Learning Material

Before embarking on your learning journey, don't miss this pre-read: Curious about the speakers in our videos?

The following videos teach you the Db2 essentials:

Naming Conventions (2 min.)

Architecture (9 min.)

Statement Processing (10 min.)

Layout and Storage (14 min.)

Client Connectivity (19 min.)

Additional Features (9 min.)

Db2 Configuration (15 min.)

Db2 Mod Pack and Fix Pack Update (13 min.)

Db2 Version Upgrade (18 min.)

Problem Reporting (4 min.)