SAP Cloud Applications Studio
SAP Cloud Applications Studio is a PaaS-based software development kit (SDK) that enables SAP partners and customers to adapt and enhance the capabilities of SAP’s cloud solutions (SAP Cloud for Customer and SAP Business By Design) via extensions.
Product Overview for Sales ad Service Cloud
Release Information
This page contains a list of releases planned for the following months and the dates for when they're scheduled. We update the list regularly, so it reflects any possible changes made to the plan.
See popular blog post
Refer the most liked and viewed blog posts from our topic page SAP Cloud Application Studio.
CX works for Sales and Services
CX Works brings the most relevant leading practices to you. It is a single portal of curated, field-tested and SAP-verified expertise for SAP Customer Experience solutions.
How-To Videos
Watch our video tutorials for a quick and easy start into Cloud Application Studio environment. In this blog post, Jens Limbach summarizes the available How-to videos of SAP Cloud Applications Studio.Getting started with the Cloud Application Studio – New video series
Data Protection and Privacy
This blog post helps Partners and customers on how they can implement data protection and privacy compliance in custom business objects and extension objects in their solutions.