SAP Web IDE
The time has come to migrate your SAP Web IDE applications, productive and in development, to SAP Business Application Studio. SAP Business Application Studio is the evolution of SAP Web IDE. Available as a cloud service, it offers a modern development environment tailored for efficient development of business applications for the SAP Intelligent Enterprise. Based on the open source used for building Visual Studio Code, it provides a desktop-like experience akin to leading IDEs, with command line, integrated debugging, optimized editors, and more. For more information visit the community page of SAP Business Application Studio. Plan and carry out your move to SAP Business Application Studio.
You are invited to migrate your SAP Web IDE applications to its successor - SAP Business Application Studio. It is available in the free-tier model for SAP BTP and its trial environment.Read blog post
Leverage SAP Fiori tools Migration tool to guide you through your projects migration, and make use of the tools and wizards offered by SAP Fiori tools for the entire development lifecycle of your SAP Fiori application.Read Blog
SAP Business Application Studio (aka BAS) is the evolution of SAP Web IDE. Learn how to migrate CAP Java and CAP Node applications from SAP Web IDE Full-Stack to BAS, and how to run them in BAS.Read Blog
You might have already seen the announcement that you can now create and modify your Mobile Development kit (MDK) apps in SAP Business Application Studio (BAS). Learn how to migrate Mobile Development kit (MDK) app from SAP Web IDE Full-Stack to BAS, and then how to continue enhancing it further.Read Blog
Answering a frequently asked question: How is BAS different from SAP Web IDE Full-Stack?Read blog post