SAP Cloud Application Programming Model

SAP Cloud Application Programming Model (CAP) is a framework of languages, libraries, and tools for building enterprise-grade services and applications. It guides developers along a path of proven best practices and a great wealth of out-of-the-box solutions to recurring tasks.

Share Your Ideas for CAP
We run a continuous influence session as an official channel for your feature requests. Get engaged and share your ideas.

Find here the continuous influence session for CAP.

Customer Success Stories

See how customers developed an integration solution using CAP, SAP BTP Extension Suite, SAP Integrations Suite, and SAP Business Technology Platform.

Emmi Group
Rizing LLC



    Getting Started

    Develop a business application using CAP. Start on your local environment and deploy to SAP Business Technology Platform.

    Getting Started in a Nutshell

    Overview SAP CDS Language Support extension for VS Code
    Building Applications with CAP
    Resources for CAP

    Expert Content
    The Benefits of CAP

    CAP-based projects benefit from a primary focus on the domain. Instead of delving into overly technical disciplines, we focus on accelerated development and safeguarding investments in a world of rapidly changing cloud technologies. If you are interested in more details, refer to the following topics:

    CAP Overview
    Getting Started
    Cookbook
    Tools
    Plugins

    Releases

    Core Data Services (CDS)
    CAP Service SDK for Java
    CAP Service SDK for Node.js
    Tutorials for Business Scenarios

    Learn how to develop a business application using CAP:

    Getting Started using CAP Node.js runtime

    Develop a Full-Stack CAP Application Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide
    Consume Remote Services from S/4HANA Cloud in Your Full-Stack CAP Application Following the SAP BTP Developer's Guide and Deploy in SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry Runtime
    Getting Started using CAP Java SDK
    Build a Business Application Using CAP for Java
    Deploy a Full-Stack CAP Application in SAP BTP, Kyma Runtime Following SAP BTP Developer’s Guide
    CAP SFLIGHT App

