Best Practices and Troubleshooting
The best practice and troubleshooting page will share first guidance, recommendations, how-to guides, and other valuable information for customers and partners.
General Topics
- Getting Started with your Tenant
- Blog: SAP Datasphere - Space, Data Integration, and Data Modeling Best Practices
- Blog: Copy tables and views within a Space or bring them into other Spaces
- SAP Datasphere Sample Content: Introduction | Finance | HR | Sales
Connectivity & Data Integration
- 3332260 - New deployment of SAP HANA Cloud will affect your SAP Datasphere tenant
- Best Practices and Sizing Guide for Smart Data Integration when used in SAP Datasphere
- First Guidance Document: Data Integration for ABAP Source Systems
- Blog Series about CDS based Extraction: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
- Blog Series about SAP S/4HANA Cloud: Part 1, Part 2, Part 3
- Consume CDS Views from SAP S/4 HANA on-premise
- Integrate any data source Blog: Integrate any data source into your SAP Datasphere Data Flow
- Connect from Python Blog: Connecting to SAP Datasphere from Python
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Data Integration: Part 1, Part 2
- Extend SAP Datasphere with SAP Open Connectors
- Add Postgres using Open Connectors
- SAP Datasphere-SAP Cloud Connector Setup
- Cloud Connector, explained in simple terms
- 3264491 - How to enable realtime delta load in SAP Datasphere for SAPI datasources
- How to Install SDI DP Agent and steps to be followed
- Upgrading Your SDI DP Agent: A Step-by-Step Guide
Replication Flow
- SAP Datasphere - New Replication Flow
- Blog Series Part 1 – Overview
- Blog Series Part 2 – Premium Outbound Integration
- Blog Series Part 3 – Integration with Kafka
- Blog Series Part 4 – Sizing
- Blog Series Part 5 – Integration of SAP Datasphere and Databricks
Data Integration Monitoring
- SAP Datasphere: Monitoring and Analysis of SAC requests (Ina/MDS)
- SAP Datasphere: HANA System Memory and CPU – Overall Consumption and Breakdown
- Sample Content for Reporting
- Running Task Overview
SAP BW Bridge
- How to Plan and Provision an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape
- How to Transport in an SAP BW Bridge System Landscape
- Troubleshooting guide for SAP BW bridge[WK1]
- How to use SAP Datasphere as source for SAP BW/4HANA
- SAP BW/4HANA Model Transfer: Overview, Part 1, Part 2, Part 3, Part 4, Part 5
- SAP BW (or BW/4HANA) Integration: Part 1
Data Modeling & Analytics
- First Guidance Document: Development Guidelines and Naming Conventions
- Hierarchy Blog: Build a parent-child hierarchy based on S/4HANA hierarchies
- Using Text Association to enable Multi Language support
- Using Replace Table function to deliver robust Business Content
- Expose artefacts as OData: Expose SAP Datasphere artefacts as OData v4 service
- Unlock the full potential of your enterprise data with SAP Datasphere CatalogCreating Compound Keys in Datasphere
- Creating Compound Keys in Datasphere
- Why are Analytical Datasets deprecated and what does it mean for your project?
Analytic Model
- Part 2: Data Model Introduction
- Part 3: Motivation & Comparison with the Analytical Dataset
- Part 4: Calculated and Restricted Measures
- Part 5: Exception Aggregation
- Part 6: Using Variables in Analytic Model
- Part 7: Time Dependency for Dimensions and Texts in Analytic Model
- Part 8: Data Preview
- Part 9: User Experience and Navigation Paradigm
- Part 10: Design Multi Fact in Analytic Model
Intelligent Lookup
- Part 1: Harmonize your internal datasets with external data
- Part 2: How filtering and sorting enhances your work with Intelligent Lookup
- Part 3: How to integrate an Intelligent Lookup in your existing data landscape
- Part 4: What is a fuzzy match and why should I care?
- Part 5: SAP Datasphere Intelligent Lookup Series – Up for a (Data) Challenge?
Hierarchies with Directory
- Modeling a basic Hierarchy with Directory
Create SAP S/4HANA GL Account Hierarchy within SAP Datasphere through Community Content
Walkthrough of different Enterprise Scenarios via Community Content package – GL Account External Hi...
Explanation of Community Content Package - GL Account External Hierarchy via Replication Flow
Analytics
- SAP Analytics Cloud Best Practices
- SAP Data Warehouse Cloud: OData Connector for PowerBi
- Connecting SAP Data Warehouse Cloud OData API with PowerBI via a Blank Query
- Geo-Enrichment Blog: SAP Datasphere & SAP Analytics Cloud – New Geo Enrichment
- 3148585 - Analytics Optimization
- 2832606 - Unsupported Features with SAP Datasphere Live Connections in SAP Analytics Cloud
- How to consume SAP Datasphere using Google Looker?
Command-line Interface (CLI)
Security
- Introducing Boolean Operators for Data Access Controls to significantly reduce administration effort and increase flexibility as well as performance. See this Blog.
- In Q4/2023 authorisation management of SAP Datasphere was updated by the delivery of Space Dependent Permissions (Scoped Roles). Find a collection of materials on this topic HERE
- Row-level security: Modeling scenarios of Data Access Controls and persisted Views
- Data Anonymization Blog: Compliant Data Access – A key Self-Service Requirement
- Data Masking Blog: Data Masking – a walk in the park with SAP Datasphere
- Remote Authorizations from SAP BW/4HANA: Blog | SAP note 3062381
- DAC & SAP ECC authorizations Blog: Integrate your authorizations like your data
- 3108777 - Security Upgrade affecting Users with Custom SAML Identity Provider Setups
Popular Troubleshooting Knowledge Base Articles
Connections
- 3138841 - Error when using Remote tables in SAP Datasphere
- 3124162 - Error during upload server certificates in SAP Datasphere
- 2869135 - The tenant is locked, please try again later or contact your administrator error
- 3089492 - Data Flow Connectivity issues with S/4 HANA 1909
- 3013431 - Data flow building disabled with Oracle Connection
- 3077497 - Error when validating connection in SAP Datasphere
- 3192250 - Generic Odata connection couldn’t be established
- 3217335 - Unable to import ABAP Tables into SAP Datasphere
- 3166773 - Failed to fetch data when modelling Data Flow
- 3274776 - Failed to import data from SAP Datasphere OData API into SAP Analytics Cloud
- 3332260 - New deployment of SAP HANA Cloud will affect your SAP Datasphere tenant
- 3153915 - IP Addresses Used for Incoming and Outgoing Traffic in Context of SAP HANA Cloud Database
Modeling
Persistency
- 3001162 - Using Data Access Controls and View Persistency in the same View
- 3018945 - Scheduling in SAP Datasphere
- 3084256 - SAP Datasphere Snapshot Schedules fail with "Lock-wait time out exceeded"
- 3089828 - Scheduled jobs start to fail after a change in the Identity Provider configuration
- 3139720 - View Persistency aborts with an Out of Memory exception or consumes too much memory
- 3215139 - Replication fails due memory shortage in SAP Datasphere
Processes
- 2854764 - Guidelines for SAP Datasphere Incidents
- 2971361 - Very High priority incidents in SAP Datasphere
- 2891554 - How to create a Support User for SAP Datasphere tenants
- 2992349 - SAP Datasphere Wave Information
- 2882762 - Outage Information for SAP Datasphere
- 3057059 - Mapping HDI Container to SAP Datasphere