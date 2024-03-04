Clean Core ERP
SAP offers a proven methodology to help organizations understand business and technology imperatives along with the full scope of transformation benefit. With an ERP clean core strategy, your organization can benefit from the latest release with minimal modifications and cloud-compliant extensions and customizations.
SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Roadmap here.
SAP Activate contains recommended tasks in the Clean Core Success Plan. It is available as a Tag that you can access on the Content tab. One of the main steps is to set up a governance for clean core by creating the Solution Standardization Board in Prepare phase and regularly performing governance activities, including capturing the action plan in dedicated runbook project in SAP Cloud ALM to track your progress towards clean core objectives. Learn here how to setup a dedicated runbook in SAP Cloud ALM.
RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization
The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program comprises best practices, related tools, and services delivered through RISE with SAP Methodology. With a combination of financial incentives and a skilled community of partners, you can quickly realize significant value from your cloud ERP investment. Access our structured SAP Activate Methodology guidance which provides the best practices, related tools, and services that can guide your migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition here.
How SAP Cloud ALM supports the adoption of clean core
A clean core describes a system that is as close to standard as possible while running cloud-compliant extensions and integrations. It allows you to adapt your system to changing business requirements to adopt new capabilities. Strong governance is required for each technical dimension of clean core.
Discover and prepare your move from SAP ERP to the cloud
Migration and modernization program for SAP ERP - Evaluate your existing infrastructure, applications, and data to determine the feasibility and readiness for your transition. You can discover what’s possible, build your business case, and select the transition path that’s right for you.
Self-guided services
- Increase your knowledge about existing processes - Understand your existing processes and build a business case for migration by using SAP Signavio Process Insights, discovery edition to uncover potential benefits and improvements.
- Analyze your existing ERP to scope and plan your conversion project - Support your evaluation and planning phases with details on what you should consider during your migration. You can accomplish this task with the SAP Readiness Check tool if you're using SAP ERP 6.0 or SAP S/4HANA Finance 1503 and 1605. (Special Login Required to access this SAP Note - SAP for Me login required - Access Login Guidance document here)
- Decide on your transition path to cloud ERP - Find out your best path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which includes system conversion, new implementation, and selective data migration.
- Learn the project steps for your migration - Get insights into project steps and the necessary preparations for a conversion to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition by using the SAP Activate methodology.
Assisted services
- Attend our on-demand workshop on business process innovation - Learn how to transform your business with process transparency, optimization strategies, and industry best practices throughout your journey using the RISE with SAP offering.
- Get advice on your path to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition - Evaluate how to best migrate to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition with one-on-one sessions available through SAP Customer Evolution kit. You can acquire a personalized and actionable transformation plan within a short time frame.
- Accelerate your migration with SAP Preferred Success* - Gain a proactive partnership that offers insight-driven recommendations, release guidance, targeted learning programs, and service level agreements (SLAs) for enhanced support. (* Not included in the program package. Available for an additional fee)