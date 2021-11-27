Virtualization Infrastructure

Are you operating SAP applications, operating systems, and databases in virtual environments? Here you’ll find product documentation, blogs, articles, Q&As, SAP Notes, and more.

SAP Components in Virtual and Cloud Environments

Get an overview on the support of SAP applications, operating systems, and databases, and their required setup and configurations in virtual environments.

General Support Statement for Virtual Environments

Support for SAP Components

SAP Applications Supported with Hyper-V 2022

Customers can now run all SAP applications that agree with the General Support Statement for Virtualization with Hyper-V 2022.

SAP Note 1409608 - Virtualization on Windows

SAP Applications Supported with VMware vSphere 8.0

VMware vSphere 8.0 was released recently to run SAP Applications that agree with the General Support Statement for Virtualization.

SAP Note 1409608 - Virtualization on Windows

SAP Note 1122387 - Linux: SAP Support in virtualized environments

About Public Cloud Environments

Want to know more about support of SAP applications in public cloud environments?

SAP Note 1380654 – SAP support in IaaS environments

Best Practices

Are you looking for relevant configuration guidelines for your on-premise virtualized environment?

SAP Note 2161991 - VMware vSphere configuration guidelines

SAP Note 1246467 - Hyper-V Configuration Guidelines

SAP Note 1400911 - Linux: SAP NetWeaver on Red Hat KVM - Kernel-based Virtual Machine

SAP Note 1522993 - Linux: SAP on SUSE KVM - Kernel-based Virtual Machine

Hyper-V 2016

Make sure to install Microsoft KB 4093120 on hypervisor level before running SAP applications on Hyper-V 2016.

Micosoft KB 4093120

SAP Note 1409608 - Virtualization on Windows

How to protect SAP applications against L1 terminal fault?

The L1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) is a new variant of speculative execution side channel vulnerabilities that might occur on Intel CPUs. Even when L1TF has no direct impact to the SAP application, protecting the underlying technology layers might impact the performance of your SAP application.

2680466 - How to protect SAP applications against L1 terminal fault exploit?

