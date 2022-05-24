USER ACCESS & PERMISSIONS
This is a community for learning, sharing, and getting help with the security services and features in SAP Business AI Platform Security and their functional capabilities. Share your stories, connect with experts, and stay up to date on the latest developments.
Quantum computing is no longer a distant theoretical concern – it is an active security planning challenge with real implications for how SAP landscapes protect data today. With the latest release of the SAP Cryptographic Library, SAP has taken a significant step forward: post-quantum key exchange is now available for SAP S/4HANA across all deployment models, as well as for SAP BAIP ABAP Environment.
In Q2 2026, we delivered enhancements to SAP Cloud Identity Services, including support for technical users, options to block and automatically delete inactive accounts in the Identity Directory, and automatic creation of Identity Provisioning tenants on SAP Cloud Identity for Neo tenants. We also introduced a new graphical user interface for the Application Vulnerability Report (beta) for SAP BTP, accessible directly in the SAP BTP Cockpit.
SAP Cloud Identity Services are our central solution for managing authentication, single sign-on, and the identity lifecycle. They improve system integration, provide a seamless user experience, and enhance security and compliance.
SAP Cloud Identity Services consist of the following services:
SAP Cloud Identity Services topic page
SAP Discovery Center: SAP Cloud Identity Services
The SAP Authorization and Trust Management service lets you manage user authorizations and trust to identity providers. Identity providers are the user base for applications. We recommend that you use an Identity Authentication tenant, an SAP on-premise system, or a custom corporate identity provider. User authorizations are managed using technical roles on application level, which can be aggregated into business-level role collections for large-scale cloud scenarios.
Developing Secure Applications on the SAP BTP Cloud Foundry Runtime (Tutorial)
Implement Instance-Based Access Control
Creating Role Collections in SAP BTP
Secure a Node.js Application and Make it Available to Other Subaccounts
The SAP Connectivity service lets you establish connectivity between your cloud applications and on-premise systems running in isolated networks.
The SAP Destination service lets you retrieve the backend destination details you need to configure applications in the Cloud Foundry environment.
The Cloud Connector provides a secure tunnel between SAP BTP applications and on-premise systems to access relevant data:
SAP Private Link service establishes a private connection between selected SAP BTP services and selected services in your own IaaS provider accounts. By reusing the private link functionality of our partner IaaS providers, it lets you access your services through private network connections to avoid data transfer via the public Internet.
SAP Credential Store service provides a repository for passwords, keys and keyrings for applications that are running on SAP BTP. It enables the applications to retrieve credentials and use them for authentication to external services, or to perform cryptographic operations and TLS communication. SAP Credential Store is exposed to the applications via a REST API.
SAP BTP allows subaccount owners to make their SAP BTP applications reachable and secure via a custom domain that is different from the default domain – for example, subdomain.mydomain.com. The SAP Custom Domain service lets you configure your own custom domain to publicly expose your application, instead of using the default subdomain.
Decentralized Identity Verification is a service on SAP BTP based on self-sovereign identity (SSI) to manage digital identities. By using Decentralized Identity Verification, companies and individuals have the sole ownership over their identities and personal data and can share them securely with others. The service enables applications to use SSI for inter-company communications and sign, verify, and manage verifiable credentials.
The SAP Audit Log Service is a core, security, and compliance-based SAP BTP service to provide means for audit purposes. The default and advanced capabilities of the SAP Audit Log Service are available for SAP BTP Applications and Services.
Audit Logging in the Cloud Foundry Environment
Security Events Logged by the Cloud Foundry Services
Use SAP Malware Scanning service to scan business documents for malware. Integrate this service with your custom-developed apps running on Cloud Foundry. When your apps upload business documents, your apps can call the SAP Malware Scanning service to check for viruses or other malware.
With the application vulnerability report for SAP BTP, you can detect and remediate open-source application vulnerabilities in your SAP BTP deployed applications.
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) is a framework of languages, libraries, and tools for building enterprise-grade services and applications. It guides developers along a path of proven best practices and a great wealth of out-of-the-box solutions to recurring tasks.
CAP offers automatic authorization enforcement in the CAP-supported runtimes Node.js and Java. No manual coding of permission checks are required because it is automatically enforced during runtime. Developers can still implement individual permission checks.
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model topic page