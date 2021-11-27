SAP Web IDE The time has come to migrate your SAP Web IDE applications, productive and in development, to SAP Business Application Studio. SAP Business Application Studio is the evolution of SAP Web IDE. Available as a cloud service, it offers a modern development environment tailored for efficient development of business applications for the SAP Intelligent Enterprise. Based on the open source used for building Visual Studio Code, it provides a desktop-like experience akin to leading IDEs, with command line, integrated debugging, optimized editors, and more. For more information visit the community page of SAP Business Application Studio. Plan and carry out your move to SAP Business Application Studio.