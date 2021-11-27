SAP Crystal Solutions

SAP Crystal Reports



Version Highest Full Build Download Link End of Mainstream Support SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (64-Bit) SP 04 Patch 1000 Full Install 31 Dec. 2026 SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (32-Bit) SP 09 Patch 2100 Full Install 31 Dec. 2022 SAP Crystal Reports 2013 SP 12 Full Install 31 Dec. 2018 SAP Crystal Reports 2011 SP 12 Full Install 31 Dec. 2015 SAP Crystal Reports 2008 SP 07 Full Install 31 Dec. 2015 SAP Crystal Reports XI R2 (2005) SP 06 Part 1 / Part 2 30 Jun. 2011

SAP Crystal Reports Viewer, SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio, SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse

Version Highest Full Build Download Link End of Support SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2020 SP 04 Patch 200 Register 31 Dec. 2026 SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2016 SP 08 Register 31 Dec. 2022 SAP Crystal Reports developer version for Visual Studio (.NET)

Note: 32bit CR .NET Runtime will be discontinued after Dec 2025. Move to 64bit CR .NET Runtime ASAP. SP 37 Register 31 Dec. 2027 SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (JAVA) SP 31 Register 31 Dec. 2026

Notes:

• THE SOFTWARE REQUIRES A VERSION SPECIFIC LICENSE KEYCODE

• Trial and production installations use the same software. Replace the trial keycode for a production keycode to use the software for your ongoing licensed use.

• You may install the software to more than one computer for your individual, exclusive use; if others use the same installation, they are required to purchase and add their own Named User License keycode.

• For the best user experience, we always recommend to use the most recent version and highest service pack your license is valid for.

• Customers of an earlier version of SAP Crystal Reports are eligible to purchase a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 at an upgrade discount.

• Service Packs and software patches for various versions of SAP Crystal Reports are available on this site.

• SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is compatible with the following versions of Microsoft Visual Studio: 2022, 2019, 2017, 2015, 2013, 2012. Supported Platforms.

• For a different build, please contact us directly: sales@sap.com

SAP Crystal Server

Version Highest Full Build Download Link End of Support SAP Crystal Server 2020 (Windows) SP 04 Patch 1000 Part 1 / Part 2 31 Dec. 2026 SAP Crystal Server Clients 2020 (Windows) SP 04 Patch 1000 Download 31 Dec. 2026 SAP Crystal Server 2016 (Windows) SP 09 Patch 2000 Part 1 / Part 2 31 Dec. 2022 SAP Crystal Server Clients 2016 (Windows) SP 09 Patch 1900 Download 31 Dec. 2022 SAP Crystal Server 2013 SP 12 Windows / Linux 31 Dec. 2018 SAP Crystal Server 2011 SP 06 Highest available 31 Dec. 2015 SAP Crystal Server 2008 V1 Download 31 Dec. 2013

Notes:

• THE SOFTWARE REQUIRES A VERSION SPECIFIC LICENSE KEYCODE

• Trial and production installations use the same software. Replace the trial keycode for a production keycode to use the software for your ongoing licensed use.

• It is best practice to use the same version and software build of SAP Crystal Reports as SAP Crystal Server - especially when installed to the same server.

• To install Part 1 and Part 2, please do the following: download both parts to the same folder on the server’s drive where you want to install SAP Crystal Server 2020 to, then run the .exe (right-mouse click to ‘Run as Admin’) and the installation will find the 2nd file and take care of everything.

• Customers with a current maintenance contract can download updates through the SAP Service Marketplace (login required): https://support.sap.com

• Client tools, SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise, SharePoint Integration Option and other software are available from the SAP Service Marketplace (login required): https://support.sap.com

• The download links above are for Windows Server installations.

• For a different build or Linux please contact us directly: sales@sap.com

Free Apps for mobile access

Version Mobile App Store Apple App Store Android Google Play

Notes:

• Sample reports and other analytics are included for evaluation. The use of analytics in production requires licensing and access to an SAP Crystal Server, SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise or Edge deployment.

• Only Crystal Reports analytics are supported when deployed with Crystal Server (Web Intelligence requires an SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise or Edge deployment).

• If you have questions contact us directly: sales@sap.com



All end of support details are here: https://help.sap.com/docs/SUPPORT_CONTENT/crystalreports/3354088411.html