SAP Analytics Cloud FAQ

Have a question about SAP Analytics Cloud? You're in the right place! Start here to find answers to some of our most frequently asked questions.
General Questions
SAP Analytics Cloud is a single solution for business intelligence, augmented and predictive analytics, and enterprise planning with the power of artificial intelligence and machine learning technology. It is embedded in SAP's cloud enterprise applications delivering analytics in the context of business processes and has unique, direct connectivity to SAP data sources, and provides data integration, management, and analysis capabilities on a common, enterprise-grade infrastructure in the cloud for all data (SAP and non-SAP).
There are a few reasons why SAP Analytics Cloud is different from other analytics solutions. For starters, SAP
Analytics Cloud is 100% accessible in the cloud. This means you’ll only need your web browser to access your
account, no desktop application setup is required.
Thanks to the SAP Business Technology Platform, SAP has unique, direct connectivity to SAP data sources and provides data integration, management, and analysis capabilities on a common, enterprise-grade infrastructure in the cloud for all data (SAP and non-SAP).
What makes SAP Analytics Cloud truly stand out from other solutions is our integrated planning capabilities. Bringing planning and business intelligence together allows you to analyze, report, budget, and forecast within a single solution. And, with SAP Digital Boardroom, you can extends SAP Analytics Cloud to provide a 360° view across all Lines of Business and operations to transform the modern boardroom experience on large touchscreen displays.
SAP Analytics Cloud also has augmented and predictive analytics features powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.
As well, SAP Analytics Cloud offers a mobile app for iOS devices, so you can access your dashboards anywhere, anytime. You can download it for free from the app store.
There’s a reason we’re recognized for leading customer experience and analytics. SAP Analytics Cloud is designed to scale for businesses of any size, from a sole proprietorship to large enterprises. And for more details, check out our plans and options page.
Collaborating is super easy with SAP Analytics Cloud. You can easily export dashboards as PDF, PowerPoint, or Google Slides files. Scheduling publications also allows you to share a dashboard on a regular cadence to your stakeholders through email. With the calendar, you can create tasks, assign tasks to other users, and set due dates. You can also chat with your team, in real-time or through notifications!
SAP Analytics Cloud can connect to various on-premise and cloud data sources including SAP HANA, SAP BW, SAP
BPC, OData, Google BigQuery, SQL, SAP Universes and more. Check out our Data Connections page for more
information and help on setting up your connections.
Trial users can work with data by importing local files (.csv, .xlsx) or by connecting to Google Drive.
You can’t share stories outside your organization, but this is for your own protection.
Stories can only be shared with users on the same Analytics Cloud system, and cannot be accessed without logging in. This is to protect your private information from getting into the wrong hands.
Yes, it is! You can change your language preferences in your profile to update SAP Analytics Cloud to one of the available translations.
As a cloud solution, SAP Analytics Cloud is updated frequently. Visit Product Updates for the latest release notes and roadmap information.
Basic Trial
Learn all about how to get started and what is included in the SAP Analytics Cloud Basic Trial here.
Your Account
You can start by signing up for our basic trial or subscribe to SAP Analytics Cloud for Business Intelligence for more data source connections, the ability to add more users, and in-app collaboration features.
If you’re on a free trial, you won’t be able to update the email associated with your account until you upgrade to a Business Plan.
If you’re already subscribed to SAP Analytics Cloud for business intelligence or SAP Analytics Cloud for planning, your System Administrator can update your email address for you.
If you still don’t have an email, check your junk mail just to make sure that our email didn’t get misplaced. If you don’t
see anything from us, visit the login page and click the “Forgot Password” link. Enter the appropriate email address
and follow the instructions in the email to setup a new password.
Still having trouble? It might be time to contact support.
If you’re having trouble logging in, check your email for a direct link to your login page or contact your system administrator.
We recommend the latest versions Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, which are fully supported by SAP Analytics Cloud.
Please check our system requirements and technical prerequisites for all requirements.
Product Updates and Quarterly Release Cycle
With a Quarterly Release Cycle, you can expect a new version once every 3 months, which is consistent with SAP's global strategy for cloud application releases.
Quarterly updates are usually planned for February, May, August, and November of each year. For more information, read this article for detailed release dates.
SAP Analytics Cloud has a weekly maintenance window and it will be unavailable during the times and duration listed in the following location: Maintenance Windows and Major Upgrade Windows for SAP Cloud Services. The mentioned duration defines the maximum scheduled downtime. The actual downtime during these windows can vary (partial consumption). Unless otherwise stated, all times are specified in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC).
No. Over time, all subscriptions will be transitioned to the Quarterly Release Cycle.
Yes. Once you've moved to the Quarterly Release Cycle, all of your subscriptions (with the exception of your test subscription) will also be on the Quarterly Release Cycle.
When you log in to SAP Analytics Cloud after an update, you’ll see a prominent notification banner with a link to our “What’s New” help content.
You may notice the Quarterly Release Cycle versions appear to skip certain numbers. This is because Fast-Track customers receive updates every 2 weeks, and these releases are considered in the version numbering process.
You can find the latest release notes for SAP Analytics Cloud here. Don’t worry! The Quarterly Release Cycle receives all of the features that the Fast-Track Cycle receives.
When accessing documentation from within SAP Analytics Cloud, simply click the “Help” icon. All documentation is versioned to your particular release schedule.