Clean Core ERP

SAP Activate Methodology for RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition Roadmap here.

SAP Activate contains recommended tasks in the Clean Core Success Plan. It is available as a Tag that you can access on the Content tab. One of the main steps is to set up a governance for clean core by creating the Solution Standardization Board in Prepare phase and regularly performing governance activities, including capturing the action plan in dedicated runbook project in SAP Cloud ALM to track your progress towards clean core objectives. Learn here how to setup a dedicated runbook in SAP Cloud ALM.