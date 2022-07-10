SAP Crystal How-to Guides

PDF Step-by-Step Guide: Start reporting from Microsoft SQL Server data sources by following the steps in this guide to establish a connection.

https://d.dam.sap.com/a/Ch2T4td/SAP%20Crystal%20Step%20by%20Step%20guide%20connecting%20to%20MS%20SQL%20Server.pdf?rc=10

---

Note: For SAP Crystal Reports 2020, you will need a 64 bit connection so please download and install Microsoft Access Database Engine 2016 Redistribuable, not Microsoft Access Database Engine 2010 Redistribuable. This solution can be found on the Microsoft web site.