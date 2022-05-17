SAP Accessibility
SAP Accessibility champions inclusivity in software design and engineering. It is driven by our work in the W3C Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and ARIA working groups, and best practices from inclusive design to test automation. We're committed to making SAP’s products more accessible to everyone, especially people with disabilities.
Great products and experiences are only as inclusive as the research they are built upon. This guiding principle led SAP Design to compile and publish the Inclusive Research Handbook as a go-to resource to enable everyone to do their research inclusively along the entire product development process. The handbook offers foundational knowledge, best practices, and tools that can be used not only by researchers but also by designers, engineers, and other functions and roles.
Learn more about how the Inclusive Research Handbook supports you in making inclusive research part of your daily business. Get your digital copy today!
Taking Accessibility into account from the beginning is an essential time saver in the application design and development cycle because it reduces the need for late iterations in the creation process. The Accessibility Design Tools annotations help you cover most of the requirements of the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG) in your daily design tasks. Learn how to use them and get to know basic Accessibility principles in the corresponding handbook.
Read the blog, "Design with Accessibility in Mind: SAP's Accessibility Design Tools"
Discover how SAP is redefining inclusive design by moving beyond technical compliance to create software experiences that resonate with everyone.
Read the blog, "Beyond Checklists"
Explore how SAP’s Accessibility Summit 2020 fostered awareness and action toward inclusivity, featuring sessions from various experts and insights on enhancing product accessibility in our design and development practices.