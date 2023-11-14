SAP Business ByDesign Localization

SAP Business ByDesign is SAP‘s cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. The SAP Business ByDesign Localization community is about sharing the know-how on the various localization features, tools, and the capabilities of the Localization Toolkit to enable you to adapt or extend the standard offerings from  SAP Business ByDesign for a customer-specific process or for a localization requirement. Join the conversation to learn from product experts about the latest localization features, best practices, and technical implementations.

Featured Content

Localization Outlook

This outlook describes how the localization features and functional capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign are planned to progress over time.

Localization Road Map

SAP Business ByDesign: Localization outlook 2021

Recent Innovations

Learn about the latest innovations in SAP Business ByDesign.

SAP Business ByDesign: Korean and Machine Language Translation

EU OSS Tax Audit Report Customization

Custom Payment File Generation using XSL Transformation

Localization Toolkit

Find out more about the Localization Toolkit, enabling customers to extend the solution beyond the standard solution.

Partner Space

Find out more about new innovations in partner space.

Expert Content

Taxation

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage taxes:

Create Tax Content for Non-Localized Countries/Regions

Enabling Withholding Tax Rates for Non-Localized Countries/Regions for SAP Business ByDesign

Configuring Deferred Tax for Non-Localized Countries/Regions

Creating Tax Number Validation for Non- Localized Countries/Regions

Custom Tax File Generation in SAP Business ByDesign

Utilization of Input Tax Credit – India

Using the Generic Tax Return in SAP Business ByDesign

Creating a Tax Decision Tree to Automate Determination of Tax Code

Customization of Tax Returns in SAP Business ByDesign

Country wise approach for One Stop Shop in Business ByDesign

SII XML enhancement in SAP Business ByDesign

Creating EC Sales List for Countries/Regions Not Localized in SAP Business ByDesign

Invoicing

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage invoicing:

E-Invoice approaches for India in SAP Business ByDesign

Enablement of Correction Invoices for Customer Invoices

Document Numbering for Customer Invoices for Non-Localized Countries/Regions

Invoice Summary Application for Japan in SAP Business ByDesign

Issued Down Payments in SAP Business ByDesign

Received Down Payments in SAP Business ByDesign

Statutory Reporting

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage legal reporting:

EU OSS Tax Audit Report

Liquidity and Payments

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage payments and liquidity:

New Payment Purpose in SAP Business ByDesign

Expense Management

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage expenses:

Enable Generic Country/Region Version in Expense and Reimbursement Management in SAP Business ByDesign

Human Capital Management

Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage human resources:

Administering and Maintaining Employees in Non-Localized Countries/Regions

Integrate and Extend

Learn more about the integration scenarios and capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign:

Integrating SAP Business ByDesign to Peppol Network

Custom Payment File Generation using XSL Transformation

Internationalisation and Languages

Learn more about how Internationalisation is achieved in SAP Business ByDesign:

Automated translations with Customer Language Adaptation tool at SAP Business ByDesign

Custom Translation of Analytics in SAP Business ByDesign with Language Adaptation Tool

Partner Localization

Learn more about new innovations in partner space:

Sri Lankan Localization for SAP Business ByDesign - Pristine Solution

Seidor Colombian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign

Romanian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign

Hungarian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign

Estonian Localization Package for SAP Business ByDesign

Resources

SAP Business ByDesign
