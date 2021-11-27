Travel and Transportation
Welcome to the Travel and Transportation Industry community topic. SAP is a leading software solution provider to passenger travel and cargo transportation companies with a customer base of over 11,200 companies worldwide.
SAP helps passenger travel and leisure companies provide the best service to their travelers, commuters, and guests. SAP supports these companies run better with the use of comprehensive, innovative solutions in front-office and back-office.
Read our Industry Whitepaper for Passenger Travel and Leisure
SAP Value Map for Passenger Travel and Leisure
Watch how SAP Customer Experience Helps Travelers on Their Journey
Cargo Transportation and Logistics Services companies make sure all supply chains run smoothly. SAP supports these companies run better with the use of comprehensive, innovative solutions in front-office and back-office.
Read our Industry Whitepaper for Cargo Transportation and Logistics
Tune-in to hear the latest on industry strategies, trends, and latest in SAP technologies.
Sustainable Shipping: Humanizing the Supply Chain
Modernizing Rail For A Digital and Sustainable Future
How Can The Trucking Industry Retain and Attract Drivers To Prevent Supply Shocks?
The Digital Supply Chain podcast | Disruption In The Ocean Carrier Industry
Watch the latest virtual events in Travel and Transporation industries:
Data as an Enabler for the Future of Railways
Leading with Innovation: Travel - Transition To Airline Retailing
Intelligent Asset Management for Travel & Transportation
Despite being a service provider, companies in travel and transportation rely heavily on reliable and high performing assets. Learn how SAP's Intelligent Asset Management Suite can help run your assets best.
Advanced Billing and Revenue Management for Travel & Transportation
No matter whether dealing with passengers in public transportation or cargo, billing structures in travel and transportation are complex and require a lot of attention to avoid revenue leakage and ensure correct billing processes. Explore SAP's Billing and Revenue management solutions that help your business create the best invoices for you and your customers.
SAP reduces revenue leakage for enterprises in the shipping port management industry
SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM) unlocks the IATA ONE Order value for Airlines
SAP S/4HANA for Travel & Transportation
A digital core is the heart of an intelligent enterprise. SAP S/4HANA ensures your company runs best so you can concentrate on increasing efficiency and creative innovative solutions for your customers. Understand how SAP S/4HANA helps you focus on things that really matter to you.
SAP Industry Cloud for Travel & Transportation
The future has arrived. Innovative solutions make use of technology that was unimaginable only ten years ago. All these technologies combined with an attractive TCO for you, that is the SAP Industry Cloud. Browse our innovative cloud solutions specifically for your industry.