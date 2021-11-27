Implementation and Deployment
This page will be serving up the Level 1, Level 2, and Level 3 Overview decks of SAP Activate for specific solutions.
SAP Activate Methodology Overview Documents
Level 1 - a brief high level introduction to the topic roadmap:
SAP Activate Methodology Overview document - Level 1
Level 2 - a deeper dive with high level details to the topic roadmap:
Agile Implementation for On Premise with SAP Activate - Level 2
SAP Activate Customer Success Stories
Customer success stories sharing their success with our Implementation Methodology:
CEWE: Implementing a Next-Generation Cloud ERP System with SAP Preferred Success
Detecon: Optimizing Value from Implementing High-Performance ERP in the Cloud
All for One Group: Orchestrating Implementations with Help from SAP Cloud ALM
SAP Activate Learning Journeys
SAP Learning Journeys are visual guides, designed to help you complete the learning path for particular SAP solutions. To help you navigate an SAP Learning Journey, there are a few key interactions you should understand before getting started.
Learning Journey: SAP Activate for Cloud Solutions - Project Management
Learning Journey: SAP S/4HANA - Implementation Tools and Methodology (SAP Activate)
Learning Journey: RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud - Project Management
Learning Journey: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition - Implementation Fundamentals
SAP Activate Courses
View the latest information about the training portfolio, including upcoming course schedules, digital learning options, SAP Certification and more.
ACT100 - SAP Activate Methodology - SAP Training
ACT200 – Agile Project Delivery (2day classroom course)