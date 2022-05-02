Eye Control, also know as gaze control, is an input method that allows users to operate a computer or other devices using only their eyes. It can also be combined with other input methods such as mouse, keyboard or voice.

Eye Control uses information about the point of gaze of the user to enhance interaction with computers and devices. The enhancement can be categorized by two dimensions:

degree of interaction support : from augmenting existing mouse, keyboard, touch interaction to full hands-free control

: from augmenting existing mouse, keyboard, touch interaction to full hands-free control type of interaction support: from direct (e.g. triggering buttons by gaze) to predictive (e.g. pre-loading content based on gaze focus or scrolling based on reading predictions or supporting next steps in a workflow) to caring/abstract (e.g. detect a flow state in gaze patterns and automatically protect the user from non-urgent interruptions or reminding user to take a break)

Especially the predictive and abstract type of interaction support is a fundamental shift from all established types of computer interaction (mouse, keyboard, touch, voice) in that way, that the computer does not need to wait for an active user input but can actively create models about the cognitive state and intention of the user and take ad hoc action without user input.

With the growing presence of eye-tracking capable devices, eye control will substantially impact application development, e.g., i/o interface design or timing content delivery adjusted to the user's cognitive state (e.g., placing notification and training contents when the user is in a receptive state). So if you have ever asked yourself, how you can control your computer with your eyes, you will find the answers here in this article.