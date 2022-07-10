SAP Crystal How-to Guides
Whether you are a novice user, or an experienced designer looking to see if you are following best practices, these guides are made for you.
A. SAP Crystal Solutions
Note that these guides are meant for SAP Crystal Reports 2016, SAP Crystal Reports 2020, SAP Crystal Server 2016 and SAP Crystal Server 2020. SAP Crystal Reports 2016 is 32 bit and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is 64 bit. All data connectors / drivers need to follow the same logic: 32 bit for SAP Crystal Reports 2016 and 64 bit for SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
A. 1. First Impressions of Crystal Solutions
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Check out the valuable features and capabilities of Crystal Solutions.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/4BVqx7r/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20First%20Impressions.pdf?rc=10
A. 2. Download SAP Crystal sample files
Download our SAP Crystal templates in RPT format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/SAP-Crystal-Reports-sample-reports.zip
Download our SAP Crystal sample database in MS Excel format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/Ridin-Round.xls
Download our SAP Crystal sample database in MS Access format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/xtreme1.mdb
Note: To open the MS Access file from SAP Crystal Reports 2016, you will need to save it as a Microsoft Access Database 2002-2003 file.
B. SAP Crystal Reports
B.1. SAP Crystal Reports: From evaluation to production
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn to continue with an installation of Crystal Reports by replacing the trial keycode with a production license.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/p4ZNNYx/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20from%20trial%20to%20production%20license%20key.pdf?rc=10
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS/9fe2522cc23841d389160e24e801186f?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=2020.3
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/doc/431da886be3446ac87f68a25530fd45b/2016.7/en-US/cr16_installgd_en.pdf
Start a 30 days trial for SAP Crystal Reports:
https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
B. 2. SAP Crystal Reports: Learn from our sample reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Leverage our sample reports to learn how to use SAP Crystal reports.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/cHLi2Ho/SAP%20Crystal%20Reports%202016%20Step%20by%20Step%20Learn%20from%20sample%20reports.pdf?rc=10
B. 3. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to a data source
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Follow the steps to learn how to connect to a data source. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/hg1QFHA/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20how%20to%20connect%20to%20a%20data%20source.pdf?rc=10
B. 4. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft SQL Server
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Start reporting from Microsoft SQL Server data sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/Ch2T4td/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20connecting%20to%20MS%20SQL%20Server.pdf?rc=10
Note: For SAP Crystal Reports 2020, you will need a 64 bit connection so please download and install Microsoft Access Database Engine 2016 Redistribuable, not Microsoft Access Database Engine 2010 Redistribuable. This solution can be found on the Microsoft web site.
B. 5. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft Access
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from Microsoft Access sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/B5ADjFg/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Connecting%20to%20MS%20Access.pdf?rc=10
Note: For SAP Crystal Reports 2020, you will need a 64 bit connection so please download and install Microsoft Access Database Engine 2016 Redistribuable, not Microsoft Access Database Engine 2010 Redistribuable. This solution can be found on the Microsoft web site.
B. 6. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to Microsoft Excel
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from Microsoft Excel (.xls and .xlsx) sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/EwMrLB7/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Connecting%20to%20MS%20Excel.pdf?rc=10
Note: For SAP Crystal Reports 2020, you will need a 64 bit connection so please download and install Microsoft Access Database Engine 2016 Redistribuable, not Microsoft Access Database Engine 2010 Redistribuable. This solution can be found on the Microsoft web site.
B. 7. SAP Crystal Reports: Connect to MySQL
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Report from MySQL data sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/ahdXFj5/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Connecting%20to%20MySQL.pdf?rc=10
B. 8. SAP Crystal Reports: Create an invoice
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use this guide to create a report you can use as an invoice (or modify to create statements, shipping documents, etc.). https://d.dam.sap.com/a/bENU1fV/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20how%20to%20create%20an%20invoice.pdf?rc=10
B. 9. SAP Crystal Reports: Replicate a pre-printed form
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Match the layout of a pre-printed form (tax forms, government submissions, bank certificates, payroll checks). https://d.dam.sap.com/a/7EUvxvu/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20replicating%20a%20pre-printed%20form.pdf?rc=10
B. 10. SAP Crystal Reports: Create a sales report
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Create a report for operations, in this use-case follow the guide to build a sales report.
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/r1mkt1W/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20create%20a%20sales%20report.pdf?rc=10
B. 11. SAP Crystal Reports: Create a human resources report
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use Crystal Reports' flexible design tools and features to create a report for your business, in this case, an HR report. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/74orzpH/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20create%20an%20HR%20report.pdf?rc=10
B. 12. SAP Crystal Reports: Create an interactive dashboard
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: When building dashboards with SAP Crystal Reports read this guide to follow some best practices. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/EC1cDvU/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20create%20an%20interactive%20dashboard.pdf?rc=10
B. 13. SAP Crystal Reports: Create reports for publishing
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Create a Publishing report for data-driven report bursting. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/R9rE9Ea/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20create%20a%20crystal%20server%20publication.pdf?rc=10
B. 14. SAP Crystal Reports: Data Handling (select, group, sort)
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use fundamental data handling features in any report. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/ZUb7kX1/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Data%20Handling.pdf?rc=10
B. 15. SAP Crystal Reports: Using Formulas with Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn how to use the Formula Workshop and the Formula Editor to create values not included in your data source. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/eKaYh9p/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Formulas.pdf?rc=10
Get additional help with Formulas: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS/dfc124becfa845ffa91b1e717b20e3ec/477b49c46e041014910aba7db0e91070.html
B. 16. SAP Crystal Reports: Using Charts with Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Use this guide to learn how to use charts within your reports. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/sdH4UyP/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20Charts.pdf?rc=10
See the different chart types available: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/zR5iTH3/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Chart%20types.pdf?rc=10
Look into third party charting capabilities: https://www.crchart.com/
B. 18. SAP Crystal Reports: Upgrade from SAP Crystal Reports Viewer, SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio or SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse to Crystal Reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn why you should upgrade to SAP Crystal Reports or SAP Crystal Server. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/jzgrLxV/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20upgrade%20from%20viewer.pdf?rc=10
B. 19. SAP Crystal Reports: Entry level video tutorials
Watch tutorial videos for SAP Crytal Reports 2020:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNmCOqDvMhACCxIjBZy9cGFBIQxxwtLCx
C. SAP Crystal Server
C. 1. SAP Crystal Server: Installation Guide from Evaluation to Production
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Learn how to download, install and configure SAP Crystal Server for report distribution. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/w2kER5z/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%20Step%20by%20Step%20from%20evaluation%20to%20production%20installation.pdf?rc=10
SAP Crystal Server 2020 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_SERVER/3e720f48782a4022bc2920514da74db9?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=2020.3
SAP Crystal Server 2016 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_SERVER/3e720f48782a4022bc2920514da74db9?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=2016.7
Start a 60 days trial for SAP Crystal Server 2020
https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#try-now
C.2. SAP Business Objects Business Intelligence Platform
Here you will find installation and user guides related to the Business Intelligence Platform:
Business Intelligence Launch Pad User Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/baaf5c869e824d07ab0109e7b093348e?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
Business Intelligence Platform User Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/2710d05c6f7f452baddb4ca72b72fdc2?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
Business Intelligence Platform Central Management Console (CMC) User Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/9029a149a3314dadb8418a2b4ada9bb8?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
---Business Intelligence Platform Installation Guide for Windows:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/df8899896b364f6c880112f52e4d06c8?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
Business Intelligence Platform Upgrade Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/985b023e35754728a151792b367f4536?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
Business Intelligence Patch Update Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/673bf26e7af1455eb9d15173258ec242?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=4.3.3
Business Intelligence Suite Error Messages Explained:
https://help.sap.com/doc/45fe12516e041014910aba7db0e91070/4.3.3/en-US/sbo43sp2_error_messages_en.pdf
Business Intelligence Workspaces User Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/5c070bfe96f44d05bbc4ff98ffb09035/4591524c6e041014910aba7db0e91070.html
Also you can access the full SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform documentation at: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM
C. 3. SAP Crystal Server: View interactive reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: View pixel-perfect, fully interactive, real-time reports within a web browser. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/rijkfCM/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%20Step%20by%20Step%20view%20interactive%20reports.pdf?rc=10
C. 4. SAP Crystal Server: Schedule reports
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Automate reports to run and distribute on a flexible schedule. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/q9TBaUV/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%20Step%20by%20Step%20schedule%20reports.pdf?rc=10
C.5. SAP Crystal Server: Mass Invoicing
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Set up invoices to populate with individualized data. https://d.dam.sap.com/a/se9Z7KC/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20mass%20invoicing.pdf?rc=10
C.6. SAP Crystal Server: Sophisticated Distribution (Requires SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS))
PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Distribute reports automatically customized for individual recipients. Using this capability requires the separate purchase of SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS). https://d.dam.sap.com/a/oqQLLCm/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%205%20CAL%20Step%20by%20Step%20view%20sophisticated%20distribution.pdf?rc=10
D. Overview Material
D. 1. Watch our overview videos
Video: Solution overview: https://www.youtube.com/embed/W9-oDxRByDg
Video: Create a compelling data story: https://www.youtube.com/embed/6bL_dZwF7Sg
Video: Use color and contrast in your visualizations: https://www.youtube.com/embed/Z5xt7WLZZ_c
Video: Eliminate clutter in your visualizations: https://www.youtube.com/embed/T98wthL8ibU