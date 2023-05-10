Learning at SAP

Discover the wealth and variety of learning resources to upskill and stay current on topics that are key to the future at SAP.

Featured Content
SAP Learning site

Find everything you need to learn, innovate, and advance your career with free learning resources, all in one location. Explore the various learning formats, use them to prepare for an SAP Certification, and become a trusted SAP expert!

SAP Certification

Stand out from the crowd and grow your career with SAP Certification.
Choose any SAP Certification to see the related free SAP Learning Journey.

How You Can Get and Stay Certified

Live Sessions

Join an upcoming live session to engage with and learn directly from SAP product experts.

SAP Learning Hub

Discover premium learning resources to upskill, reskill, and certify those skills to drive career success.

  • Expert-led live sessions
  • Hands-on practice systems
  • Your SAP Certification exam attempts per year to get and stay certified
  • Learning analytics and management capabilities

Stay ahead

Get the latest news from the SAP Training and Adoption team.

SAP Learning help center

Explore our SAP Learning help center and find a wealth of resources including how-to guides, troubleshooting tips, and detailed FAQs, all designed to help you quickly resolve any issues you may encounter on SAP Learning and improve your learner experience. 

Access a wealth of learning opportunities

Find the content that matches your needs

Watch the video and discover some of the different learning formats you can use to learn what you need to, when you want to. SAP delivers value to every learner through a wide range of resources to fit all learning needs and skill levels.

More from SAP Learning

Dive into the student zone

Browse expert-guided courses

Discover how to use key features in SAP Learning

SAP Learning Hub subscription

Learning at SAP
Web Seminar for Partner and Consultants
Find out how you can use SAP Learning Hub to build and expand your know-how and prepare specifically for certifications.
2023-05-10T00:00:00.000Z
SAP Learning Journeys for RISE with SAP
In this 30-minute webinar, we will inform you about the available SAP Learning journeys to become competent, get certified and remain current on RISE with SAP.
2021-05-25T01:30:00.000Z
