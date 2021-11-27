SAP BW Bridge
Scaling your data and analytics innovations might be challenging when most of your existing investments reside on-premises. To help you modernize your landscape, we built SAP BW bridge for SAP Datasphere that allows you to reuse your existing SAP BW investments in the cloud.
Introduction to SAP BW Bridge
SAP BW bridge provides a path that eases the transition from existing SAP BW systems to an innovative infrastructure supported by SAP Datasphere. This helps you reuse existing customer investments in SAP BW by allowing you to transfer and enable the rich feature set of extractors and ABAP code for access to legacy SAP on-premises systems – and to seamlessly transfer existing ETL processes within a dedicated space.
Check out the links for a basic introduction to BW Bridge and how it enables you to move BW data, models, and staging to the public cloud by reusing your BW experience.
If you want to go deeper and start think about planning, provisioning and transport you will find more information in these blogs
- How to Plan and Provision an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape
- How to Transport in an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape
Please note, while this video references SAP Data Warehouse Cloud, the content applies to SAP Datasphere
Business Value
SAP BW bridge gives SAP BW customers a clear path to the public cloud. SAP BW customers can take advantage of modernizing their data warehousing with a complete end-to-end solution and one semantic view designed for business & IT.
The SAP BW bridge enables customers to:
Reuse for business continuity - Leverage SAP BW data structures, transformations, customizations, and skills quickly extending your SAP BW investments to the public cloud
Connect with confidence - Integrate on-premises SAP Business Suite data with familiar connectivity and semantic richness – retaining instant access while expanding your analytics depth
Innovate with cloud agility - Empower your business to rapidly innovate on BW data with an open, unified data & analytics cloud service – scaling innovation and efficiency in the cloud
Customer Success Stories - Explore Nipro's journey with SAP BW bridge.
Want to learn more about BW Bridge?
If you are interested and would like to have a deep dive into BW Bridge, check the following resources:
- Find an overview of the main concepts, key areas, and tools in the SAP BW bridge SAP BW Bridge Help Documentation
- For SAP BW bridge, there is now a Troubleshooting guide available. It explains how to identify configuration issues in the connectivity of on-premises source systems to SAP BW bridge.
- Find detailed information like the supported functionality, limitations, and provisioning on the Central SAP Note SAP BW bridge SAP Note 3117800.
- In addition, SAP is providing the course “SAP Datasphere: SAP BW Bridge” (DWCBW1). The course has a strong focus on hands-on experience and provides more than 20 exercises to implement.
- What’s new by release
Related Blogs
Check out the blog post and demo video that demonstrates an entire end-to-end greenfield scenario using the SAP BW bridge:
Have a walkthrough of the Blog series on how SAP BW bridge, SAP Datasphere, and SAP Analytics Cloud can work together.
- Part 1: Creating Simple Objects Using SAP BW bridge for SAP Datasphere (Demo)
- Part 2: Combining Data from SAP BW bridge and SAP Datasphere (Demo)
Conversion Guidance: Conversion of BW Content into SAP BW Bridge
SAP offers a Conversion Execution Service for SAP Datasphere. With this conversion execution service, customers can accelerate their move from an existing SAP BW or SAP BW/4HANA system to SAP BW bridge.
Learn more:
- Conversion to SAP Datasphere: Conversion Paths and Cloud Transformation Steps
- Conversion Guide for SAP Datasphere, BW Bridge Shell conversion
- SAP Datasphere, BW bridge: Demystifying the Remote Conversion
- Remote Conversion Runbook for SAP Datasphere, BW bridge
- Simplification List for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge: SAP Note 3154420
- Central SAP Note for Conversion: SAP Note 3141688
- SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA and SAP Datasphere, SAP BW Bridge: SAP Note 2575059
- Sizing report: SAP Note 2296290 | Blog
- How to Plan and Provision an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape
- How to Transport in an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape