SAP Business Client

SAP Business Client is a user interface client that presents a single entry point to different SAP business applications and technologies. It is a high-fidelity shell for the Microsoft Windows platform aimed at a more efficient, intuitive, and complete user experience over different UI technologies, such as Web Dynpro ABAP/FPM, SAP GUI transactions, and SAP Fiori apps.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
SAP Business Client 8.00

Get it now!

SAP ONE Support Launchpad
Current Release and Beyond

Check out SAP Business Client overview presentation

Read the Presentation
Install and Configure

Check out how to install and configure SAP Business Client

Read the Set-Up-Document
Read the Documentation

Check out the SAP Business Client documentation on SAP Help Portal

Read the documentation
Getting Started
SAP Business Client 8.0

SAP Business Client 8.00

Latest Release with SAP Build Work Zone Integration

SAP Build Work Zone, advanced and standard edition -formerly SAP Work Zone and SAP Launchpad service

More Information about SAP Build Work Zone:

Blog post by Vera Gutbrod: What you should know about SAP Build Work Zone, standard and advanced edition

Fiori for S/4HANA

SAP Business Client and Fiori for SAP S/4HANA

Read the following blog post by Jocelyn Dart (RIG) to start your transition path:

SAP Fiori for SAP S/4HANA – Recommendations for transitioning users from SAP GUI to SAP Fiori

Microsoft Edge WebView2

Running SAP Business Client with Microsoft Edge WebView2

With release 7.70 Microsoft’s new Chromium-based browser control WebView2 can be used in the SAP Business Client.

SAP Business Client 7.70

Note: For SAP Business Client 8.00 the browser options are restricted to Microsoft Internet Explorer and Microsoft Edge. More information see: Microsoft Edge in SAP Business Client

FLP Integration

SAP Fiori Launchpad Integration in SAP Business Client

The solution to integrate SAP GUI for Windows transactions with the FLP

How does it work?
SAP Build Work Zone Integration into SAP Business Client

SAP Build Work Zone Integration in SAP Business Client

Launch native SAP GUI for Windows Applications in the Cloud with SAP Business Client

How does it work? (Step-by-Step description with links to the appropriate documentation)

System Connections

SAP Business Client System Connections

SAP Business Client offers 3 different types of system connections. Using the Fiori launchpad connection type The SAP Business Client acts as a Windows-based desktop browser for the SAP Fiori launchpad with the ability to launch classic Dynpro applications (SAP GUI transactions) using an embedded SAP GUI for Windows. Different SAP Business Client connection types:

SAP Fiori Integration
Continous Influence Program

Continuous Influence

Customer or partner? Have an idea that can make the solution better? Great! The Product Management team invites you to share your ideas and promote ideas shared by others via the SAP Customer Influence Website.

Read the blog post

FAQs

FAQs

Find all the information you need

SAP Business Client FAQ
Get Help

Get help

Need additional assistance? Visit the SAP Business Client Help Portal for Installation, Configuration, and Application assistance. Note: Please use component BC-FES-BUS-DSK to file an incident with the SAP Business Client team. We will be in touch as soon as possible.

Help Portal 3.0
Browse this Topic
SAP Business Client
SAP Roadmap Explorer (Business Client next release planned for Q1 2026)Roadmap Slide
SAP GUI FamilySAP Transportation Management