SAP Business Client
SAP Business Client is a user interface client that presents a single entry point to different SAP business applications and technologies. It is a high-fidelity shell for the Microsoft Windows platform aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, and SAP Fiori apps.
SAP Business Client 8.00
Latest Release with SAP Build Work Zone Integration
SAP Build Work Zone, advanced and standard edition -formerly SAP Work Zone and SAP Launchpad service
More Information about SAP Build Work Zone:
Blog post by Vera Gutbrod: What you should know about SAP Build Work Zone, standard and advanced edition
SAP Business Client and Fiori for SAP S/4HANA
SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Recommendations for transitioning users from SAP GUI to SAP Fiori
Running SAP Business Client with Microsoft Edge WebView2
With release 7.70 Microsoft’s new Chromium-based browser control WebView2 can be used in the SAP Business Client.SAP Business Client 7.70
Note: For SAP Business Client 8.00 the browser options are restricted to Microsoft Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. More information see: Microsoft Edge in SAP Business Client
SAP Fiori Launchpad Integration in SAP Business Client
The solution to integrate SAP GUI for Windows transactions with the FLP
SAP Build Work Zone Integration in SAP Business Client
Launch native SAP GUI for Windows Applications in the Cloud with SAP Business Client
Launch native SAP GUI for Windows Applications in the Cloud with SAP Business Client
SAP Business Client System Connections
SAP Business Client System Connections

SAP Business Client offers 3 different types of system connections. Using the Fiori launchpad connection type The SAP Business Client acts as a Windows-based desktop browser for the SAP Fiori launchpad with the ability to launch classic Dynpro applications (SAP GUI transactions) using an embedded SAP GUI for Windows. Different SAP Business Client connection types:
Continuous Influence
Customer or partner? Have an idea that can make the solution better? Great! The Product Management team invites you to share your ideas and promote ideas shared by others via the SAP Customer Influence Website.
Get help
Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Business Client Help Portal for Installation, Configuration, and Application assistance. Note: Please use component BC-FES-BUS-DSK to file an incident with the SAP Business Client team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.