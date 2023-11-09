Building Extensions with SAP Business Technology Platform

Welcome to the Building Extensions with SAP Business Technology Platform community! Follow and join the conversations to stay up-to-date with the latest news, projects, and features. Read our blogs, ask questions, find answers, and give us feedback.

Featured Content
Mission: Implement Observability in a Full-Stack CAP Application Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide
Based on the recommendations from the SAP BTP Developer's Guide, learn how to add observability to your SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP)-based applications. See Implement Observability in a Full-Stack CAP Application Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide.
New Blog Posts
SAP BTP Developer's Guide
Learn about the SAP BTP Developer’s Guide and how you can use it to improve the process of implementing a business application on SAP BTP. See SAP BTP Developer’s Guide.
Comparison: SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry and SAP BTP, Kyma Runtimes
Depending on your use case and the skill set of your developers, choose the runtime that fits your needs. See Comparison: SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime and SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry Runtime.

Extend SAP solutions with SAP BTP

You can enhance your businesses processes with custom extension applications running on SAP BTP.

See Extending SAP Solutions Using Automated Configurations.

Connect systems securely and quickly

SAP BTP enables quick, standardized, and secure connections from cloud and on-premise solutions from SAP and third parties to SAP BTP.

See Registering an SAP System in a Global Account in SAP BTP.

Integrate systems that part of an extended business scenario

A formation is a logical grouping of SAP systems that can be extended in a business scenario. Formations allow you to combine SAP solution systems and a subaccount in SAP BTP to simplify the connectivity setup and to provide a unified view of all components required for the implementation of your extension scenario.

See Including Systems in a Formation.

Build extensions efficiently and effectively

Discover and consume APIs and events easily for your extension applications. Build new multi-tenant enabled extensions with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and ABAP Cloud.

See SAP BTP Developer’s Guide.

Deploy extensions rapidly and easily

Deploy your extensions in the runtime of your choice:

  • SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry runtime

  • SAP BTP, Kyma runtime

  • SAP BTP, ABAP environment

See Comparison: SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime and SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry Runtime.

One event bus

Build responsive, event-driven extension applications by consuming events from underlying business processes in your SAP solutions. SAP BTP provides one event bus (based on SAP Event Mesh) for all cloud and on-premise applications.

See SAP Event Mesh.

Browse this Topic
SAP Business Technology Platform