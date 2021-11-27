SAP on IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows
Want to get information about running IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows in an SAP environment? Here you’ll find product documentation, blogs, articles, Q&As, SAP Notes, and more.
We have revived and updated our training courses and turned them into a free and self-paced e-learning. Let's embark on the SAP on Db2 Learning Journey:
Are you looking for our SAP on Db2 installation, administration, and upgrade guides? They are all in one place on SAP Help Portal:
The local client copy has been optimized: You can now avoid logging and locking issues by using the SAPTOOLS.BULK_INSERT procedure:
Advanced Log Space Management (ALSM)
ALSM helps you avoid transaction log full situations and speed up rollback processing. Read on to learn more and watch the video.
Blog Post: Advanced Log Space Management (ALSM)
Blog Post: Using the DBA Cockpit for Monitoring ALSM
Fast Data Access (FDA)
Check out the following blog series to learn more about Fast Data Access:
Part 1: Why Fast Data Access (FDA) for ABAP “FOR ALL ENTRIES” Statements on IBM Db2 Is Useful
Part 2: How to detect and tune long-running Fast Data Access (FDA) statements
How to Benefit from Parallel INSERT for ABAP INSERT Statements on Column-Organized Tables
DBA Cockpit
Find out how you can use the DBA Cockpit for database administration and monitoring tasks regarding performance, space, backup, configuration, diagnostics, and more.
Declustering
What’s the benefit of using transparent tables over cluster tables on Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows?
Security and Encryption
Check out these papers to learn about the role-based security concept and encryption:
Role-Based Security Concept for Database Users on IBM Db2 for Linux, UNIX, and Windows
Running an SAP NetWeaver Application Server on Db2 for LUW with the IBM Db2 Encryption Technology
Setting up Secure SSL Connections Between SAP Application Server ABAP and an IBM Db2 Database
Prefetching Concepts
Check out the following blog post about prefetching on the client side. To learn about the prefetching model on the database server side, read the IBM white paper:
Blog Post: New Query Block Prefetch Feature with Db2 11.5.6
IBM White Paper: Db2 Prefetching: Understanding, Configuring, Monitoring, Tuning