacturing solutions enable companies to integrate and embed intelligence in manufacturing processes facilitating Industry 4.0 principles with one source of live information. They provide optimal coordination of planning and execution processes, covering all aspects of the manufacturing cycle from planning to the shop floor and beyond. Get in touch with the features and functions SAP offers for your manufacturing needs.
Asset Repositories
SAP Road Map Explorer
Check out the latest road maps for a preview of new features and enhancements for SAP Digital Manufacturing:
L3 Decks
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Insights
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Automation
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Integration
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Issue Resolution
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Extensibility
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Execution
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Cloud Operations
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Modular Production
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Overall Equipment Effectiveness
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Resource Orchestration
- L3 SAP Digital Manufacturing - Regulatory Compliance
In case you are unable to access the documentation using the links above, it might be due to different type of required privileges assigned to your user. If you have a partner user type, please access the L2 and L3 decks following the Partner Edge link.