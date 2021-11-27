ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) at openSAP

This page provides further reading - such as links to documentation, tutorials, and more - for the openSAP course "Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model" (RAP). Live course period: October 19, 2020 – December 1, 2020 | The course is now available in self-paced mode. 📢⚠️This course is based on the RAP feature set of SAP S/4HANA 2020 and SAP BTP ABAP Environment 2008. Please visit the new RAP subtopic page in SAP Community for updates on the topic: https://community.sap.com/topics/abap/rap.

UPDATES: WHAT'S NEW IN RAP?

This openSAP course was live from 19 October 2020 to 1 December 2020 and then went into self-paced mode. The course is based on the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) feature set of SAP S/4HANA 2020 and release 2008 of SAP BTP ABAP Environment.

Although the core concepts of RAP i.e. queries, business objects, and business services – remain the same, RAP has evolved over the past years. Several new features and improvements have been released; early and late numbering, different types of actions and determinations, projection contracts, augmentation, side effects, and business events to name a few. ADT now provides a wizard to generate all the required artefacts of based on a database table.

For this reason, the demonstrations shown in the course and the corresponding hands-on exercises provided today may differ from it.

Please visit the new RAP subtopic page in the SAP Community for updates on the topic - see Videos, Learn & Develop, etc.

Modern applications need to provide instant business value to their customers. Therefore, application programming models need to provide new qualities: efficient and high-quality development, mobile and desktop availability, flexible adaptation, integration into existing landscapes as well as flexible deployment options in the cloud and on-premise. This is exactly where the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) comes into play.  


In the course "Building Apps with the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP)", you will see how RAP helps developers to efficiently build enterprise SAP Fiori apps and services on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP) ABAP Environment (formerly known as SAP Cloud Platform ABAP Environment) and SAP S/4HANA.

Based on detailed hands-on exercises, you’ll learn how RAP combines and orchestrates proven SAP technologies like Core Data Services (CDS) and OData with new concepts, guidelines, and tools to offer a new programming model for ABAP development, regardless of whether you want to start from scratch or reuse existing business logic.

SAP HELP PORTAL DOCUMENTATION

For SAP BTP ABAP Environment  

For SAP S/4HANA 1909 and later  

Week 1

  • Week 1 Unit 5-6: For the hands-on exercises, open this GitHub repository (/week1) and follow the instructions in the README file.

        • Week 3 Unit 2-7: For the optional hands-on exercises, open this GitHub repository (/week3) and follow the instructions in the README file.

        • Week 5 Unit 2-7: For the optional hands-on exercises, open this GitHub repository (/week5) and follow the instructions in the README file.

        The final exam at the end of the live course period was due on Tuesday, December 1st, 09:00 UTC. (Find 09:00 UTC in your time zone.)

        For those who study the course in self-paced mode and are interested in earning a certificate of achievement, they can access all graded assignments – i.e. the five weekly assignments and the final exam – with the openSAP, course reactivation option. The course reactivation takes place via the reactivate now! button on the course page.


        We wish you good luck and success with the graded assignments.

        Find the answers to the most frequently asked questions around the topics below.

