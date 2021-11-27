SAP Crystal Solutions

Find the latest white papers, tutorials, free trial downloads, blogs, sample reports, and service packs for SAP Crystal Reports (a reporting solution that helps you design, explore, and deliver reports via the web or embedded in enterprise applications) and SAP Crystal Server (a server solution to automate report distribution, allow self-service access to reports from desktop or mobile devices, provide data exploration within a secure infrastructure, simplify administration procedures, and control user management, ...)

Featured Content
What's New

SAP Crystal Reports 2025 (64 bit) and SAP Crystal Server 2025 are scheduled to be launched on March 12th, 2025. More details here.
SAP Business Intelligence Statement of Direction for on-premise products. More details here.
Adjustment of SAP Support Fees for 2024. More details here
Moving from SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise to SAP Crystal Reports. More details here
Comparing SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Analytics Cloud for BI. More details here
Plan the move to SAP Crystal Server for Windows. We may stop SAP Crystal Server for Linux version in the next release: SAP Crystal Server 2025.
Note that the SAP Crystal Solutions can also be installed on virtual machines in the Cloud.

Training and Contacts

Free Learning Journeys:
* SAP Crystal Reports. More details here.
* BI Launchpad and Central Management Console. More details here.
Check our step-by-step guides for SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server. More details here.
Check our 3rd party partner trainings: SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server.
Get in touch with an SAP Crystal Solutions specialist. Contact us at sales@sap.com
Find more details about SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (.NET): click here
Find more details about SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse: click here

Support materials and FAQ

Get into the details of the products and access all you need to know about SAP Crystal Solutions.
Check our Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) (free access)
Check with our community (free access)
Check our support material about SAP Crystal Reports (may require login)
Check our Knowledge Base Articles (KBAs) (may require login)

Software Downloads Portal

SAP Crystal Reports

Version

Highest Full Build

Download Link

End of Mainstream Support

SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (64-Bit)

SP 04 Patch 1000

Full Install

31 Dec. 2026

SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (32-Bit)

SP 09 Patch 2100

Full Install

31 Dec. 2022

SAP Crystal Reports 2013

SP 12

Full Install

31 Dec. 2018

SAP Crystal Reports 2011

SP 12

Full Install

31 Dec. 2015

SAP Crystal Reports 2008

SP 07

Full Install

31 Dec. 2015

SAP Crystal Reports XI R2 (2005)

SP 06

Part 1 / Part 2

30 Jun. 2011

SAP Crystal Reports Viewer, SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio, SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse

Version

Highest Full Build

Download Link

End of Support

SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2020

SP 04 Patch 200

Register

31 Dec. 2026

SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2016

SP 08

Register

31 Dec. 2022

SAP Crystal Reports developer version for Visual Studio (.NET)
Note: 32bit CR .NET Runtime will be discontinued after Dec 2025. Move to 64bit CR .NET Runtime ASAP.

SP 37

Register

31 Dec. 2027

SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (JAVA)

SP 31

Register

31 Dec. 2026

Notes:
• THE SOFTWARE REQUIRES A VERSION SPECIFIC LICENSE KEYCODE

• Trial and production installations use the same software. Replace the trial keycode for a production keycode to use the software for your ongoing licensed use.

• You may install the software to more than one computer for your individual, exclusive use; if others use the same installation, they are required to purchase and add their own Named User License keycode.

• For the best user experience, we always recommend to use the most recent version and highest service pack your license is valid for.

• Customers of an earlier version of SAP Crystal Reports are eligible to purchase a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 at an upgrade discount.

• Service Packs and software patches for various versions of SAP Crystal Reports are available on this site.

• SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is compatible with the following versions of Microsoft Visual Studio: 2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012. Supported Platforms.

• For a different build, please contact us directly: sales@sap.com

SAP Crystal Server

Version

Highest Full Build

Download Link

End of Support

SAP Crystal Server 2020 (Windows)

SP 04 Patch 1000

Part 1 / Part 2

31 Dec. 2026

SAP Crystal Server Clients 2020 (Windows)

SP 04 Patch 1000

Download

31 Dec. 2026

SAP Crystal Server 2016 (Windows)

SP 09 Patch 2000

Part 1 / Part 2

31 Dec. 2022

SAP Crystal Server Clients 2016 (Windows)

SP 09 Patch 1900

Download

31 Dec. 2022

SAP Crystal Server 2013

SP 12

Windows / Linux

31 Dec. 2018

SAP Crystal Server 2011

SP 06

Highest available

31 Dec. 2015

SAP Crystal Server 2008

V1

Download

31 Dec. 2013

Notes:
• THE SOFTWARE REQUIRES A VERSION SPECIFIC LICENSE KEYCODE

• Trial and production installations use the same software. Replace the trial keycode for a production keycode to use the software for your ongoing licensed use.

• It is best practice to use the same version and software build of SAP Crystal Reports as SAP Crystal Server - especially when installed to the same server.

• To install Part 1 and Part 2, please do the following: download both parts to the same folder on the server’s drive where you want to install SAP Crystal Server 2020 to, then run the .exe (right-mouse click to ‘Run as Admin’) and the installation will find the 2nd file and take care of everything.

• Customers with a current maintenance contract can download updates through the SAP Service Marketplace (login required): https://support.sap.com

• Client tools, SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise, SharePoint Integration Option and other software are available from the SAP Service Marketplace (login required): https://support.sap.com

• The download links above are for Windows Server installations.

• For a different build or Linux please contact us directly: sales@sap.com

Free Apps for mobile access

Version

Mobile App Store

Apple

App Store

Android

Google Play

Notes:

• Sample reports and other analytics are included for evaluation. The use of analytics in production requires licensing and access to an SAP Crystal Server, SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise or Edge deployment.
• Only Crystal Reports analytics are supported when deployed with Crystal Server (Web Intelligence requires an SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise or Edge deployment).

• If you have questions contact us directly: sales@sap.com

All end of support details are here: https://help.sap.com/docs/SUPPORT_CONTENT/crystalreports/3354088411.html

Service Pack Downloads Portal

The Service Pack Download Portal allows you to download service packs and patches for all currently supported versions of SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server. Note that the respective software needs to be already installed on your machine to apply the service packs and patches.

The Portal also contains service packs for Crystal Reports for Visual Studio, Crystal Reports for Eclipse, including Crystal Reports .NET / Java runtime.

More details here
Note: If you get the error message "You are not authorized to download this file" it means that the site is under maintenance. Just come back later. There is no authorization required to access this service.

Upgrading to SAP Crystal Solutions 2020

SAP Crystal Server 2013 Priority One support has ended on Dec 31 2020, so now it’s a good time to start planning your migrations to SAP Crystal Server 2020.

More details here

End of Maintenance

This wiki displays End of Maintenance Dates for various SAP Crystal Products.

More details here

Software Trial downloads Portal

Try SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for 30 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
Try SAP Crystal Reports 2016 for 30 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
=> If you need to extend your trial period, please contact us at: sales@sap.com

Try SAP Crystal Server 2020 (includes SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) licences for 60 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#try-now
=> If you need to extend your trial period, please contact us at: sales@sap.com
Download our SAP Crystal sample file in MS Excel format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/Ridin-Round.xls

Download our SAP Crystal sample database in MS Access format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/xtreme1.mdb
Note: To open the MS Access file from SAP Crystal Reports 2016, you will need to save it as a Microsoft Access Database 2002-2003 file.
Note: If you get the error message "You are not authorized to download this file" when clicking on download now, it means that the site is under maintenance. Just come back later. There is no authorization required to access this service.

Software Purchase Portal

You can purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#buy-now

You can purchase SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#buy-now

You can purchase SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#buy-now
=> For questions about older versions, you can contact us at sales@sap.com

Distribute SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services to a Windows server

As announced in the SAP BusinessObjects addendum to Statement of Direction (Feb 2021), we plan to stop supporting SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services on Linux and Unix operating systems from version BI 4.3 SP2 on (Q4 2021), to remove dependency of the 3rd party component that simulates Windows API on Linux and Unix. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 reports are still fully supported, by distributing SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (CR 2020) services in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence (BI) platform to a Windows server.

More details here

Add New Charting Capabilities leveraging 3rd party solutions

Upgrade your Crystal Reports experience with a host of new chart types and over 150 programmable graph macros by purchasing the 64-bit CRChart 2021 solution from our partner Three D Graphics. Free Trial included!

More details here

Discuss with your peers

Leverage the SAP Crystal community to get answers for your specific question.

Ask your own question
See all questions asked
Learn how to use "Tags" in the SAP Crystal Community
---
Suggest product improvements

