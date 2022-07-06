SAP Crystal Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)
Get into the details of the products and access all you need to know about the SAP Crystal solutions. You can use Ctrl+F to search this page from your web browser.
A. Overview
A. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions Overview
SAP products branded as “SAP Crystal” are software solutions used for:
* data discovery, data visualization, data analysis, pixel prefect data reporting,
* automation of report distribution,
* self-service access to reports from desktop and mobile devices,
* simplified administration procedures and user management control,
* data exploration within a secure infrastructure.
=>They can be implemented in an on-premise environment or on a virtual machine environment in the cloud.
Find more details here: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/57dGPsN/Analytics%20for%20the%20small%20to%20midsize%20business%20with%20SAP%20Crystal%20solutions.pdf?rc=10
* SAP Crystal Reports: allows a report designer to include data from various sources to create a document on his/her desktop computer where the data is formatted into a design of their choosing, such as an invoice, a sales or operational report, a marketing letter or some sort of analytic visualization. Also it allows to refresh already created reports.
Buy here the full version: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html
Buy here the upgrade version: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html
---
* SAP Crystal Server (previously called SAP Crystal Reports Server) provides a platform environment through which you can access and share documents (such as SAP Crystal Reports files) with end users.
With SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) - user stands for named user license - you can schedule reports to be pushed out to recipients as attachments in various formats (like pdf), access reports securely, and refresh the data by entering various parameters as a named user.
Buy here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html
---
With SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) - CS stands for Concurrent Sessions - you can automatically distribute reports customized for individual recipients and access reports securely in a concurrent manner.
Buy here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html
---
You can as well access reports by using a browser or a mobile app.
Download the free app from Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sap-businessobjects-mobile/id441208302
Download the free app from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sap.mobi).
---
* SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (using.NET) and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (using JAVA) are free add-ons for developers using .NET and Java to embed reporting capabilities into their own applications.
Download SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-visual-studio-trial.html.
Download SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-eclipse-trial.html
---
* SAP Crystal Reports Viewer is a free desktop application (Windows or Mac) allowing recipients of SAP Crystal Reports files (.rpt file extension) to open the document and interact with the data saved within the file, including search, drill-down, print and export – but not refresh (which require SAP Crystal Reports).
Download here: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-viewer-trial.html
---
* SAP Crystal Reports, version for the SAP Business One application allows users of SAP Business One to create pixel perfect reports and dashboards by connecting exclusively the SAP Business One data model with the SAP Crystal Reports environment. You can launch SAP Crystal reports and dashboards directly from SAP Business One. If you want to connect to additional data sources including SAP Business One data sources, you will need to acquire SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
---
* Note that 3rd party applications from various vendors can leverage a runtime license of SAP Crystal Reports. These are typically sold with the 3rd party application. They cannot be purchased from SAP, but a user can buy the full version of SAP Crystal Reports to also leverage data from outside the 3rd party application.
The following desktop client applications are installed by the SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform Client Tools installation program:
• Business View Manager
• Information design tool
• Translation Management Tool
• Data Federation Administration Tool
• Developer Components: For integrating BusinessObjects functionality into interactive web applications. Includes the BI platform Java SDK, Web Services SDK, and .NET SDK.
• Data Access and Security
Start with SAP Crystal Reports to create a report. SAP Crystal Server distributes reports by pushing reports out, for example as a scheduled email attachment. SAP Crystal Server also provides a portal for end users to access content securely via browser or mobile app to view, enter parameters, refresh and print or export a report.
Read about SAP Analytics' strategic direction and see where SAP Crystal Reports fits to help our customers run their business in this document:
https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/03/908ee705-8a7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Read about the SAP Crystal Reports roadmap: https://roadmaps.sap.com/board?q=crystal%20reports&range=CURRENT-LAST#Q4%202021.
Read more details here: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/KXBHrvD/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Whats%20new%20in%202020.pdf?rc=10
Individual User or Small Business (price per license)
Purchase one named user license package to take advantage of capabilities for report generation and distribution.
Number of employees:
* 1 employee creating reports and refreshing reports on demand
* X recipients receiving X reports refreshed and distributed manually (both numbers are unlimited)
Configuration examples:
* 1 license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020
Note: Recipients can also interact with static reports sent to them by using our free SAP Crystal Reports viewer 2020.
---
Small Business or Startup (bundle pricing)
Provide broad user access and data-driven reports for your small business or startup by investing in Named User Licenses.
Number of employees:
* 2 employees creating reports and refreshing reports on demand
* X recipients receiving X individually refreshed reports on a schedule (both numbers are unlimited)
Configuration example:
* 2 user licenses of SAP Crystal Server 2020 (with standard support and mobile access for iOS and Android)
Note: Recipients can also interact with static reports sent to them by using our free SAP Crystal Reports viewer 2020.
---
Medium-Sized Enterprise and Public Sector (Bundle pricing)
Expand the ability of your employees to create data-driven reports on demand and distribute them to a wider audience.
Number of employees:
* 2 employees creating reports and refreshing reports on demand
* 25 employees refreshing reports on demand (5 at the same time)
* X recipients receiving 1 or more scheduled reports personalized for each of them, such as invoices and internal sales reports (the number of reports and unique recipients are unlimited)
Configuration example:
* 2 user licenses of SAP Crystal Server 2020
* 5 CS licenses of SAP Crystal Server 2020 (with standard support and mobile access for iOS and Android)
Note: Recipients can also interact with static reports sent to them by using our free SAP Crystal Reports viewer 2020.
More than 1.000.000 users worldwide are using SAP Crystal products on a regular, on-going basis.
People who use SAP Crystal Reports are usually those who use data a lot in their day-to-day role, such as Database Administrators, IT, Finance, Accounting, and Power Users. The people who log on to the portal provided by SAP Crystal Server to access pre-built content are usually end users, business users, and management; in other words, consumers of reports who want answers to business question already asked on their behalf (by those who created the report with SAP Crystal Reports).
SAP Crystal Solutions are popular with all types and sizes of organizations: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/9UERxTM/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20customer%20examples.pdf?rc=10
Try SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for 30 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
Try SAP Crystal Reports 2016 for 30 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
Try SAP Crystal Server 2020 (includes SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) for 60 days: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#try-now
---
Download our SAP Crystal sample templates in RPT format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/SAP-Crystal-Reports-sample-reports.zip
Download our SAP Crystal sample database in MS Excel format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/Ridin-Round.xls
Download our SAP Crystal sample database in MS Access format:
https://crystal-reports-downloads.s3.amazonaws.com/xtreme1.mdb
=> Note: To open the MS Access file from SAP Crystal Reports 2016, you will need to save it as a Microsoft Access Database 2002-2003 file.
You can find more details from the last 30 years here:
The 1990'
1991: Crystal Services starts marketing the product Quik Reports (for DOS)
1992: Release of Crystal Reports Pro v2 (for Windows 16 bit)
1994: Seagate Technology acquires Crystal Services later renamed Crystal Decisions
1996: Release of Crystal Reports v5 (Windows 16 and 32 bit)
The 2000'
2002: Release of Crystal Reports v9
2003: BusinessObjects acquires Crystal Decisions
2004: Release of Crystal Reports XI v11 and Crystal Reports Server XI
2005: Release of Crystal Reports XI R2 v11.5 and Crystal Reports Server XI R2
2007: SAP acquires BusinessObjects
2008: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2008 v12 and SAP Crystal Reports Server 2008
The 2010'
2011: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2011 v14.0 and SAP Crystal Server 2011
2013: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2013 v14.1 and SAP Crystal Server 2013
2016: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2016 v14.2 and SAP Crystal Server 2016
The 2020'
2020: Release of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 v14.3 (64-bit) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (64-bit)
2025: Planned release of the next version
The full online documentation for SAP Crystal Reports can be accessed on the SAP Help Portal: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS
The full online documentation for SAP Crystal Server can be accessed on the SAP Help Portal: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_SERVER
The full online documentation for SAP Crystal Reports Viewer can be accessed on the SAP Help Portal: SAP Crystal Reports Viewer Installation Guide
The installation guide for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise can be accessed on the SAP Help Portal: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS_FOR_ENTERPRISE
The full online document for SAP Business Intelligence administration guide can be accessed on the SAP Help Portal: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM
The full installation guide for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio Installation Guide can be accessed here: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS,_DEVELOPER_VERSION_FOR_MICROSOFT_VISUAL_STUDIO/aab8e6168ebc4b898ab31cf8eabf439f?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=SP21
---
Other full online documents available are:
The Business Intelligence Launch Pad User Guide
The Business Intelligence Platform User Guide
The Business Intelligence Platform Central Management Console (CMC) User Guide
The Business Intelligence Platform Installation Guide for Windows
The Business Intelligence Platform Upgrade Guide
The Business Intelligence Platform Administrator Guide
The Business Intelligence Patch Update Guide
The Business Intelligence Suite Error Messages Explained
The Business Intelligence Workspaces User Guide
The Business Intelligence Data Access Guide
The Business Intelligence Information Design User Guide
The Business Intelligence 4.3 Sizing Guide
The Business Intelligence Promotion Management Pattern Book
Viewing Documents using OpenDocuments
Multitenancy Guide
---
Some of these installation and user guides are available for the different versions and for multiple languages (examples: Chinese, Dutch, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Spanish). For me details contact sales@sap.com
---
The BI Platform architecture diagram for SAP Crystal Solutions can be accessed here: https://help.sap.com/doc/b445d103a5484feb8acdb67a6a2ac476/4.3/en-US/Architecture%20diagram%20BI%20platform%204.3.pdf
A. 2. SAP Crystal Solutions Licensing
* SAP Crystal Reports 2020, (64-Bit) Named User License: This desktop on-premise product is sold on a Named User License basis; one unique license is required for each person using the software. That individual as the Named User License holder may install the software to any number of computers (including concurrently), any number of times for their exclusive use with a valid, non-expiring license code; a Named User License cannot be shared with another individual.
---
* SAP Crystal Reports 2016, (32-Bit) Named User License: This desktop on- premise product is sold on a Named User License basis; one unique license is required for each person using the software. That individual as the Named User License holder may install the software to any number of computers (including concurrently), any number of times for their exclusive use with a valid, non-expiring license code; a Named User License cannot be shared with another individual.
SAP Crystal Server 2020 has two types of license: Named User (user) and Concurrent Sessions (CS). Licensing determines access to the interfaces where documents are shared, and available for viewing: BI Launch Pad, SAP Mobile BI app.
---
* The SAP Crystal Server (user) license includes 1 named user license of SAP Crystal Server 2020 and 1 license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020. It also comes with support for mobile access on iOS devices. The user license allows usage by a single, specific individual user only. Test and Development licenses are included in your purchase and you can run these if you have active Production Licenses.
Included with the software download options for SAP Crystal Server (user) is another edition of report designer, SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise. An individual who is a license holder of SAP Crystal Reports can use their SAP Crystal Reports keycode to install the corresponding version software for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise.
---
* The SAP Crystal Server (CS) license includes 5 concurrent users, which means that only 5 users can access the environment at the same time. SAP Crystal Server (user) is a prerequisite for SAP Crystal Server (CS). After that, the customer can purchase blocks of 5 concurrent sessions. Test and Development licenses are included in your purchase and you can run these if you have active Production Licenses.
---
Important note: Only SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) includes Automated Publishing, a feature where the data in a report is unique for each recipient (such as invoices and statements). Automated Publishing can be used for an unlimited number of unique recipients.
Attached you will find a summary comparison table between SAP Crystal Reports 2020, SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS): https://d.dam.sap.com/a/TTrwZZa/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-Feature-2020-comparison-table.pdf?rc=10
Here is the full comparison by version: https://d.dam.sap.com/m/urTD5S8
SAP Crystal Server supports combinations of Named User License (user) and Concurrent Sessions License (CS). This table describes the benefits and drawbacks of each license type.
---
User
CS
Benefits
Guaranteed access to the system. Ideal for heavy users, or users that must have access to the system (for example, quarter end reporting).
Flexibility – allows for a pool of access that can be used to grant logins. Ideal for casual, infrequent users.
Drawbacks
Every potential user must have a license. Not ideal for extranet deployments.
Once the pool of CS licenses is consumed, no more CS users can connect. This can be an issue when not enough CSs are configured. If the user doesn’t explicitly logout, CSs can be retained in the system for a period of time. CSs are based on sessions, not users. If one user logs in to the BI Workbench (InfoView), Live Office, and Sharepoint at the same time, then they consume three CSs, not one. This can result in CSs being consumed faster than expected.
---
For many customers, a combination of user and CS licenses is appropriate depending on the mix of user types. CS licenses is best for casual reporting users, while user licenses are best for managers, executives, and analysts needing dedicated access. SAP Crystal Server deployments are limited to a single server and both user and CS licenses can be combined in any way. When adding new licenses to an existing system, the new licenses are additive. The total number of licenses available for a single deployment is the sum of the licenses in all installed key codes.
SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 deployments require 1 user as a minimum. There is no maximum numbers of users. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 are sold in increments of 1.
SAP Crystal Server 2020 deployments require 1 user as a minimum. Purchased separately from user, CS is added to a user deployment. SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) can be added together up to a maximum of 100 (users). SAP Crystal Server 2020 CS is sold in increments of 5 and can be scaled up to 50 CS.
Customer use cases show that if you buy SAP Crystal Server 5 CS you can typically handle up to 20 users with 5 having access at the same time.
Workstations with a version of SAP Crystal Reports installed will have the following keys in the registry. You can use these keys with an automated software inventory tool to count the number of licenses in use.
|Version and Edition
|Registry Key
2020
On 64bit Windows: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports
Not supported on 32bit Windows
2016 / 2013 / 2011
On 64bit Windows: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports
On 32bit Windows: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports
2008
Crystal Reports 2008 has a single edition.
On 64bit Windows: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\WOW6432Node\Business Objects\Suite 12.0\Crystal Reports
On 32bit Windows:
XI Release 2 Developer Edition
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\BusinessObjects\Suite 11.5\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Dev
XI Release 2 Professional Edition
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\BusinessObjects\Suite 11.5\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Pro
XI Release 2 Standard Edition
HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\BusinessObjects\Suite 11.5\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Std
Log into the Central Management Console (CMC) under the Admin account, in the upper right area under Manage, and select "License Keys". This will show you now many Named Users and / or Concurrent Users you have.
If you want to see how many users are logged and who is logged, go back to the upper right area under Manage, and select "Sessions".
Check the following blog post: https://blogs.sap.com/2023/09/17/moving-from-crystal-reports-for-enterprise-to-crystal-reports/
SAP Crystal Reports can be accessed through Citrix terminal servers or Microsoft Remote Desktop, but the number of named user licenses purchased must equal the number of individuals that have access to the software. Client applications that are accessed via terminal servers are considered server applications for the purposes of determining redistribution right. Each individual user using SAP Crystal Reports Client thru Citrix will require a named copy of SAP Crystal Reports. If a customer buys SAP Crystal Server they will need the equal amount of named user licenses.
Software usage rights (see pages 31 - 33 for Crystal): https://assets.cdn.sap.com/agreements/product-use-and-support-terms/sur/sap-software-use-rights-english-v1-2018.pdf
BusinessObjects Software Clickwrap Agreement (US, English): https://assets.cdn.sap.com/agreements/general-terms-and-conditions/sap-businessobjects-software-clickwrap-agreement-us-english-v7-2011.pdf
A. 3. SAP Crystal Solutions Hardware specifications, minimum requirements and languages supported
Minimum Client Hardware Requirements:
- Processor: Dual core 64-bit CPU.
- Memory: 2 GB RAM.
- Disk space: Default Installation English only (2 GB) / All languages (4GB).
- Screen resolution of [1024] x [768] is recommended. Note that touch screen interactions are not supported.
---
Operating System Requirements:
- MS Windows 11, 10, 8.1.
- MS Windows Server 2022 (SP03+), 2019, 2016, 2012 R2.
---
Minimum System Requirements:
- SAP Crystal Reports 2020 requires a 64-bit Windows operating system
---
- If you try to install SAP Crystal Reports 2020 on the same machine as SAP Crystal Reports 2016, the pre-requisite check during installation will inform you that SAP Crystal Reports 2020 will overwrite the SAP Crystal Reports 2016 deployment.
---
Other technology support:
- Adobe Acrobat Reader DC, the current version is supported based on testing with earlier versions during development. Although SAP will work to maintain compatibility with Acrobat Reader DC, please be aware that issues may be introduced if and when Adobe makes significant changes).
- Microsoft Office, 2013, 2016, 2019. SPs of Microsoft Office that are higher than the minimum listed SP are supported by reference.
- Microsoft Office 365 (No support for integrating with Office 365 Cloud offerings as such. Office 365 support is only for the version of Microsoft Office being supported).
- Microsoft .NET Framework 4.6.2, 4.7.1, 4.7.2, 4.8
- SAP GUI 7.60
- Note: Flash is no longer supported since Dec 31, 2020
---
For more details, please see:
- Product Availability Matrix SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (PAM):
https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/06/b2ec5eaa-9d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
- Product Availability Matrix SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (PAM):
https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/04/3050374d-6a7c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Minimum Server Hardware Requirements:
- Processor: 2.0 GHz dual-core 64 bit CPU.
- Memory: 16 GB RAM memory.
- Disk space: Default Installation English only (30+ GB) / All Languages (30+ GB).
---
Operating System Requirements (latest is mentioned first and Minimum is mentioned last):
- MS Windows Server (Latest is mentioned first and minimum is mentioned last): 2022, 2019, 2016.
- MS Windows Client (latest is mentioned first and minimum is mentioned last): 11 22h2, 10.
---
Minimum System Requirements (latest is mentioned first and minimum is mentioned last):
- Browsers: Apple Safari 17 - Safari 11 / Google Chrome 119.x - 106-x / Micrsoft Chromium Edge 119.x - 106.x / Mozilla Firefox ESR 115.x - 60.x
---
For more details please see the Product Availability Matrix (PAM):
https://support.sap.com/content/dam/launchpad/en_us/pam/pam-essentials/SBOP_BI_43.pdf
Supported Operating Systems (note 1)
The following operating systems shall be supported for both design time and runtime scenarios. Each operating system shall be supported in both 32-bit (x86) and 64-bit (x64) versions, if available.
* Windows 8.1 (note 3)
* Windows 10 (note 6)
* Windows 11 (notes 7,8)
* Windows Server 2012 (note 2)
* Windows Server 2012 R2 (note 3)
* Windows Server 2016 (note 4)
* Windows Server 2019 (note 5)
* Windows Server 2022 (note 9)
---
Notes:
1. Support of a Windows version ends at its official End of Life (EOL) date from Microsoft. E.g. Windows XP is no longer supported after April 8, 2014, Windows Vista Service Pack 2 is no longer supported after April 11, 2017, Windows 8 is no longer supported after January 12, 2016, and Windows Server 2003 Service Pack 2 is no longer supported after July 14, 2015, Windows 7 and Windows Server 2008 (and 2008 R2) are no longer supported after Jan 14, 2020. See Microsoft Support Life Cycle Site for EOL dates of each Windows version.
2. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio (a.k.a. CR4VS) SP5.
3. Supported since CR4VS SP8.
4. Supported since CR4VS SP19.
5. Supported since CR4VS SP26.
6. CR4VS SP32 is tested with Windows10 21H2, CR4VS SP31 is tested with Windows10 20H2.
7. CR4VS SP33 is tested with Windows11 22H2. CR4VS SP32 is tested with Windows11 21H2.
8. Check Knowledge Base Article 3204578 for a Windows 11 specific OLE image issue and workaround.
9. Supported since CR4VS SP32.
---
Minimum Hardware Requirements:
* Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is supported running on 32-bit versions of Windows running on x86 and x64 CPUs made by AMD and Intel.
* Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is supported running on 64-bit versions of Windows running on x64 CPUs made by AMD and Intel.
---
Design Time:
* 1.6Ghz or faster processor,
* 1 GB (32 Bit) or 2 GB (64 Bit) RAM,
* 650MB (32-bit) or 1.1GB (64-bit) available hard drive space
---
Runtime:
* Intel Pentium III or faster processor,
* 512 MB RAM,
* 300MB (32-bit) or 325MB (64-bit) available hard drive space
---
Supported Application Servers:
* IIS 8 on Windows Server 2012 (note 2)
* IIS 8.5 on Windows 8.1 (note 3)
* IIS 8.5 on Windows Server 2012 R2 (note 3)
* IIS 10 on Windows 10 (note 4)
* IIS 10 on Windows 11 (note 7)
* IIS 10 on Windows Server 2016 (note 5)
* IIS 10 on Windows Server 2019 (note 6)
* IIS Express (note 3)
---
Notes:
1. Windows client operating systems (ie: Windows 8.1/10) are intended to be used as development and test environments and not as production servers.
2. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP5.
3. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP8.
4. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP16.
5. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP19.
6. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP26.
7. Supported since SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio SP32.
---
Supported Browsers:
* Microsoft Edge (Chromium)
* Google Chrome (note 1)
* Firefox ESR 102 (note 2)
* Safari 11
---
Notes:
1. The current version of Google Chrome is supported based on testing with earlier versions of Chrome during development. Although SAP will work to maintain compatibility with Google Chrome, please be aware that compatibility issues may be introduced if and when Google makes significant changes to Chrome between rapid-releases
2. For more information about Firefox Extended Support Releases: http://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/organizations/faq
---
More details can be found here: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/06/f871031e-757c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
A. 4. What is the numbering of versions
|SAP Crystal Reports
|SAP Crystal Server
|SAP BusinessObjects BI Platform
XI (version 11.0)
XI
XI
XI R2 (version 11.5)
XI R2
XI R2
2008 (version 12.X)
2008
3.X
2011 (version 14.0)
2011
4.0
2013 (version 14.1)
2013
4.1
2016 (version 14.2)
2016
4.2
2020 (version 14.3)
2020
4.3
A. 5. SAP Crystal Solutions Service Packs
All Service Packs (SPs) and Patches are available for download here: https://origin.softwaredownloads.sap.com/public/site/index.html
Just select your software product, the product version and click "Go". Then look for the most recent file to download (file name and date published). Please also pay attention to the OS information.
Service Packs (SPs) and Patches are cumulative. So, you can just download and install the most recent update and get everything that came before this version as well. You don't have to download and install each of them.
A. 6. SAP Crystal Solutions Product versions
SAP Crystal Reports included version numbering with the product name up to SAP Crystal Reports Xi (version 11). Subsequent versions include the year of release with the product name.
These are the combinations tested and supported by SAP. Products needs to be at the same Support Pack level. For example: SAP Crystal Reports 2020 with Support Pack 01, is supported with SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.3 with Support Pack 01.
All versions of Crystal Reports designer are 'Developer' editions. The last version which had Standard, Professional and Developer editions was SAP Crystal Reports Xi. The Standard and Professional editions were discontinued with the release of SAP Crystal Reports 2008. SAP Crystal Reports Xi Developer edition remains available and does everything that Standard and Pro could do - and more.
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse share the designation of version 13 of the SAP Crystal Reports product family. These are tools available for developers to create basic reports and to embed a SAP Crystal Reports engine to run report files (.rpt format) in an application they have developed using an SAP Crystal Reports software development kit (SDK). The version numbering for these free downloads of the SDK and runtime are version 13.
A. 7. SAP Crystal Solutions Maintenance and Support
There is no maintenance or software assurance program. Customers move to new versions by buying a discounted upgrade license. There is no phone-line support for Desktop products, they are supported via our free online forum. On the community pages, create a free account and post a new discussion to the forum. There, one of our developers will respond and direct you to the best resource for a fix: https://answers.sap.com/questions/ask.html?
You can also purchase SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user), which includes a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 in order to get access to our official support: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html
For all customers of SAP Crystal Server under maintenance who require technical support, please contact the SAP Customer Interaction Center at 1-800-677-7271 or service@sap.com. The SAP Support portal can be found at https://support.sap.com/home.html. There you can create a support ticket for an engineer to work with you to resolve the problem.
Please note an S-User ID and password will be required to access support. S-User IDs are only available with a valid Maintenance and Support Contact. More details can be found here: https://community.sap.com/topics/crystal-reports/faq#b.-4.-sap-store-order-fulfillment
SAP Support shall commence as of the first day of the month following the Acceptance by Licensee of this Agreement. The initial term of SAP Support is the remainder of the current calendar year and the next full calendar year (except in cases of Effective Date commencing on January 1 of a respective calendar year, in which case the initial term will run until December 31st of the respective calendar year) (“Initial Term”).
---
After the Initial Term and subject to the Agreement and SAP Support Schedule, SAP Support shall renew at the beginning of each calendar year for the subsequent one year period. SAP Support Fees shall be paid annually in advance and shall be as specified in the Purchase Review and Order Confirmation.
---
Adjustments of Support Fees for 2024: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/carousel/support-fee-statement_english.pdf
You will find here a table highlighting the different between Enterprise and Standard Support: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/qQohQiP/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Support%20types.pdf?rc=10
Yes. You can upgrade your licenses of SAP Crystal Server under your maintenance agreement through the SAP Support Portal / SAP for Me (S-User login required). The license type and quantity, as well as the functionality, of your maintained version is preserved when you upgrade to the latest version.
Any new features of the new version, such as bundled copy of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 user (except for SAP Crystal Server 2016 (user) or unlimited publishing and mobile access for CS, are not included; a purchase will be required to attain new features of SAP Crystal Server 2020.
For details refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of the SAP Crystal Solutions licensing document, or read this summary blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/26/sap-crystal-server-2013-2016-important-product-information/.
You are eligible to purchase a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (version 14.3) with an upgrade discount if you are the named user license holder of any of these previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports (see list below):
SAP Crystal Reports 2016 (version 14.2)
SAP Crystal Reports 2013 (version 14.1)
SAP Crystal Reports 2011 (version 14.0)
SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12)
SAP Crystal Reports Xi R2 (version 11.5)
SAP Crystal Reports Xi (version 11.0)
SAP Crystal Reports 10
SAP Crystal Reports 9
SAP Crystal Reports 8
SAP Crystal Reports 7
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2008 (version 10.5)
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2005 (version 10.2)
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio 2003 (version 9.1)
SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (with registered copies)
---
These versions are not eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade (please purchase a new, full license):
Any version of SAP Crystal Reports as a trial
SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio (version 13)
SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Eclipse (version 13)
SAP Crystal Reports Viewer
OEM version of SAP Crystal Reports (included/embedded with a 3rd-party application), for example, SAP Crystal Reports for SAGE
After the mandatory maintenance period you can cancel maintenance for SAP Crystal Server 2020(user) or SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) by sending an email to sales@sap.com.
Please check the procedure here:
- Standard Support: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/rcs/standard-support-schedule.pdf. Bullet# 5 outlines the requirements to terminate the maintenance contract.
- Enterprise Support: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/rcs/enterprise-support-schedule.pdf. Bullet# 5 outlines the requirements to terminate the maintenance contract.
End of mainstream Maintenance and Priority one Support dates can be found here: https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/display/BOBJ/SAP+Crystal+Products+-+End+of+Mainstream+Maintenance+Dates
After the end of mainstream maintenance, SAP offers priority-one support for selected releases of the former SAP BusinessObjects portfolio and SAP Predictive Analytics.
---
Availability
Priority-one support is an optional offering that gives customers more flexibility in deciding on the right time for an upgrade. Priority-one support does not require an additional payment or a specific maintenance addendum. Depending on the type of the customer's support contract, the switch to priority-one support will occur during the renewal period or the customer will receive priority-one support by default if continuing to run a release during its priority-one support period.
---
Scope
During priority-one support, customers can continue to create cases as per the standard process. The normal service and support tools (for example, SAP Support Portal and SAP Solution Manager) and the SAP Customer Interaction Center/Support Advisory Center continue to be fully available. Product Support will accept and analyze problem cases with all priorities. This includes the 7x24h support for cases with "very high" priority however, the SAP Enterprise Support service level agreements are no longer delivered.
---
The reported case will be analyzed:
* if the software error is already known, an SAP Note has been released for customers which documents the problem exists for the relevant release. Then the already known solution will be made available to the customer.
* if the error is not known yet, no SAP Note documenting the problem with a corresponding solution has been released for customers for the relevant release, and therefore the error is regarded as a new, as yet unknown error. In this case, further processing is performed only for cases with "very high" priority.
SAP Crystal follows the same maintenance schedule as SAP BusinessObjects. The full schedule can be found here: https://support.sap.com/content/dam/support/en_us/library/ssp/release-upgrade-maintenance/maintenance-information/schedules-for-maintenance-deliveries/SBOPschedule.pdf
You can access free support through the SAP Community: https://www.sap.com/community/topic/crystal-reports.html
More information can be found here: https://community.sap.com/topics/bi-platform/maintenance#patches-information
The link includes release notes, update guides, innovation details per service pack and maintenance strategy.
A. 8. SAP Crystal Solutions compatibility
Yes, see page 9 of the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 PAM for details. Please ensure the installation is compliant with the Named User License agreement wherever the software is installed.
https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/06/b2ec5eaa-9d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Click on this link to view the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Supported Platforms (PAM): https://www.sap.com/documents/2020/06/b2ec5eaa-9d7d-0010-87a3-c30de2ffd8ff.html
Click on this link to view the SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Supported Platforms (PAM): https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/04/3050374d-6a7c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Click on this link to view a comparison document: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/vsTGCgu/SAP%20Crystal%20Comparisons%20of%20Features%20by%20Version%20%28XI-2020%29.pdf?rc=10
Note: this document contains also information on compatibility with Microsoft .NET API for application integration, Java API for application integration, JavaScript API for SAP, Crystal Reports content viewing, RESTFUL Web service for SAP Crystal Reports for Enterprise, Microsoft SharePoint integration, IBM WebSphere portal integration, Oracle WebLogic portal integration, SAP BusinessObjects™ Live Office software, SAP Jam social software platform for collaboration integration, Active data driver support (ADO, RDO, CDO) for runtime data sources, ADO.NET data source, POJO data source, User Function Libraries (UFLs) support COM objects, Viewing SDK in .NET and Java, Viewing SDK in COM, Report creation and modification SDK in .NET, Report creation and modification SDK in Java, Report creation and modification SDK in COM, Custom JSP Tag Library (for viewing), Compliant with Java Server Faces, Server-side printing with RAS SDK, Web service access to XML data, Java UFLs, Support for hierarchical data (ADO, ADO.NET), LINQ objects as a data source, Create .NET add, compliant UFL interface, Support for Microsoft Visual Studio, Versions of Microsoft Visual Basic supported by developer edition, Support for OpenDoc API with a very long URL, ... and many more.
For the full range of data sources and the connections you can use, you can refer to the SAP Crystal Reports 2020 supported data sources overview document: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/rxqtg4C/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Data%20sources%202020.pdf?rc=10
The detailled list can be downloaded here: https://assets.cdn.sap.com/tools/sap-cr-2020-supported-platforms-windows.zip
Notes: SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is offered as a 64-bit native binary. It requires 64-bit data source middleware connectivity on all operating systems.
SAP Crystal Reports 2020 uses the 64-bit ODBC registry on all versions of Windows. To administer 64-bit ODBC DSNs on 64-bit versions of Windows, run the 64-bit ODBC Administrator, located here: C:\Windows\System32\odbcad32.exe
The export formats supported by SAP Crystal Reports can be broadly categorized in two groups: page-based formats and record-based formats. Find more details here: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/QX9jsRH/SAP-Crystal-Solutions-2020-Export-Format-types.pdf?rc=10
Yes, SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is a 64-bit native application. All other previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports available through the SAP Store are 32-bit applications.
Yes. You can open reports created with earlier versions, such as SAP Crystal Reports 9 and higher with the later versions, such as SAP Crystal Reports 2020. Any changes or new reports you create with SAP Crystal Reports 2020, can only be saved as a version 14.3 .rpt file. It is also worth noting that data connections will need to updated to use 64-bit data connections.
It is recommended to migrate the report to be the same version as Crystal Server. Do this by opening the .rpt file with SAP Crystal Reports 2020, updating the data connection to 64-bit, then save. The report will save as a 14.3 version .rpt file. You may want to ‘Save As’ and rename the copy to archive the document in the original, older version until all content has been migrated to your satisfaction.
Maybe. If your application uses an SAP Crystal Reports runtime engine of version 13, then you can probably use SAP Crystal Reports 2020 for report design with updated 64-bit data connections. If your application uses an earlier version of SAP Crystal Reports runtime, then it is recommended to use the same version of SAP Crystal Reports as the designer to match for compatibility. It is best to check with the developer of the application for their recommendation.
It is recommended you use SAP Crystal Reports 2016 to create/modify reports run through SAP Crystal Server 2016, especially because SAP Crystal Reports 2020 uses 64-bit data connections, previous versions of SAP Crystal Reports are 32-bit applications.
TLS 1.0 is supported with SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.0, 4.1
TLS 1.1 and TLS 1.2 is supported with Tomcat 8, which means it is supported with SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence Platform 4.2 SP04 onwards & 4.3 (all patch levels)
B. Purchase
B. 1. SAP Store purchase
SAP Store is setup for direct business only when purchasing SAP Crystal Solutions. An indirect sales model is not supported when purchasing SAP Crystal Solutions on SAP Store today. This means that the organization buying the SAP Crystal Solutions on SAP Store is always the organization using and the organization paying.
---
You can purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020, SAP Crystal Reports 2020 upgrade version and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 here (please select the correct region of the world and the correct version): https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#buy-now
---
You can purchase SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) and SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#buy-now
---
What versions of SAP Crystal Reports are available through the SAP Store?
|Product
|Version
|Officially compatible with
|Release Date
|End of Support
14.3
MS Windows 10, 8.1
MS Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012 R2
12 June 2020
31 December 2027
14.2
MS Windows 10, 8.1, 7
MS Windows Server 2019, 2016, 2012 R2, 2008 R2
08 March 2016
31 December 2024
14.1
MS Windows 10, 8.1, 7
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2
29 August 2013
31 December 2020
14.0
MS Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2, 2003 R2
26 November 2011
31 December 2017
12.x
MS Windows 8.1, 8, 7, Vista
MS Windows Server 2012 R2, 2008 R2, 2003 R2
06 October 2008
31 December 2018
11.5
MS Windows 7, Vista, XP
24 November 2005
30 June 2011
What versions of SAP Crystal Server are available through the SAP Store?
|Product
|Version
|Officially compatible with
|Release Date
|End of Support
14.3
MS Windows Server:
2019, 2016, 2012 R2
17 June 2020
30 July 2025
14.3
MS Windows Server: 2019, 2016, 2012 R2
17 June 2020
30 July 2025
SAP Crystal Reports 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 are also available on selected 3rd party marketplaces:
amazon US: https://www.amazon.com/sap
amazon UK: https://www.amazon.co.uk/sap
amazon Germany: https://www.amazon.de/sap
amazon France: https://www.amazon.fr/sap
amazon Italy: https://www.amazon.it/sap
amazon Spain: https://www.amazon.es/sap
B. 2. SAP Store additional questions
Physical Media is no longer available. All orders are Electronic Software Delivery (ESD).
For purchases of SAP Crystal Reports: The price indicated includes anticipated VAT that we will collect from you based on information you make available to us. The total price may change during the course of the shopping session depending on a number of factors. However, you will have the opportunity to review the final price we will charge before you submit your order. We will gladly credit sales tax for government institutions. Just fax us a copy of your tax-exemption form with an address matching your order's billing or shipping address at: 952-253-8760 or send us an email at sales@sap.com. Please include a copy of your receipt or your order number.
---
For purchases of SAP Crystal Server: public and government entities are sometimes eligible for tax exemption. If you hold a valid exemption certificate, please send it to store.admin@sap.com as a pdf file before starting any purchase process on SAP Store. If you are an existing SAP customer, please share as well your customer ID / ERP number with us. We will add the exemption to your account and contact you for purchase once ready.
Yes. If you require the pdf document, please contact us at store.admin@sap.com.
Yes. If you are purchasing on behalf of a user who is eligible to SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade, you may forward the acquired license key and download link for them to install with.
Please get in touch with the SAP Store team to update your organization’s profile and access with the necessary information: store.admin@sap.com
Yes, you can assign the Named User License to someone else to become the licensed user. There is no need to inform SAP of the change, but you will need to remove the software and license from the original license holder’s computer to install to the new user’s computer to ensure license compliance.
Yes. There is no need to surrender the use of the old license of SAP Crystal Reports; you may still use the software and license for the older version at the same time as SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade, but you are still under the Named User License for both versions. You may not reassign the license of the new version to someone else if you purchased with the upgrade discount.
Yes. For users of SAP Crystal Reports 2011, SAP Crystal Reports 2013, the software for these earlier versions will need to be uninstalled before SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is installed to the same computer.
For SAP Crystal Reports 2016 there is no need to uninstall, as SAP Crystal Reports 2016 will be upgraded to SAP Crystal Reports 2020. SAP Crystal Reports 2016 and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 cannot be installed side by side on the same computer.
Also keep in mind that SAP Crystal Reports 2016 is 32-bit and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 is 64-bit.
No. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 purchased as an upgrade installs as a new application and will require only an SAP Crystal Reports 2020 keycode to complete the installation.
No. As the named user license holder of an older version, you cannot reassign the upgrade license to a different end user. The new user will need to buy their own, full license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
No, you would not be eligible to purchase SAP Crystal Reports 2020 as an upgrade from an application which uses an SAP Crystal Reports runtime engine; a new license of SAP Crystal Reports would be needed for report design.
NOTE: Legacy applications which use a SAP Crystal Reports runtime earlier than version 13 may require you to continue to use your older version of SAP Crystal Reports for creating and modifying reports run through that application. Check with your vendor/developer on your application’s compatibility with version 14.3 report files saved by SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
Test and Development licenses are included in your purchases of SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server and you can run these if you have active Production Licenses.
If you have purchased only one license, then you are allowed only one instance in production (the rest can be non-production, such as Dev, Test, Quality Assurance, etc.).
If you need multiple instances in production, then each instance requires a separate, paid license. If SAP Crystal Server is installed to multiple virtual machines (even if on the same physical server), then each virtual machine will require their own production license.
Yes, probably. Report files created with SAP Crystal Reports version 9 and higher should work the same with SAP Crystal Reports 2020.
The process to migrate an older version report file (.rpt) is to open the file with SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (choose File>Open, rather than double-clicking the file in Windows Explorer), update the data connection to use a 64-bit connection, then Save.
The report will save as a SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (version 14.3) .rpt file. You cannot ‘Save As’ with SAP Crystal Reports to save a version other than the version in use.
Consider renaming the file before you save it with SAP Crystal Reports 2020 to retain an original in case that earlier version is still needed.
B. 3. SAP Crystal Solutions Upgrade
You can upgrade your licenses of SAP Crystal Server under your maintenance agreement through the SAP Support Portal / SAP for Me (S-User login required). The license type and quantity, as well as the functionality, of your maintained version is preserved when you upgrade to the latest version. Any new features of the new version, such as bundled copy of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (user) or unlimited publishing and mobile access for CS, are not included (except for SAP Crystal Server 2016 (user); a purchase will be required to attain new features of SAP Crystal Server 2020. For details refer to the tables on pages 14 and 15 of the Crystal Solutions licensing document, or read this summary blog: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/04/26/sap-crystal-server-2013-2016-important-product-information/.
The SAP BusinessObjects upgrade guide has the upgrade path(s) to upgrade older versions to higher versions and applies to Crystal Server versions as well, however, a modified upgrade path diagram with Crystal server versions is provided below for your convenience.
Here is the link: https://me.sap.com/notes/3469735
Firstly you will need to upgrade (or migrate the content) to at least SAP Crystal Server 2008 (Equivalent to SAP BOE XI 3.1)
Refer to Crystal 2008 / BOE XI 3.1 upgrade guide in SAP Help portal.
For upgrade purposes, an in-place upgrade is recommended on a single system to keep things simple.
Once you have older system at desired 2008 version level, setup a brand new Crystal Server 2016 SP09 with latest patches (Equivalent to BI 4.2 SP09 latest patch) on a different server. Note: You can download a trial version here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html#try-now
Run the upgrade management tool from the newly setup Crystal Server 2016 SP09 system (Step 2) to upgrade all content from Source in step 1.
Refer to Crystal Server 2016 / BI Platform 4.2 upgrade guide in SAP Help portal
SAP BI platform / Crystal Server Upgrade Best Practices with UMT Tool are available in SAP KBA 1904814 - Best practices for Upgrade / migration to BI 4.x (UMT)
Once content is upgraded or migrated, then upgrade the target system to Crystal Server 2020 SP04 (the latest patch or the desired patch level) [which is equivalent to BI 4.3 SP04 latest patches).
Note:
Here are general SAP BI platform / Crystal Server Installation or update best practices & prerequisites: Windows | Unix | SP/patches
For customers of older versions of Crystal Server not under maintenance, SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) is a new license type and has no upgrade path from previous Named User License deployments. There is no upgrade option for SAP Crystal Server 2013 (CS); the purchase of new licenses is required.
After January 01, 2020 customers using SAP Crystal Reports 8.5 may experience a critical error running reports. The cause is related to the incorrect processing of dates. There will be no software update issued from SAP to fix this issue with SAP Crystal Reports 8.5. SAP recommends customers consider upgrading to SAP Crystal Reports 2020, available for a free 30-day trial. Register for the trial: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#try-now
B. 4. SAP Store Order Fulfillment
You purchased your license through SAP Store Digital River checkout service. You can find the license key of your SAP Crystal Reports Order and your invoice here after you login:
https://store.digitalriver.com/store/bobjamer/en_US/DisplayOrderInformationPage/ThemeID.38884000#q1
---
If your SAP Crystal Reports license key is already installed on your computer, you can retrieve it using this method:
* Firstly, open the program and go to the Help menu and select License Manager
* You will see a portion of your license key, write down those first few characters
* Next, start the Registry Editor by going to the Windows Start menu and selecting “Run” (or hold the 'Windows' key and press 'R')
* In the new open window, type in “regedit” and click “OK”
* Once RegEdit is open: Click on HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, press Ctrl+F (find)
* Enter the partial license you copied from the license manager and choose “find next”
* Search will find the key. Your code will show with the date of installation added to the end. Your code starts with the recorded 5 characters and ends with the last two shown in the License Manager. The Registry Editor path is likely to be: Computer>HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>SOFTWARE>WOW6432Node>SAP BusinessObjects>Suite Xi 4.0>Crystal Reports> Keycodes> CR Dev (ignore the semicolon and numbers - this is the date of installation). For SAP Crystal Reports 2020 the registry path is: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Dev
You can create it here: https://account.sap.com/core/create/landing
Thank you for your order! You should soon receive an automated email with your Welcome Letter which will include your S-User ID and SAP customer number.
Read the order fulfilment instructions here:
https://d.dam.sap.com/a/JNdb3Tu/SAP%20Crystal%20Server%20Order%20fulfillment%20instructions%202020%20NEW.pdf?rc=10
---
If you have any questions related to the SAP Support Portal or SAP for Me (such as access, creating S-User IDs and assigning privileges for others, you can contact the Customer Interaction Center via the methods shown here: https://support.sap.com/en/contact-us/cic.html.
Note: The CIC team will likely ask for your S-User ID or your customer number, which are referenced in your Welcome Letter.
Here are details about users and authorizations in the SAP Support Portal / SAP for Me: https://support.sap.com/en/my-support/users.html#section_823479721
Get started with your SAP S-user ID:
https://support.sap.com/en/my-support/users/welcome.html
See authorizations assigned to your SAP S-user ID:
https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/user/authorizations
Learn who can grant your more authorizations:
Your company super-administrator can grant you more authorizations. See the users that have these rights in your organization: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/importantcontacts
How to become an SAP S-user super-administrator in order to generate license keys:
* To require a change from SAP S-user or S-user administrator to SAP S-user super-administrator, the user can either contact an existing super-administrator at her/his organization and ask for the change to be made: Click here to see who in your company has these rights: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/importantcontacts
* or report an incident with SAP. Use the XX-SER-SAPSMP-USR component to report an incident about user data issues. The link is: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#incident/solution
If you have any questions related to the SAP Support Portal / SAP for Me (such as access, creating S-User IDs and assigning privileges for others), there is a team available to help. You can call the Customer Interaction Center on 800 677 7271 (choose option 2, then option 2 again), or via other methods shown here: https://support.sap.com/en/contact-us/cic.html. They will likely ask for your S-User ID or your customer number, which are referenced in your Welcome Letter.
Enclosed a few KBAs explaining the different processes in more details:
- 1271482 - How to create or delete a user in SAP Support Launchpad?
- 2213199 - How to add additional contacts to a support incident?
- 2597456 - How to update the name of a S-User ID in SAP Support Launchpad?
- 1271545 - How to update phone number, email, time zone, or languages settings in SAP Support Launchpad?
B. 5. End User license agreements (EULA)
SAP General Agreements Page: https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements.html#active_tab_item_1612982622091
---
SAP General Terms and Conditions: https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements/on-premise/general-terms-and-conditions.html?sort=latest_desc&tag=agreements:general-terms-and-conditions/on-premise-software
---
SAP Software User Rights: https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements/on-premise/product-use-and-support-terms.html?sort=latest_desc&tag=agreements:product-use-support-terms/on-premise-software/software-use-rights
---
SAP Product Use and Support Terms: https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements/on-premise/product-use-and-support-terms.html?sort=latest_desc&tag=agreements%3Aproduct-use-support-terms%2Fon-premise-software%2Fsupport-terms
Non-Productive Use: Customer may Use the SAP BusinessObjects Software on an unlimited number Non-Productive Installations, provided the number of Users or Concurrent Sessions on any individual Non-Productive Installation does not exceed the total number of licensed Users or Concurrent Sessions.
---
Non-Productive Installation means installations such as development, test, and disaster recovery which are not used in a productive manner.
---
More details can be found here (page 26 Section 9.1): https://www.sap.com/about/trust-center/agreements/on-premise/product-use-and-support-terms.html?sort=latest_desc&tag=agreements%3Aproduct-use-support-terms%2Fon-premise-software%2Fsoftware-use-rights&tag=language%3Aenglish&pdf-asset=cee9d126-807e-0010-bca6-c68f7e60039b&page=1
No.
SAP evidence of insurance can be found here: https://www.sap.com/about/legal/ecoi.html#evidence-of-insurance
You can self-service your own security questionnaire now on the following link: https://help.sap.com/docs/SECURITY_DUE_DILIGENCE_SERVICE
---
There is also a paid service available on SAP Store:
https://store.sap.com/dcp/en/product/display-9999954502_live_v1
C. Installation
C. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions Installation
Source the full build of your licensed version of SAP Crystal Reports or SAP Crystal Server here: https://community.sap.com/topics/crystal-reports
---
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS/9fe2522cc23841d389160e24e801186f?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=2020.3
PDF SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/r/9fe2522cc23841d389160e24e801186f/2016.7/en-US/76765fb1849c4cdd9ef81ef34d2710c3.html
PDF SAP Crystal Server 2020 Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_SERVER/3e720f48782a4022bc2920514da74db9?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=2020.3
---
Note: You cannot have SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server installed on the same PC. This will crash the report execution.
Please select the needed software version and service pack here: https://origin.softwaredownloads.sap.com/public/site/index.html
SAP Crystal Reports Installation Instructions (simplified): https://blogs.sap.com/?p=137952
Knowledge Base article: KBA 1638102 - Installation Best Practices for Crystal Reports
The most common installation errors are solved by https://me.sap.com/notes/1638102”, which states;
- Download the right version of Crystal Reports.
- Extract the installation package on the local computer.
- Disable the Antivirus software temporarily.
- Ensure port 4520 is open, if you have a Firewall.
- Ensure there is enough disk space to install Crystal Reports.
- Get the Installation keycode for Crystal Reports.
- Install Crystal Reports as an Administrator of the local computer.
If your download does not match the files in that instruction, please initiate a chat with sales@sap.com, or contact your vendor.
If you had a previous version of SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence installed on the machine where you try to install a new version of SAP Crystal Reports you might get an error message during the install or at first launch. To fix that issue please check this Knowledge Base article: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/1691555
You can perform all the maintenance operations (Modify, Repair and Remove) remotely like it was already possible for Installation and Update by using the same command lines “-w” and “-r” along with the response file.
More details on how to do this are provided here: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/06/13/silent-installation-enhancements-introduced-in-bi-4.3/
It could be that security software installed on your machine is preventing file copying.
See KBA: https://userapps.support.sap.com/sap/support/knowledge/en/1868305
BI Workspace is an application in SAP BI Launch pad (available when purchasing SAP Crystal Server 2020) that provides dashboarding capabilities with a Fiori based interface. It enables you to create dashboards using SAP Crystal reports.
More details can be found here: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/06/29/bi-workspace-updates-and-enhancements-in-bi-4.3/
Information Design Tool is part of SAP Crystal Server Clients, so you will be able to use it when purchasing SAP Crystal Server.
C. 2. Lost license keys and registration numbers
If the Customer still has their order information: Please contact your vendor to retrieve the license information.
If purchased from the online store, please engage the chat team at sales@sap.com.
* Firstly, open the SAP Crystal Reports program and go to the Help menu and select License Manager. You will see a portion of your license key, write down those first few characters.
* Typically you will see something like: DE123-xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx-1E
* Next, start the Registry Editor by going to the Windows Start menu and selecting “Run” (or hold the 'Windows' key and press 'R'). In the new open window, type in “regedit” and click “OK”.
* Once RegEdit is open: Click on HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE, press Ctrl+F (find). Enter the partial license you copied from the license manager and choose “find next”.
* Search will find the key. Your code will show with the date of installation added to the end.
* The Registry Editor path is likely to be: Computer>HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE>SOFTWARE>WOW6432Node>SAP BusinessObjects>Suite Xi 4.0>Crystal Reports> Keycodes> CR Dev (ignore the semicolon and numbers - this is the date of installation).
* For SAP Crystal Reports 2020 the registry path is: HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE\SOFTWARE\SAP BusinessObjects\Suite XI 4.0\Crystal Reports\Keycodes\CR Dev
* Your final keycode may look like this: xxxxx-xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx-xxxxxxx-xx (This keycode structure started with SAP Crystal Reports 2011. Older versions might have a different keycode structure).
For SAP Crystal Reports Xi, SAP Crystal Reports Xi R2 and SAP Crystal Reports 2008, please use generic registration number 8886909502 when prompted for your registration number.
You can find the details of what registry keys affect how SAP Crystal Reports works in Knowledge Base Article 2165260: https://userapps.support.sap.com/sap/support/knowledge/en/2165260
C. 3. SAP Crystal Solutions How-to Guides
You can visit this page for a guided introduction to SAP Crystal Reports: https://community.sap.com/topics/crystal-reports/how-to-guides
Yes. Visit this page for 'How to' step-by-step guides for SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server here: https://community.sap.com/topics/crystal-reports/how-to-guides
For a general idea of the capabilities and how SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server look in action, visit this page: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/hNszqRd/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Pixel-perfect%20reports.pdf?rc=10
Understand better how to use query filters and parameters: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/XiHxcwm/SAP-Crystal-Reports-2020-Query-Filters-and-Parameters.pdf?rc=10
There are different file formats available: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/HTcR2YG/SAP%20Crystal%20Reports%20File%20Formats.pdf?rc=10
Steps to get to AJS destination:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/9029a149a3314dadb8418a2b4ada9bb8/469498576e041014910aba7db0e91070.html?locale=en-US
Specific Email Destination properties:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_BUSINESSOBJECTS_BUSINESS_INTELLIGENCE_PLATFORM/9029a149a3314dadb8418a2b4ada9bb8/469475bf6e041014910aba7db0e91070.html?q=
Special config for SSL:
2540416 - How to set up SMTP over SSL, BI 4.2 SP04+
C. 4. SAP Crystal Solutions Videos and Tutorials
We propose following free Learning Journeys:
* SAP Crystal Reports: More details here.
* BI Launchpad and Central Management Console: More details here.
Yes. You can access tutorials for SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Crystal Server (as part of the BI Platform family of technology) here: https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/pages/viewpage.action?pageId=461212148
You can access our playlist on Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLufF7pZxICBh9wJ_NxjeWTUjWycUt1kBC
You can access a paid individual training on Crystal provided by a third-party expert: https://www.kenhamady.com/individual/default.html
C. 5. SAP Crystal Solutions Guided Answers and KBAs
Follow this link to a curated list or commonly-encountered issues and the steps most often used to resolve them - click on 'Guided Answers': https://support.sap.com/en/product/support-by-product/01200314690800000341.html
For SAP Crystal Reports: SAP Crystal Reports User Guides: https://help.sap.com/viewer/p/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS
SAP Crystal Reports Tutorials: Official Product Tutorials – SAP Crystal Reports 2011 / 2013: http://scn.sap.com/docs/DOC-8514
---
Free Technical help: SAP Crystal Reports Community – how to ask a Question: https://www.sap.com/community/about/questions-and-answers.html
For Crystal Reports (report design): https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200314690800000341
For SAP Crystal Server: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200314690800000350
For Visual Studio .NET SDK: SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200615320800001270
For Eclipse SDK: SAP Crystal Reports, version for Eclipse: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200615320800001220
You can leverage the following link to get access to the most frequently consulted KBA articles: https://support.sap.com/en/product/support-by-product/01200314690800000341.html
=> To access the SAP support portal / SAP for Me you will need to have an SAP s-user ID.
You can search for additional knowledge base articles here: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/solutions/notesv2/
=> To access the SAP support portal / SAP for Me you will need to have an SAP s-user ID.
This document explains how to access selected SAP Crystal Reports knowledge without login to SAP portal (without S-User ID): https://blogs.sap.com/2018/06/27/public-access-to-crystal-reports-related-knowledge-base-articles/
Example: KBA 2165260 - List of Registry Keys used in Crystal Reports: https://apps.support.sap.com/sap/support/knowledge/public/en/2165260
Note: If the link above with your specific KBA number provides an error message, you will have to login to the SAP Support Portal by using the following link with your spedific KBA number: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2165260
C. 6. SAP Crystal Solutions Third Party Training and Consulting
Check the web site of Ken: https://kenhamady.com/individual/default.html
Check the web site of Alan: https://crystaltrainingsource.com/default.asp
Check the web site of Ken: https://kenhamady.com/consulting/default.html
Check the web site of Alan : https://crystaltrainingsource.com/crystal-reports/Consulting.asp
D. Develop
D. 1. SAP Crystal for Developers
Version of Visual Studio
Compatible Crystal Reports for Visual Studio Support Pack
VS 2010
All support packs
VS 2012
SP 7 and higher
VS 2013
SP 9 and higher
VS 2015C
SP14
VS 2015
SP15 and higher
VS 2017
SP21 and higher
VS 2019
SP25 and higher (note: some issues reported with embedded Report Designer)
VS 2019
SP 26 and higher (note: above issues resolved)
VS 2022
SP32 and higher (note: option of 64 bit installer for VS 2022 only)
More details can be found here: https://wiki.scn.sap.com/wiki/display/BOBJ/Crystal+Reports%2C+Developer+for+Visual+Studio+Downloads
Read the following blog to get all the details: https://blogs.sap.com/2020/10/30/upgrading-a-visual-studio-2008-2019-.net-project-with-the-latest-cr-.net-sdk-packages/
SAP Crystal Report runtime is free for internal use, and as for what version you run, we strongly suggest using the latest version to ensure compatibility. Make sure your version of CR matches your version of Visual Studio or if the application is JAVA based use the version for Eclipse.
* SAP Crystal Reports, version for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-visual-studio-trial.html
* SAP Crystal Reports, version for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-eclipse-trial.html
---
* SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio Installation Guide:
https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS,_DEVELOPER_VERSION_FOR_MICROSOFT_VISUAL_STUDIO/aab8e6168ebc4b898ab31cf8eabf439f?locale=en-US&state=PRODUCTION&version=SP21
* SAP Crystal Reports .NET SDK Developer Guide: https://help.sap.com/viewer/0d6684e153174710b8b2eb114bb7f843/SP21/en-US/a2cb609cfb6949b6a67b2effe32a347e.html
* SAP Crystal Reports JavaScript API Developer Guide:
https://help.sap.com/doc/businessobject_product_guides_sbo42_en_sbo42_cr_js_api_en_pdf/4.2/en-US/sbo42_cr_js_api_en.pdf
* Viewing documents using OpenDocument:
https://help.sap.com/doc/businessobject_product_guides_sbo42_en_sbo42_opendocument_en_pdf/4.2/en-US/sbo42_opendocument_en.pdf
* The help portal can be accessed here: https://help.sap.com/docs/SAP_CRYSTAL_REPORTS,_DEVELOPER_VERSION_FOR_MICROSOFT_VISUAL_STUDIO
1. In SAP Crystal Reports, developer version for Microsoft Visual Studio, the report engine is embedded in the application. This embedded report engine is limited to a maximum of three simultaneous user requests. This is not an arbitrary licensing limit; it is a limitation of the embedded report engine architecture.
2. Report engine is extracted into a separate report server process. In the solution that uses the unmanaged Report Application Server (RAS), the report engine is extracted into a separate server process. That server process can run on the same machine or be placed on separate physical hardware, to increase performance by offloading processing from your application server. An unmanaged RAS server is no longer available as an upgrade option. It is recommended that you upgrade to SAP Crystal Server instead. For more information, see SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence reporting solutions.
3. The separate report server process is encapsulated into a complete platform architecture. In the SAP Crystal Server or SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence platform solution, an entire platform architecture is added, which encapsulates the separate report server process (RAS). The managed Report Application Server (RAS) becomes only one server, among many other servers in the platform architecture. This architecture provides a rich set of additional features, such as scheduling, load balancing, fail-over, and both vertical and horizontal scalability.
Yes. The downloads of the SDK and the runtime software are free. The runtime license for an internally developed and internally deployed application is also free for desktop (thick) or server (thin) client deployments.
Yes, if a contractor developed a one-off application for your company exclusively, this counts as an internal deployment.
Yes, the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio runtime is free for thick client applications for external deployments, including for commercial use.
If you develop an application which uses the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio or SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse runtime engine in a server-based application deployed to your external customers’ server(s), then each customer will need a license of SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (or SAP Crystal Reports 2016, SAP Crystal Reports 2013 or SAP Crystal Reports 2011) for the required runtime license.
This section describes the rules that govern redistribution of software that embeds the SAP Crystal Reports runtime engine, embeddable report designer, or uses the Report Creation APIs.
---
SAP Crystal Reports 2020, SAP Crystal Reports 2016, SAP Crystal Reports 2013, and SAP Crystal Reports 2011 do not include a runtime engine; they each provide a developer license (see table below). Customers are directed to use the free SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio or SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse Software Development Kits (SDKs) for embedding reports into applications.
---
The runtime versions can be downloaded here:
https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#visual-studio
https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html#eclipse
---
This table applies to:
.NET applications that include the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio runtime engine.
JAVA applications that include the SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse runtime engine.
Application Type
Application Use
Client Applications
Server Applications
Internal business purpose
Free (A)
Free (B)
External business purposes (resold or redistributed to 3rd parties)
Free (C)
Free (D)
Definition of Client Application: The runtime engine is installed on the client machine. All report processing is local to that machine.
Definition of Server Application: The runtime engine is integrated in a way that allows more than one user to access the engine either directly or indirectly. Client applications installed using Windows terminal servers (like Citrix or Microsoft Remote Desktop) are considered server applications.
---
Note that for the paid category, the customer should, for compatibility reasons, buy a copy of SAP Crystal Reports that matches the runtime engine embedded into the application.
---
It is the responsibility of the developer to ensure their application is properly licensed before it is redistributed. Developers cannot distribute applications on the assumption that the application user will acquire the proper licenses.
Click on this link to view the Product Availability Matrix (PAM) for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/06/f871031e-757c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
Click on this link to view the Product Availability Matrix (PAM) for SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/09/ea59ef67-887c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
.NET Core 5 or .NET 5 (or 6, 7, 8, 9) is the next major release of .NET Core 3.1. Microsoft named this new release .NET 5 instead of .NET Core 4 to avoid confusion with the .NET Framework 4.x.
---
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio depends on a lot of .NET Framework-specific features. There are NO plans to update to Framework higher than 4.8, at this point. The reason being SAP Crystal Reports was built using C++, the Framework is a wrapper around the base Windows DLL structures. SAP Crystal Reports used multiple COM components as well, still based on C++ source. The reason being SAP Crystal Reports and SAP Business Object Enterprise, SAP's ERP software, are all based on the same source C++ code and API's. So don't use those CORE versions if you want to continue using SAP Crystal Reports.
---
The .NET Framework 4.x is still supported by Microsoft.
---
Another option is to save your reports in SAP Crystal Server, standalone version of SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html Publish your reports to the Server and use RESTful or OpenDocument URL to access the report. SAP Crystal Server will process the report generation and send an EPF image file of each page to the user.
---
See the SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio Supported Platforms:
https://www.sap.com/documents/2016/06/f871031e-757c-0010-82c7-eda71af511fa.html
We offer SDKs and runtime for .NET and Java only.
Up until SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12), there were three different editions of SAP Crystal Reports available: Standard, Professional and Developer. All three editions function as fully-featured designers and also use the same software; keycodes determine the type of license and unlock the software accordingly:
* Standard = only connects to Excel and Access data sources
* Professional = same as above, also unrestricted data connectivity
* Developer = same as above, also runtime license
In summary, there is no runtime licensing with any editions other than SAP Crystal Reports Developer. There is only one edition of SAP Crystal Reports 2008, SAP Crystal Reports 2011, SAP Crystal Reports 2013, SAP Crystal Reports 2016, and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 – they are all Developer editions. SAP Crystal Reports 2008 (version 12) and earlier included the SDK software with the report designer. For SAP Crystal Reports 2011 (version 14.0) and higher the SAP Crystal Reports Software Development Kits (SDKs) and runtime are available as free, separate downloads for SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse.
SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse share the designation of version 13 of the SAP Crystal Reports product family. These are tools available for developers to create basic reports and to embed a SAP Crystal Reports engine to run report files (.rpt format) in an application they have developed using an SAP Crystal Reports software development kit (SDK). The version numbering for these free downloads of the SDK and runtime are version 13.
The version of Visual Studio might be the issue here. Plugins are only supported in Visual Studio Professional and higher versions.
Visual Studio Community does support plug-ins, that should be changed to Visual Studio Express.
D. 2. Retirement of the SAP Distribution Reselling Model and SAP PartnerEdge Open Ecosystem Sell Specialization
Learn more about this retirement here: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/tgzRyMk/Retirement-of-the-SAP-Distribution-Reselling-Model-and-SAP-PartnerEdge-Open-Ecosystem-Sell-Specialization.pdf?rc=10
E. Error and Issues Handling
E. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions product tips and tricks
There are many reasons that may cause SAP Crystal Reports to crash, to close or to stop working, like:
Exporting, Connecting to a relational data source, Connecting to a Universe, Printing, Connecting to the SAP BI Server, Parameter prompt, Report design issue with subreport, Content specific, Performing Specific Action, ...
Here you will find some KBA's to help you troubleshoot (this will require a login to the SAP Support Portal): https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2359741
Read some recommendations here: https://blogs.sap.com/2022/07/11/how-to-speed-up-reports-and-prevent-memory-crashes-in-crystal/
Your Preferred Viewing Locale (PVL) and time zone preferences determine how dates, times, and numbers are formatted in the BI launch pad. See how to set them up: https://d.dam.sap.com/a/FE3nZeF/SAP%20Crystal%20Solutions%20Setting%20locale%20and%20time%20zone%20preferences_2020.pdf?rc=10
When you have the report open in SAP Crystal Reports, navigate through this menu path: Report / Performance Information / Report Definition. The 'File Format Schema' shows the version number. SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio is version 13.x, Visual Studio 2008 is 10.5, Visual Studio 2005 is 10.2.
To view the content of a .RPT file, you can download SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2020 or SAP Crystal Reports Viewer 2016 here: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-viewer-trial.html
=> This is a free version that you can download and install as many times as you want.
Users could export their report to .RPTR format, which can only be opened in SAP Crystal Reports Viewer (can’t be opened in SAP Crystal Reports).
---
Or using an Application developed using one of our .NET, Java or RESTful SDK’s, you can view RPTR reports.
When you build a query, SAP Crystal Reports automatically generates the SQL (Structured Query Language) that corresponds to the query and saves it as a Crystal SQL Command object. The SQL statement generated by SAP Crystal Reports cannot be edited, but it can be viewed. In the Query Panel, click View SQL. The SQL dialog box appears. It contains the SQL that constitutes your query. Use this option when you want to check the SQL as you create a query.
You can create your own SQL query by using the tool “SAP Crystal SQL Designer”. There you can insert your own SQL statement. It will be saved as a .qry file. To use it in a report, select the “Crystal SQL Statement” button instead of using the “Database” button. To maintain optimum report processing speeds, avoid using formulas (whether Crystal or Basic syntax) within record selection formulas. Instead, replace the original formula with an equivalent SQL Expression field, and then incorporate the SQL Expression field into your record selection formula.
Please see the following Blog entry: https://blogs.sap.com/2022/10/16/the-power-of-crystal-reports-data-manipulation-on-the-fly/
Please see the followung Blog entry: https://blogs.sap.com/2022/06/03/what-is-a-crystal-print-job/
1. Navigate to the folder corresponding to the version of Crystal Reports used:
* For Crystal Reports 2008: C:\Program Files\Business Objects\Business Objects Enterprise 12.0\win32_x86\Start Page\en
* For Crystal Reports 2011, 2013 and 2016: C:\Program Files (x86)\SAP BusinessObjects\SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise XI 4.0\win32_x86\Start Page\en
* For Crystal Reports 2020: C:\Program Files (x86)\SAP BusinessObjects\SAP BusinessObjects Enterprise XI 4.0\win64_x64\Start Page\en
2. Rename the file: start.html to: start_old.html
3. Rename the file: offlinestart.html to: start.html
4. Rename the file: start_old.html to: offlinestart.html
5. Restart Crystal Reports.
As announced in the SAP BusinessObjects addendum to Statement of Direction (Feb 2021), we plan to stop supporting SAP Crystal Reports 2020 services on Linux and Unix operating systems from version BI 4.3 SP2 on (Q4 2021), to remove dependency of the 3rd party component that simulates Windows API on Linux and Unix. SAP Crystal Reports 2020 reports are still fully supported, by distributing SAP Crystal Reports 2020 (CR 2020) services in SAP BusinessObjects Business Intelligence (BI) platform to a Windows server. More details here: https://blogs.sap.com/2021/01/28/how-to-distribute-sap-crystal-reports-2020-services-to-a-windows-server/
The product may cause issues for the new installation, if the previous product is not uninstalled completely. Here is the procedure to follow: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/1691555
There can be different origins for the issue and you will need to check them step by step.
---
First element to check (if the issue occurs when launching or when installing SAP Crystal Reports):
Launch SAP Crystal Reports (or installation file) by right-clicking and select "Run as Administrator". The keycode validation process needs to write-back some files on your local machine. Also you will need to ensure that no third-party software (like anti-virus, priviledge management software, ...) is blocking the write-back process.
---
Second element to check (if the issue occurs during the installation):
You can try this workaround that will bypass the keycode validation when installing the product, but will still prompt for a valid keycode at runtime.
* Rename IsKeyCodeValid.exe to IsKeyCodeValid.old at the following location of the Installation package: ...\dunit\product.crystalreports-4.0-core-32\actions
Note: The path will be different depending on the version and product update.
* Extract attached IsKeyCodeValid.exe, and copy it to the same location as above.
* Start the installation again.
---
Third element to check (if you are trying to install SAP Crystal Reports on non-english version of MS Windows):
To be able to install SAP Crystal Reports on Microsoft Windows other than English.
1. Manually create the following folder on the computer where you are installing Crystal Reports: C:\Program Files (x86)\SAP BusinessObjects
2. Install Crystal Reports, and when prompted in which directory to install the product, select the folder: C:\Program Files (x86)\SAP BusinessObjects
In SAP Crystal Server 2020, this can be done using the "Instances" tile in BI Launchpad. Once the instances display you can click on the arrow pointing down (in the top right menu) to download.
In SAP Crystal Server 2016, this can be done in BI Launchpad using the "Schedule" tab. You can then filter the Status column. However an export is not possible in this version.
The End of Life (EOL) for Adobe Flash Player was effective on January 12th 2021. As a consequence of this:
- SAP will stop shipping and supporting SAP BusinessObjects Explorer starting with the releases 4.2 SP09 & 4.3. This is also the case for SAP Crystal Server 2020 and SAP Crystal Reports 2016 SP9
- SAP will stop supporting SAP BusinessObjects Explorer when Adobe stops supporting the Adobe Flash Player.
- After this date, customers can continue to use SAP BusinessObjects Explorer however they may need to check the support strategy of their internet browsers for flash technology.
- SAP Analytics Cloud will be replacing SAP BusinessObjects Explorer use cases. Learn more about SAP Analytics Cloud BI here: https://www.sap.com/products/cloud-analytics.html
E. 2. Vulnerabilities
Enclosed the latest knowledge base article on the subject: https://userapps.support.sap.com/sap/support/knowledge/en/3129956
---
Please keep in mind that version 1.0.0 is the version of com.businessobjects.log4j.jar which is packed by SAP. Version 1.0.0 is not the version of log4j. This version number is defined by SAP and has no relation with log4j. The included log4j.jar, log4j-api.jar and log4j-core.jar in com.businessobjects.log4j.jar are both 2.17.3. You can check: com.businessobjects.log4j.jar\lib\ log4j.jar\ META-INF\
SAP Crystal Reports 2016 Designer and SAP Crystal Reports 2020 Designer do not use Spring.
F. Other topics
F. 1. SAP Crystal Solutions Third Party Apps
Upgrade your SAP Crystal Reports experience with a host of new chart types and over 150 programmable graph macros. More information at: https://www.crchart.com/
This product geared towards translators provides you with automatic extraction of text that can be localized / translated, removing the risk of overlooking texts that should be translated. More information at: http://softlang.com/
Search and document SAP Crystal Reports and your entire analytics code-stack with a single, integrated tool. More information at: https://www.finditez.com/solutions/crystalreports/
IDAutomation provides a variety of solutions for integrating barcodes into Crystal Reports with flexible license agreements such as Single User Licenses, Multi-User Licenses and royalty-free Developer Licenses. More information at: https://www.idautomation.com/barcode-integration/crystal-reports/
IDAutomation provides a variety of solutions for integrating QR-Codes into Crystal Reports with flexible license agreements such as Single User Licenses, Multi-User Licenses and royalty-free Developer Licenses. More information at: https://www.idautomation.com/barcode-integration/crystal-reports/
F. 2. Ask your own question
You can post your question to the SAP Community for free here: https://answers.sap.com/questions/ask.html
F. 3. Recruitment with SAP Crystal skills
Click here to see open jobs posted on LinkedIn which require Crystal Reports skills: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/search?keywords=Crystal%20Reports&location=worldwide&geoId=&trk=public_jobs_jobs-search-bar_search-submit&position=1&pageNum=0