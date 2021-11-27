SAP Business Client FAQ

How does the SAP GUI protocol recognize the NWBC web logon (in PFCG mode)?

NWBC uses HTTP to contact the ABAP system, which then sends back a MYSAPSS02 or a SAP_SESSIONID cookie (assertion ticket). Value 3 is the default parameter in the kernel as of NetWeaver 7.40 to enable the AS ABAP to issue authentication assertion tickets and no logon tickets. We recommend you use this value.

This is then used to talk to the ABAP system. This should be in the documentation – See SAP Lbrary : Authentication

Caution:

It is the responsibility of the customers to make whatever security settings are necessary in the browser. Pay particular attention to your proxy settings. NWBC uses the security settings from the Internet Explorer. NWBC does not store or persistently keep any authentication data in any form.

Recommendation:

To make data access both simple and secure we recommend combining SAP Business Client with SAP Single Sign-On.

As of release SAP Single Sign-On 2.0, SAP Single Sign-On offers support for SPNEGO for ABAP.

Leveraging this Kerberos-based single sign-on technology, you can implement an SAP Single Sign-On solution for your SAP Business Client quickly and easily, and without the need for a Java stack.

