Clean Core ERP

SAP offers a proven methodology to help organizations understand business and technology imperatives along with the full scope of transformation benefit. With an ERP clean core strategy, your organization can benefit from the latest release with minimal modifications and cloud-compliant extensions and customizations.

SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Roadmap here.

SAP Activate contains recommended tasks in the Clean Core Success Plan. It is available as a Tag that you can access on the Content tab. One of the main steps is to set up a governance for clean core by creating the Solution Standardization Board in Prepare phase and regularly performing governance activities, including capturing the action plan in dedicated runbook project in SAP Cloud ALM to track your progress towards clean core objectives. Learn here how to setup a dedicated runbook in SAP Cloud ALM.

RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization

Start your journey to cloud ERP today

The RISE with SAP Migration and Modernization program comprises best practices, related tools, and services delivered through RISE with SAP Methodology. With a combination of financial incentives and a skilled community of partners, you can quickly realize significant value from your cloud ERP investment. Access our structured SAP Activate Methodology guidance which provides the best practices, related tools, and services that can guide your migration to SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition here.

How SAP Cloud ALM supports the adoption of clean core

A clean core describes a system that is as close to standard as possible while running cloud-compliant extensions and integrations. It allows you to adapt your system to changing business requirements to adopt new capabilities. Strong governance is required for each technical dimension of clean core.

Discover and prepare your move from SAP ERP to the cloud

Migration and modernization program for SAP ERP - Evaluate your existing infrastructure, applications, and data to determine the feasibility and readiness for your transition. You can discover what’s possible, build your business case, and select the transition path that’s right for you.

Self-guided services

Assisted services

Browse this Topic
SAP Activate