SAP Enable Now
SAP Enable Now provides the knowledge your employees need to succeed, exactly where and when it’s needed. Advanced capabilities help you improve productivity, user adoption, and the end-user experience. Easily create, maintain, and deliver performance support, learning material, and documentation content.
If you are new to SAP Enable Now and wondering how to get started or just want to extend your knowledge into a new area, the Getting Started with SAP Enable Now guide is a great place to start. Find the most current events in the Events Section in our Info Center.
Are you beyond the beginner content and looking for something more challenging?
Did you know that you can make your business process structure from SAP Signavio come to live with demos, tutorials, and more made with SAP Enable Now? This demo video shows you how the integration works and the magic appears! Read this blog to find out more.
Check out the replays of our live SAP Enable Now adoption webinars. There are sessions for all levels whether you are new to SAP Enable Now or you're ready to dive deeper and broaden your knowledge and skills.
Experience SAP Enable Now through the story of Amanda. Watch Amanda tackle her daily tasks with the support of SAP Enable Now and understand the value it has for enabling people on SAP and non-SAP applications. Have a look at our Solution Brief to find out how SAP Enable Now helps increase adoption of software!
SAP Companion
Learn how to set up SAP Companion and how to connect to standard content from SAP. SAP Companion is a Digital adoption Program (DAP) designed for SAP solutions.SAP Companion - Supported Applications and Content Scenarios
The Digital Adoption Solution for users across the organization
See how the latest solutions for digital adoption can lead your users with in app guidance and context sensitive help. Online Training and In-App Help from SAP Enable Now improve user adoption and the efficiency of software programs across your enterprise with e-learning content development that works for your employees.
Learn how to set up your SAP Enable Now, cloud edition and some of the most common server settings in Manager.
Presenting the new web recording functionality of SAP Enable Now, giving subject matter experts and end-users the option to easily share their knowledge with others. Only requiring a browser plugin, this functionality simply records processes and outputs in formats designed for use in SAP Companion.
Learn how to solve some of the most common asked questions around books and book pages for eLearning creation.
Star Trek and SAP Companion – What do they have in common? They solve the everyday problem of 'language' impactfully with a user-led Instant Translator. Utilizing the strength of SAP Translation Hub, Document Translation Service - included in SAP Enable Now, cloud edition out-of-the-box.
Learn how to troubleshoot and set up your SCORM exports
SAP Companion, a component of SAP Enable Now, provides user assistance and relevant assets in an intelligent way: information is shown when and where needed to increase user adoption and raise productivity.