Web3 addresses the problems which come with web2 namely, breach of security & privacy, censorship & surveillance, misinformation & data loss, advertising being the default business model and monopolies.

Web 2.0 offers users the ability to read and to write. This has become popular through offerings from large corporations like Google, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter. Users can, without specific technical knowledge, write on the internet by posting on Facebook or uploading a video on TikTok. By creating content via these platforms, users hand over the ownership of their content to the platform providers who in turn monetize the content. Some platforms do reward a certain part to users, but compared to their overall revenues, revenues of users are marginal.

Web3 aims to change this by offering read, write, and own to users utilizing cryptography and decentralized networks. Starting with cryptocurrencies , web3 allowed users to own digital tokens usable within a network. Embedded into the internet, this creates a censorship resistant, independent digital payment medium, that once owned by a user cannot be taken away. Modern technologies like NFTs introduce tradable ownership of assets beyond simple currencies. Tokens, no matter if fungible or non-fungible give users digital property rights making web3 all about ‘owning’ on the internet. On the other hand, being programmable makes them more flexible and composable with other functionalities. Imagine NFTs that share a percentage of their traded value with the creators or pay tax at the time of trade transaction.

Like Web1, Web3 also depends on open-source protocols, but collectively owned through crypto economics. It is independent of traditional organizations, code executed as written. Web3 values open-source software, user ownership of data, permissionless access and creates a shared sense of identity and collaboration.

Ethereum may be one of the best examples where an open ecosystem allowing users to own pieces of the ecosystem has evolved into a 500-million-dollar market cap network with a huge community of developers, users, and a wide variety of applications. Developers join as they are incentivized to improve the ecosystem once they have ownership of the network. Users promote the network and educate others simply driven by the ownership they have in the network. Applications are created utilizing the infrastructure provided by Ethereum adding value with a multitude of use cases. From lending, borrowing to collecting carbon offsets to buying property or forming decentralized media organizations – users and developers join in on web3 because they can own a piece of what they are creating.