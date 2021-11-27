SAP Analytics Cloud FAQ

What makes SAP Analytics Cloud different from other analytics solutions?

There are a few reasons why SAP Analytics Cloud is different from other analytics solutions. For starters, SAP Analytics Cloud is 100% accessible in the cloud. This means you’ll only need your web browser to access your account, no desktop application setup is required.



Thanks to the SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP has unique, direct connectivity to SAP data sources and provides data integration, management, and analysis capabilities on a common, enterprise-grade infrastructure in the cloud for all data (SAP and non-SAP).



What makes SAP Analytics Cloud truly stand out from other solutions is our integrated planning capabilities. Bringing planning and business intelligence together allows you to analyze, report, budget, and forecast within a single solution. And, with SAP Digital Boardroom, you can extends SAP Analytics Cloud to provide a 360° view across all Lines of Business and operations to transform the modern boardroom experience on large touchscreen displays.



SAP Analytics Cloud also has augmented and predictive analytics features powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.



As well, SAP Analytics Cloud offers a mobile app for iOS devices, so you can access your dashboards anywhere, anytime. You can download it for free from the app store.



For more information, please check out our product page.