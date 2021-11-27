SAP Transportation Management

Reduce costs and improve service with streamlined transportation management processes. Support the complete transportation management lifecycle for both domestic and international freight to improve customer satisfaction. Manage the transportation requirements by planning, optimizing, tendering, and settling freight; booking carriers; managing forwarding orders; and complying with international trade and hazardous goods requirements.

SAP Transportation Management (SAP TM) is now available as an embedded application in SAP S/4HANA as well as a side-by-side offering. Check out our updated roadmap for SAP TM offerings.

This is the Landing area for SAP DSC Logistics (SAP TM & EWM) Partners and other interested parties.

Looking for Guidance for our Customers but don't know where to start?

Well, this is your starting point. The content provided here will continue to expand with time.

What's new highlights 2023

Check out what is new in the product and find more information about your implementation and how to extract the most value for your business.

SAP Learning Journey

Learn how to implement and customize features of Transportation Management in SAP S/4HANA for the stand-alone (side-by-side) and embedded implementation scenarios, as well as for cloud options. Sign up for a course now! 

Start your journey today and discover the power of SAP S/4HANA:

SAP Digital Supply Chain -  Explore what the SAP Digital Supply Chain customer lifecycle journey will look like.

Gain Experience with SAP S/4HANA – Logistics | SAP Learning site

SAP S/4HANA Training & Certification Courses | Overview

Check information about software releases: release types, maintenance duration, planned availability, and upgrade paths.

Learn how SAP Transportation Management supports the complete transportation management lifecycle for both domestic and international freight to improve customer satisfaction.

TMP: The TM Podcast

Our product experts will provide you interesting deep dives into different TM topics. If you want to understand everything down to the very last detail, these podcast series are the right place to check. 

​This podcast explains SAP Transportation Management at a very detailed level, diving deep into specific aspects, sometimes down to the field level. So if you want to understand everything down to the very last detail, this podcast is for you. 

Learn about new features in a detailed and screenshot supported manner - directly from development.

SAP TM Onboarding Resource Center

Explore the SAP TM Onboarding Resource Center, your comprehensive hub for a seamless onboarding experience, featuring valuable resources, service offerings, and more to ensure your successful implementation.

Sign up for our Customer Onboarding Webcasts designed for new SAP TM Cloud customers, or view past webcast recordings at your convenience.

