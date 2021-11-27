Web Dynpro ABAP and Floorplan Manager

Develop Web applications based on Web Dynpro ABAP (WDA) from scratch or use the templates/patterns provided by Floorplan Manager (FPM) for easy and efficient development. Adapt your WDA applications without touching the code, and define the range in which users can personalize these applications further.

Featured Content
Explore

Browse our collection of documents, videos, and tutorials.

FPM Learning Material

WDA & FPM Wiki

News and Events

The latest going-ons!

Adaptations in the Cloud

What's New in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Blogs and Questions

Read the latest blogs from both teams.

WDA Blogs

FPM Blogs

Getting started
Spanner icon

Context-Based Adaptations (CBA)

CBA offers you an alternative to the limitations of adapting your applications using Customizing or Enhancements.

Creating Context-Based Adaptations - A Step-by-Step Guide

Rocket icon

...in the Cloud or On-Premise

A practical guide that leads you step-by-step in adapting your FPM applications. With screenshots galore!

Cloud

On-Premise

Mobile phone pictogram

Optimizing your Old Applications for Touch-Devices

Let Sabine Kissner take you through the steps to improve your existing WDA applications. Christian Guenther will do the same for your FPM applications.

Optimize your WDA applications

Optimize your FPM application

Browse this Topic
Web Dynpro ABAP and Floorplan Manager
Floorplan ManagerWeb Dynpro ABAPWeb Dynpro ABAP Configuration FrameworkWDA and FPM in the SAP S/4HANA Cloud
*** FPM Blogs *** *** WDA Blogs ***
ABAP DevelopmentSAP Transportation Management