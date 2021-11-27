SAP Cloud Application Programming Model
SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) is a framework of languages, libraries, and tools for building enterprise-grade services and applications. It guides developers along a path of proven best practices and a great wealth of out-of-the-box solutions to recurring tasks.
See how customers developed an integration solution using CAP, SAP BTP Extension Suite, SAP Integrations Suite, and SAP Business Technology Platform.
Develop a business application using CAP. Start on your local environment and deploy to SAP Business Technology Platform.
Getting Started in a Nutshell
Overview SAP CDS Language Support extension for VS Code
Building Applications with CAP
Resources for CAP
The Benefits of CAP
CAP-based projects benefit from a primary focus on the domain. Instead of delving into overly technical disciplines, we focus on accelerated development and safeguarding investments in a world of rapidly changing cloud technologies. If you are interested in more details, refer to the following topics:CAP Overview
Getting Started
Cookbook
Tools
PluginsCore Data Services (CDS)
CAP Service SDK for Java
CAP Service SDK for Node.js
Tutorials for Business Scenarios
Learn how to develop a business application using CAP:
Getting Started using CAP Node.js runtime
Develop a Full-Stack CAP Application Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide
Consume Remote Services from S/4HANA Cloud in Your Full-Stack CAP Application Following the SAP BTP Developer's Guide and Deploy in SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry Runtime
Getting Started using CAP Java SDK
Build a Business Application Using CAP for Java
Deploy a Full-Stack CAP Application in SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide
CAP SFLIGHT App