SAP Digital Manufacturing

SAP Digital Manufacturing solutions enable companies to integrate and embed intelligence in manufacturing processes facilitating Industry 4.0 principles with one source of live information. They provide optimal coordination of planning and execution processes, covering all aspects of the manufacturing cycle from planning to the shop floor and beyond. Get in touch with the features and functions SAP offers for your manufacturing needs.

Featured Content
Getting Started

SAP Digital Manufacturing Assets: IVJs, Videos and Blog Posts

Digital Supply Chain Engagement Hub

Digital Supply Chain Content Hub on Manufacturing

Manufacturing Videos

Documentation

Digital Manufacturing (SAP Help Portal)

Production Connector (SAP Help Portal)

Manufacturing Products (SAP Help Portal)

Asset Repositories

Digital Library

Expert Content
Check out the latest road maps for a preview of new features and enhancements for SAP Digital Manufacturing.

SAP Road Map Explorer

Check out the latest road maps for a preview of new features and enhancements for SAP Digital Manufacturing:

Level 2 documentation on SAP Digital Manufacturing product features

L2 Decks

Level 3 documentation on SAP Digital Manufacturing product features

L3 Decks

In case you are unable to access the documentation using the links above, it might be due to different type of required privileges assigned to your user. If you have a partner user type, please access the L2 and L3 decks following the Partner Edge link.

Stay Current documentation for SAP Digital Manufacturing, covering the latest updates and best practices.

Stay Current - EKT Material.

Historical Stay Current documentation for SAP Digital Manufacturing, covering the previous updates and best practices.

Historical "Stay Current" files.

Stay Current Digital Manufacturing Cloud Execution

Stay Current Digital Manufacturing Cloud Insights

Browse this Topic
SAP Digital Manufacturing
SAP Digital Manufacturing FAQKnowledge Hub & CommunityAsk a QuestionDigital Manufacturing Extensibility BootcampLearning JourneysOnboarding Resource Center
Partner EdgeCustomer Influence & AdoptionDesign To Operate ShowcaseDesign To Consume Showcase
SAP Manufacturing Execution (SAP ME)SAP Manufacturing Integration and Intelligence (SAP MII)SAP Plant Connectivity (SAP PCo)