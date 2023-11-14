SAP Business ByDesign Localization
SAP Business ByDesign is SAP‘s cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. The SAP Business ByDesign Localization community is about sharing the know-how on the various localization features, tools, and the capabilities of the Localization Toolkit to enable you to adapt or extend the standard offerings from SAP Business ByDesign for a customer-specific process or for a localization requirement. Join the conversation to learn from product experts about the latest localization features, best practices, and technical implementations.
Featured Content
Localization Outlook
This outlook describes how the localization features and functional capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign are planned to progress over time.Localization Road Map
Recent Innovations
Learn about the latest innovations in SAP Business ByDesign.
SAP Business ByDesign: Korean and Machine Language Translation
EU OSS Tax Audit Report Customization
Localization Toolkit
Find out more about the Localization Toolkit, enabling customers to extend the solution beyond the standard solution.
Expert Content
Taxation
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage taxes:
Create Tax Content for Non-Localized Countries/Regions
Enabling Withholding Tax Rates for Non-Localized Countries/Regions for SAP Business ByDesign
Configuring Deferred Tax for Non-Localized Countries/Regions
Creating Tax Number Validation for Non- Localized Countries/Regions
Custom Tax File Generation in SAP Business ByDesign
Utilization of Input Tax Credit – India
Using the Generic Tax Return in SAP Business ByDesign
Creating a Tax Decision Tree to Automate Determination of Tax Code
Customization of Tax Returns in SAP Business ByDesign
Country wise approach for One Stop Shop in Business ByDesign
Custom Tax File Generation in SAP Business ByDesign
SII XML enhancement in SAP Business ByDesign
Creating EC Sales List for Countries/Regions Not Localized in SAP Business ByDesign
Invoicing
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage invoicing:
E-Invoice approaches for India in SAP Business ByDesign
Enablement of Correction Invoices for Customer Invoices
Document Numbering for Customer Invoices for Non-Localized Countries/Regions
Invoice Summary Application for Japan in SAP Business ByDesign
Issued Down Payments in SAP Business ByDesign
Statutory Reporting
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage legal reporting:
Country-wise approach for One-Stop Shop in SAP Business ByDesign
Liquidity and Payments
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage payments and liquidity:
Expense Management
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage expenses:
Enable Generic Country/Region Version in Expense and Reimbursement Management in SAP Business ByDesign
Human Capital Management
Learn more about using the SAP Business ByDesign solution to manage human resources:
Administering and Maintaining Employees in Non-Localized Countries/Regions
Integrate and Extend
Learn more about the integration scenarios and capabilities of SAP Business ByDesign:
Integrating SAP Business ByDesign to Peppol Network
Internationalisation and Languages
Learn more about how Internationalisation is achieved in SAP Business ByDesign:
Automated translations with Customer Language Adaptation tool at SAP Business ByDesign
Custom Translation of Analytics in SAP Business ByDesign with Language Adaptation Tool
Partner Localization
Learn more about new innovations in partner space:Sri Lankan Localization for SAP Business ByDesign - Pristine Solution
Seidor Colombian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign
Romanian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign
Hungarian Localization for SAP Business ByDesign
