SAP Crystal Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is included in the SAP Crystal Solution portfolio?

* SAP Crystal Reports: allows a report designer to include data from various sources to create a document on his/her desktop computer where the data is formatted into a design of their choosing, such as an invoice, a sales or operational report, a marketing letter or some sort of analytic visualization. Also it allows to refresh already created reports.

Buy here the full version: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html

Buy here the upgrade version: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-reports.html

---

* SAP Crystal Server (previously called SAP Crystal Reports Server) provides a platform environment through which you can access and share documents (such as SAP Crystal Reports files) with end users.

With SAP Crystal Server 2020 (user) - user stands for named user license - you can schedule reports to be pushed out to recipients as attachments in various formats (like pdf), access reports securely, and refresh the data by entering various parameters as a named user.

Buy here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html

---

With SAP Crystal Server 2020 (CS) - CS stands for Concurrent Sessions - you can automatically distribute reports customized for individual recipients and access reports securely in a concurrent manner.

Buy here: https://www.sap.com/products/technology-platform/crystal-server.html

---

You can as well access reports by using a browser or a mobile app.

Download the free app from Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/sap-businessobjects-mobile/id441208302

Download the free app from Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sap.mobi).

---

* SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio (using.NET) and SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse (using JAVA) are free add-ons for developers using .NET and Java to embed reporting capabilities into their own applications.

Download SAP Crystal Reports for Visual Studio: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-visual-studio-trial.html.

Download SAP Crystal Reports for Eclipse: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-eclipse-trial.html

---

* SAP Crystal Reports Viewer is a free desktop application (Windows or Mac) allowing recipients of SAP Crystal Reports files (.rpt file extension) to open the document and interact with the data saved within the file, including search, drill-down, print and export – but not refresh (which require SAP Crystal Reports).

Download here: https://www.sap.com/cmp/td/sap-crystal-reports-viewer-trial.html

---

* SAP Crystal Reports, version for the SAP Business One application allows users of SAP Business One to create pixel perfect reports and dashboards by connecting exclusively the SAP Business One data model with the SAP Crystal Reports environment. You can launch SAP Crystal reports and dashboards directly from SAP Business One. If you want to connect to additional data sources including SAP Business One data sources, you will need to acquire SAP Crystal Reports 2020.

---

* Note that 3rd party applications from various vendors can leverage a runtime license of SAP Crystal Reports. These are typically sold with the 3rd party application. They cannot be purchased from SAP, but a user can buy the full version of SAP Crystal Reports to also leverage data from outside the 3rd party application.