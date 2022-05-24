Featured Content

Quantum-Safe by Default: How SAP S/4HANA Closes the Door on Harvest Now, Decrypt Later Attacks

Quantum computing is no longer a distant theoretical concern – it is an active security planning challenge with real implications for how SAP landscapes protect data today. With the latest release of the SAP Cryptographic Library, SAP has taken a significant step forward: post-quantum key exchange is now available for SAP S/4HANA across all deployment models, as well as for SAP BAIP ABAP Environment.

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Q2 2026: Quarterly Release Highlights for SAP BTP Security and Identity & Access Management

In Q2 2026, we delivered enhancements to SAP Cloud Identity Services, including support for technical users, options to block and automatically delete inactive accounts in the Identity Directory, and automatic creation of Identity Provisioning tenants on SAP Cloud Identity for Neo tenants. We also introduced a new graphical user interface for the Application Vulnerability Report (beta) for SAP BTP, accessible directly in the SAP BTP Cockpit.

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Expert Content

USER ACCESS & PERMISSIONS

User and connections

SAP Cloud Identity Services

SAP Cloud Identity Services are our central solution for managing authentication, single sign-on, and the identity lifecycle. They improve system integration, provide a seamless user experience, and enhance security and compliance.

SAP Cloud Identity Services consist of the following services:

  • Identity Authentication
  • Identity Provisioning
  • Identity Directory
  • Authorization Management

SAP Cloud Identity Services topic page

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center: SAP Cloud Identity Services

SAP Discovery Center: Identity Provisioning

Handshake

SAP Authorization and Trust Management Service

The SAP Authorization and Trust Management service lets you manage user authorizations and trust to identity providers. Identity providers are the user base for applications. We recommend that you use an Identity Authentication tenant, an SAP on-premise system, or a custom corporate identity provider. User authorizations are managed using technical roles on application level, which can be aggregated into business-level role collections for large-scale cloud scenarios.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

Developing Secure Applications on the SAP BTP Cloud Foundry Runtime (Tutorial)

Implement Instance-Based Access Control

Creating Role Collections in SAP BTP

Secure a Node.js Application and Make it Available to Other Subaccounts

SECURE CONNECTIVITY

Machine learning

SAP Connectivity Service

The SAP Connectivity service lets you establish connectivity between your cloud applications and on-premise systems running in isolated networks.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

Exchange

SAP Destination Service

The SAP Destination service lets you retrieve the backend destination details you need to configure applications in the Cloud Foundry environment.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

On-premise building

Cloud Connector

The Cloud Connector provides a secure tunnel between SAP BTP applications and on-premise systems to access relevant data:

  • Serves as a link between SAP BTP applications and on-premise systems.
  • Combines an easy setup with a clear configuration of the systems that are exposed to the SAP BTP.
  • Lets you use existing on-premise assets without exposing the entire internal landscape.

Overview (Blog Post)

Documentation

Process with arrows

SAP Private Link Service

SAP Private Link service establishes a private connection between selected SAP BTP services and selected services in your own IaaS provider accounts. By reusing the private link functionality of our partner IaaS providers, it lets you access your services through private network connections to avoid data transfer via the public Internet.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

COMMUNICATION & ENCRYPTION

Security lock in a cloud

SAP Credential Store

SAP Credential Store service provides a repository for passwords, keys and keyrings for applications that are running on SAP BTP. It enables the applications to retrieve credentials and use them for authentication to external services, or to perform cryptographic operations and TLS communication. SAP Credential Store is exposed to the applications via a REST API.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

Globe

SAP Custom Domain Service

SAP BTP allows subaccount owners to make their SAP BTP applications reachable and secure via a custom domain that is different from the default domain – for example, subdomain.mydomain.com. The SAP Custom Domain service lets you configure your own custom domain to publicly expose your application, instead of using the default subdomain.

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

Guided Answers: SAP Custom Domain Service

Cloud

Decentralized Identity Verification

Decentralized Identity Verification is a service on SAP BTP based on self-sovereign identity (SSI) to manage digital identities. By using Decentralized Identity Verification, companies and individuals have the sole ownership over their identities and personal data and can share them securely with others. The service enables applications to use SSI for inter-company communications and sign, verify, and manage verifiable credentials.

Overview (Blog Post)

Documentation

AUDITING & MONITORING

Server

SAP Audit Log Service

The SAP Audit Log Service is a core, security, and compliance-based SAP BTP service to provide means for audit purposes. The default and advanced capabilities of the SAP Audit Log Service are available for SAP BTP Applications and Services.

Documentation

Audit Logging in the Cloud Foundry Environment

Security Events Logged by the Cloud Foundry Services

SAP Discovery Center

SECURE DEVELOPMENT & OPERATIONS

Analytics dashboard

SAP Malware Scanning Service

Use SAP Malware Scanning service to scan business documents for malware. Integrate this service with your custom-developed apps running on Cloud Foundry. When your apps upload business documents, your apps can call the SAP Malware Scanning service to check for viruses or other malware.

Overview (Blog Post)

Documentation

SAP Discovery Center

Report

Application Vulnerability Report for SAP BTP (Beta)

With the application vulnerability report for SAP BTP, you can detect and remediate open-source application vulnerabilities in your SAP BTP deployed applications.

Overview (Blog Post)

Documentation

Computer monitor

Secure Programming with SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP)

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) is a framework of languages, libraries, and tools for building enterprise-grade services and applications. It guides developers along a path of proven best practices and a great wealth of out-of-the-box solutions to recurring tasks.

CAP offers automatic authorization enforcement in the CAP-supported runtimes Node.js and Java. No manual coding of permission checks are required because it is automatically enforced during runtime. Developers can still implement individual permission checks.

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model topic page

Documentation

Core Data Services (CDS) based Authorization