UI Theme Designer
UI theme designer is the SAP browser-based tool for cross-theming scenarios – a single tool for theming and branding key SAP user interfaces. Use it to build your corporate identity themes quickly and easily by modifying theme templates provided by SAP.
What is UI Theme Designer?
Get an overview and see what's new in each release.
Try it out!
You can access the cloud-based version of the UI theme designer to try it.
Exporting and Importing Themes with UI Theme Designer
See how simple it is to both export and import your themes using the UI theme designer.
Adjusting Your Theme Using Detailed Theming
With the new SAP Quartz Light theme, you can use Detailed Theming to adjust your theme parameters.
Collaborate with us on GitHub
You can now contribute to and give feedback on our Help Portal documentation. Help us improve our documentation and let us know what you think!
Find out more here!