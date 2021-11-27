SAP Business ByDesign
SAP Business ByDesign is SAP‘s cloud ERP solution for fast-growing, mid-market businesses to scale and compete without the complexity and cost. It is a dynamic, configurable solution that’s built to scale to help your company become more efficient and keep growing with your business. The SAP Business ByDesign community is about sharing know-how and keeping your SAP Business ByDesign skills up to date. Join the conversation about best practices, business processes, and technical implementations.
Please take a look at this video if you want to know more about SAP Business ByDesign's road map and future direction
Learn about the latest innovations and discover new features and capabilities of the current SAP ByDesign release --> What's New Blog 25.02
Learn about the future of SAP Business ByDesign --> Business ByDesign Roadmap
The pace of innovation of the SME ecosystem contributes to the success of SAP Business ByDesign.Innovations by the SAP Business ByDesign Ecosystem
Anytime and anywhere access to SAP Business ByDesign.Collaboration with Microsoft Teams
SAP Customer Transitioning Experience – SAP Business ByDesign to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Learn more about our customer Felina and their partner Snap on their journey from SAP Business ByDesign to SAP S/4 Hana Public Cloud Edition.
Intelligent Enterprise for SME
Here we will proof how the 3 streams of Intelligent Enterprise for SME will help your business to take advantage of hands free business document processing, to manage by exception and to replace clicking and browsing with natural language communication.Get an overview on Intelligent Enterprise for SME
Intelligent Business Document Processing: Blockbuster or Netflix?
From Decision Assistance to Decision Making: The Power of Prediction
From Click to Chat… the highway through the Next Generation User Experience
Intelligent Invoice Scanning
Intelligent Invoice Scanning enhancements 21.05
Intelligent Mobile Expense Scanning
SAP Best Practices for Intelligent Automation for SAP Business ByDesign
Customer Relationship Management
Learn how to manage your marketing, sales, and service processes – and drive customer engagement – by integrating your front-office and back-office processes into one solution, SAP Business ByDesign.Get an Overview
SAP Learning Course: Customer Relationship Management
SAP Business ByDesign Commerce Add-on
Subscription-based business models with SAP Business ByDesign
Overview SAP Business ByDesign Commerce Add-on
Human Resources
Learn how to streamline HR processes with SAP Business ByDesign, such as organization management, workforce administration, time and attendance, and employee self-service.Get an Overview
Resource Management based on Planned Work in Project Task
Time Administrator can block updates to old time entries
Rehire with New Employment: Employee Central – SAP Business ByDesign integration
Integration of Employee Time Administration in Business ByDesign
Resource Management in Business ByDesign: Project Task, Service and Period Plans
Extension fields in employee time sheet in Business ByDesign
Financial Management
Learn how to get a real-time view of your financial situation, streamline your core accounting processes, and better manage cash and liquidity with SAP Business ByDesignGet an Overview
SAP Learning Course: Financial Management
Landed Costs in SAP Business ByDesign – Overview
Lease accounting for lessees based on IFRS 16 / ASC 842
How to reach compliance with IFRS 15 and ASC 606
Active Budget Control
Intelligent automation bots for finance
Project Management
Learn how to organize projects of any size and complexity with integration across all functional with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overview
SAP Learning Course: Project ManagementChange of Delivery Date in Projects and Project Stock Order
Enhanced Team Member Work Analysis – Period Plans
Supply Chain Management
Learn how to model your internal and external supply and integrate the value chain for cost transparency, up-to-date inventory valuation, and a tight process integration with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overview
SAP Learning Course: SAP Business ByDesign Supply Chain Management
Landed Costs in SAP Business ByDesign – Overview
Obsolete status for production master data
Pre-Delivery Project Stock Orders from 3PL-Site
Include Attachments in Output for Outbound Deliveries
Supplier Relationship Management
Learn how to manage sourcing and contracting, including strategic sourcing, RFQ processing, and supplier base management, and empower employees with self-service procurement capabilities with SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overview
Intelligent Supplier Invoice Scanning
Built-in Analytics
Analytics makes business data transparent and is a must-have for every company. Learn how to use the built-in analytics solution of SAP Business ByDesign.Get an overview
SAP Learning Course: Built-in analytics
Process monitoring and optimization with KPIs
Extending SAP ByDesign analytics using SAP Analytics Cloud
OData for SAP Business ByDesign reports
Key User Tasks and Application Administration
Learn more about important key user tasks and how to manage your SAP Business ByDesign application.Get an Overview
SAP Learning Course: SAP Business ByDesign Administration
Tenant Lifecycle Management
Business Configuration and Data Migration
Integrate and Extend SAP Business ByDesign
Read about SAP ByDesign APIs, integration capabilities and integration scenarios. Learn how to extend SAP ByDesign by “build-in extensions” (Add-ins) and “side-by-side” applications.SAP ByDesign API Overview
OData API Samples
Extend SAP ByDesign using SAP Cloud Platform HTML5 Applications
SAP Business ByDesign side-by-side extensions on SAP Cloud Platform
Extend SAP Business ByDesign by mobile applications
Alexa meets SAP Business ByDesign
Create SAP ByDesign sales orders using web services
SAP Business ByDesign Public Solution Model
Enhance standard forms and create custom forms
Partner Innovations
SAP Business ByDesign and its extensibility concept has been instrumental for growth from the very early days of product existence. Read about recent partner application innovations either extensions or integration scenarios into other applications and take advantage of it for any customer request.Automate
Compliance
European data privacy regulation (GDPR) might impact your day-to-day business. ByDesign offers powerful tools to allow your company to achieve compliancy.GDPR/EU-DSGVO in SAP Business ByDesign
“Brexit”: Impact due to United Kingdom’s exit from the EU
SAP Data Protection and Privacy
SAP Business ByDesign backup services