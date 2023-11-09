Building Extensions with SAP Business Technology Platform
Building Extensions with SAP Business Technology Platform
Extend SAP solutions with SAP BTP
You can enhance your businesses processes with custom extension applications running on SAP BTP.
Connect systems securely and quickly
SAP BTP enables quick, standardized, and secure connections from cloud and on-premise solutions from SAP and third parties to SAP BTP.
See Registering an SAP System in a Global Account in SAP BTP.
Integrate systems that part of an extended business scenario
A formation is a logical grouping of SAP systems that can be extended in a business scenario. Formations allow you to combine SAP solution systems and a subaccount in SAP BTP to simplify the connectivity setup and to provide a unified view of all components required for the implementation of your extension scenario.
Build extensions efficiently and effectively
Discover and consume APIs and events easily for your extension applications. Build new multi-tenant enabled extensions with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) and ABAP Cloud.
Deploy extensions rapidly and easily
Deploy your extensions in the runtime of your choice:
- SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry runtime
- SAP BTP, Kyma runtime
- SAP BTP, ABAP environment
See Comparison: SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime and SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry Runtime.
One event bus
Build responsive, event-driven extension applications by consuming events from underlying business processes in your SAP solutions. SAP BTP provides one event bus (based on SAP Event Mesh) for all cloud and on-premise applications.
See SAP Event Mesh.