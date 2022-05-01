SAP Data Intelligence Resources for Developers
This page will provide developers resources such as videos, use cases, code samples and other resources on the Data Intelligence.
SAP Data Intelligence for Developers
With SAP Data Intelligence, you can connect to SAP applications and external systems. Use over 250+ operators to orchestrate and transform data, or create your own.
To learn more, explore the latest YouTube playlist, and code samples.
Top Use Cases
Orchestrate and Integrate New Data Sources
SAP Data Intelligence lets you orchestrate and integrate new data sources with your existing enterprise data stores. You can also integrate SAP Data Intelligence with SAP S/4HANA.
SAP HANA Machine Learning pipelines
You can transition from using raw data without insights to real-time predictions, all without having to extract any data from SAP HANA. That’s because SAP Data Intelligence lets you build and deploy SAP HANA Machine Learning pipelines.
Catalogue and Govern Your Data
SAP Data Intelligence lets you catalogue and govern your data. It provides metadata management, letting you discover data with metadata crawlers, profile and prepare data, as well as use a business glossary to define terms and associate them with related metadata explorer objects.