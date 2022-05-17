SAP Accessibility

Inclusive Research Handbook

Great products and experiences are only as inclusive as the research they are built upon. This guiding principle led SAP Design to compile and publish the Inclusive Research Handbook as a go-to resource to enable everyone to do their research inclusively along the entire product development process. The handbook offers foundational knowledge, best practices, and tools that can be used not only by researchers but also by designers, engineers, and other functions and roles.



Learn more about how the Inclusive Research Handbook supports you in making inclusive research part of your daily business. Get your digital copy today!