ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) at openSAP

UPDATES: WHAT'S NEW IN RAP?

This openSAP course was live from 19 October 2020 to 1 December 2020 and then went into self-paced mode. The course is based on the ABAP RESTful Application Programming Model (RAP) feature set of SAP S/4HANA 2020 and release 2008 of SAP BTP ABAP Environment.

Although the core concepts of RAP – i.e. queries, business objects, and business services – remain the same, RAP has evolved over the past years. Several new features and improvements have been released; early and late numbering, different types of actions and determinations, projection contracts, augmentation, side effects, and business events to name a few. ADT now provides a wizard to generate all the required artefacts of based on a database table.

For this reason, the demonstrations shown in the course and the corresponding hands-on exercises provided today may differ from it.

Please visit the new RAP subtopic page in the SAP Community for updates on the topic - see Videos, Learn & Develop, etc.