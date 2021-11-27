SAP Cloud Applications Studio

SAP Cloud Applications Studio is a PaaS-based software development kit (SDK) that enables SAP partners and customers to adapt and enhance the capabilities of SAP’s cloud solutions (SAP Cloud for Customer and SAP Business By Design) via extensions.

Featured Content
Product Overview for Sales ad Service Cloud

SAP Cloud for Sales and Service

The SAP Cloud for Customer solution helps you manage day-to-day sales and service interactions efficiently by sending and receiving signals between front- and back-office solutions and providing a single view of the customer.
Release Information

Release & Upgrade information

This page contains a list of releases planned for the following months and the dates for when they're scheduled. We update the list regularly, so it reflects any possible changes made to the plan.

See popular blog post

Most liked Blog Posts

Refer the most liked and viewed blog posts from our topic page SAP Cloud Application Studio.

Getting started

CX works for Sales and Services

CX Works brings the most relevant leading practices to you. It is a single portal of curated, field-tested and SAP-verified expertise for SAP Customer Experience solutions.

CX Sales

CX Service

How-To Videos

Watch our video tutorials for a quick and easy start into Cloud Application Studio environment. In this blog post, Jens Limbach summarizes the available How-to videos of SAP Cloud Applications Studio.

Getting started with the Cloud Application Studio – New video series

Data Protection and Privacy

This blog post helps Partners and customers on how they can implement data protection and privacy compliance in custom business objects and extension objects in their solutions.

Data Protection and Privacy

Browse this Topic
SAP Cloud Applications Studio
This document provides information about what is new or changed in the SAP Cloud Applications Studio version
Onboarding Resource Center
Sales solutions Expert RecommendationsSAP Help Portal for SAP Cloud Application StudioSAP Cloud Applications Studio Product informationService solutions Expert Recommendations