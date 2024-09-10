SAP Enable Now

SAP Enable Now provides the knowledge your employees need to succeed, exactly where and when it’s needed. Advanced capabilities help you improve productivity, user adoption, and the end-user experience. Easily create, maintain, and deliver performance support, learning material, and documentation content.

Create content
Getting Started with SAP Enable Now

If you are new to SAP Enable Now and wondering how to get started or just want to extend your knowledge into a new area, the Getting Started with SAP Enable Now guide is a great place to start. Find the most current events in the Events Section in our Info Center.

Deployment Walkthrough & Onboarding Series
This offering is designed for customers just getting started with SAP Enable Now, cloud edition. For live session have a look at the "Live Session" list at the right side of the community page.  On-demand offerings are below: 

1. Download the PowerPoint slides
2. Watch the Deployment Walkthrough webinar 
3. Watch the more comprehensive Onboarding Series consisting of four parts
Technical Tips and Tricks

Are you beyond the beginner content and looking for something more challenging? If you are a technical expert wanting to take your skills to the next level take a look at these blog posts:

SAP Enable Now On Premise to Cloud Migration: Keeping External Links Running

Farewell, HAL 9000; Hooray for Google TTS
Let's Tell SAP Companion
Extended Feedback Feature
Advanced Bubble Settings
SSO and Okta Settings
SAP Companion troubleshooting

SAP Signavio and SAP Enable Now working together!

Did you know that you can make your business process structure from SAP Signavio come to live with demos, tutorials, and more made with SAP Enable Now? This demo video shows you how the integration works and the magic appears! Read this blog to find out more.


Adoption Webinar Replays

Check out the replays of our live SAP Enable Now adoption webinars. There are sessions for all levels whether you are new to SAP Enable Now or you're ready to dive deeper and broaden your knowledge and skills. 

Introducing SAP Enable Now

Experience SAP Enable Now through the story of Amanda. Watch Amanda tackle her daily tasks with the support of SAP Enable Now and understand the value it has for enabling people on SAP and non-SAP applications. Have a look at our Solution Brief to find out how SAP Enable Now helps increase adoption of software!

SAP Companion

Learn how to set up SAP Companion and how to connect to standard content from SAP. SAP Companion is a Digital adoption Program (DAP) designed for SAP solutions.

SAP Companion - Supported Applications and Content Scenarios
SAP Companion Integration Guide
How to turn on SAP Companion (video)
SAP Companion for SAP SuccessFactors (video)
SAP Companion for SAP S/4HANA On Premise
Configure SAP Companion without WebDispatcher - SAP S/4HANA On Premise
SAP Companion for ISBN(Ariba) (video)
SAP Companion for Cloud for Customer (C4C) (video)
How to connect to SAP generated content in your SAP Enable Now Manager (video)
SAP Companion Release Information
Using the SAP Companion Preview

The Digital Adoption Solution for users across the organization

See how the latest solutions for digital adoption can lead your users with in app guidance and context sensitive help. Online Training and In-App Help from SAP Enable Now improve user adoption and the efficiency of software programs across your enterprise with e-learning content development that works for your employees.

Mountain Top

SAP Enable Now Cloud Master Author

Learn how to set up your SAP Enable Now, cloud edition and some of the most common server settings in Manager.

Getting Started Overview Cloud
Getting Started with Content Authoring using Producer
First Server Settings Configuration - Manager
Setting up the SAP Enable Now App Launcher
Starting Producer the First Time
Performing Initial Workarea Download
Defining Key Workarea Settings
SAPEnable Now Technical Documentation

SAP Enable Now | Web recording

Presenting the new web recording functionality of SAP Enable Now, giving subject matter experts and end-users the option to easily share their knowledge with others. Only requiring a browser plugin, this functionality simply records processes and outputs in formats designed for use in SAP Companion.

PC

Creating engaging eLearnings

Learn how to solve some of the most common asked questions around books and book pages for eLearning creation.

Objects and Object References
Adding a Progress Bar to your Book Pages
Tethering Bubbles to Action Areas
Action Areas and Images
Insert Images into Book Pages
Using Time Controls on a Book Page
Fun With Book Pages: Creating a Captcha
Using Audio on Book Pages

SAP Companion | User Led Instant On-Screen Translation

Star Trek and SAP Companion – What do they have in common? They solve the everyday problem of 'language' impactfully with a user-led Instant Translator. Utilizing the strength of SAP Translation Hub, Document Translation Service - included in SAP Enable Now, cloud edition out-of-the-box.

Arrows

SCORM Export to your Learning Management System

Learn how to troubleshoot and set up your SCORM exports

SCORM Settings for Playback with SuccessFactors or SAP LSO
FAQ for successful SAP Enable Now SCORM Export into SAP SuccessFactors LMS
How to debug SCORM Tracking Issue with SuccessFactors LMS

SAP Companion in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

SAP Companion, a component of SAP Enable Now, provides user assistance and relevant assets in an intelligent way: information is shown when and where needed to increase user adoption and raise productivity.

Accessing and Using SAP Standard Content
This session discusses the process of obtaining access to standard content created and maintained by SAP and modifying and using that content.
2024-09-10T07:30:00.000Z
Enable Now Deployment Walkthrough
Join the Enable Now Onboarding Center to review the deployment steps for those new to the solution.
2024-09-18T17:00:00.000Z
SAP Enable Now Deployment Walkthrough
This Deployment Walkthrough is designed for customers just getting started with SAP Enable Now, Cloud Edition. This session is designed for core project team members and will take around 60 minutes.
2024-09-20T08:00:00.000Z
