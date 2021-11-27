APIs
This page enables developers to make use of Developer APIs to extend the functionality of SAP Analytics Cloud.
Page Contents
On this page, you will find helpful resources on API topics including:
Embedding & Extending with Developer APIs
Embedding & Extending with Developer APIs - Motivation
APIs allows the developers to embed analytical capabilities into their third-party applications. These resources provide the motivation behind embedding analytical capabilities into an application, where APIs provides the bed rock foundation to achieve seamless embedding experience.
- 💡 Blog:SAP Cloud ALM Extend with APIs (Part 5): Digital Boardroom with SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: Embedded Analytics: A Decision-Making Revival for SAP Customers and Partners
- Blog: Four Ways SAP Analytics Cloud Is Bringing to Life the Full Promise of Embedded Analytics
- Blog: Unified Data and Analytics: A Partner’s Platform for Speed and Simplicity
APIs - Getting Started
- Blog: Getting Started Guide: SAC APIs
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud URL API Developer Guide
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud REST API Developer Guide
- Help: SAP Analytics Cloud User and Team Provisioning API Developer Guide
- Documentation: SAP Analytics Cloud on API Business Hub
- KBA: 2735652 - Where can I find more information on Application Programming Interfaces (API) features and documentation?
Helpful Resources
Embedding
- Video: SAP Analytics Cloud: Embed Your Analytical Insights Into a Web Application
- Blog: Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud Story with URL API and SAML2 SSO based on WSO2 Identity Server
- Blog: Embedding SAP Analytics Cloud (SAC) dashboards in SAP Cloud Platform
- Blog: Embed an SAP Analytics Cloud Story in a Node.js Web App built in SAP Business Application Studio
- Tutorial: Apply Filters to an SAP Analytics Cloud Story via API
User Management
- Blog: User and Team provisioning APIs for SAP Analytics Cloud
- Blog: SAC: Export user list by REST API
- Blog: How to use REST API in SAP Analytics Cloud to update user profile in embedded scenarios
- Blog: SCIM API Best Practices and Sample Scripts
- User Guide: SAP Analytics Cloud User and Team Provisioning SCIM API Sample Scripts