SAP Task Center

SAP Task Center provides insight into approval processes, tasks and action items for customers with expanded portfolios of SAP products and services. Delivered to users via Web and mobile, it is a centralised solution that runs on the SAP Business Technology Platform. Learn more about the service and be part of the community.

Featured Content
Introducing the New Feedback Option in SAP Task Center Web App
We are thrilled to announce the launch of our latest feature in the SAP Task Center Web app: the feedback option. It provides a convenient and user-friendly way to share your thoughts, opinions, and suggestions about the SAP Task Center Web app.

Read the Blog post
Learn how to configure SAP Build Process Automation tasks for SAP Task Center

With the recent releases of SAP Build Process Automation, You can now view your tasks in SAP Task Center.

Read the blog post

Collaborate with us – SAP Task Center Opens It‘s Documentation for Your Feedback with GitHub!

Learn how SAP Open Documentation initiative enables users to contribute directly to documentation in the SAP Help Portal. 

Read the blog post

SAP Task Center missions on SAP Discovery Center

Learn how to set up the SAP Task Center service on SAP Buisness Technology Platform

Enter the Mission

Learn how to Integrate SAP SuccessFactors with SAP Task Center

Enter the Mission

Learn how to Integrate SAP S/4HANA Cloud with SAP Task Center

Enter the Mission

Learn how to Integrate SAP S/4HANA On-Premise with SAP Task Center

Enter the Mission

Learn how to Integrate SAP Fieldglass with SAP Task Center

Enter the Mission

Getting Started with SAP Task Center on SAP Business Technology Platform

With SAP Task Center on SAP Business Technology Platform (BTP), it is now possible for users to access work items across different solutions in one place. Learn how to get started.

Read the Blog post 

SAP Business Technology Platform: With Use Cases Back to it's Roots and into the Cloud

With the creation of specific, repeatable use cases on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP), SAP helps its ecosystem prepare for the next leap towards digital transformation and the move of businesses and organisations into the cloud. Want to learn more? Click here

Troubleshooting methodology to follow when enabling SAP Task Center

Learn about various troubleshooting methodology for SAP Task Center Enablement

Read the Blog post

SAP Task Center integration with SAP Alert Notification Service for SAP BTP

Learn how to integrate SAP Task Center with SAP Alert Notification service to monitor the connected "task providers".

Read the blog post

Getting started

Stay up to date with upcoming events and hot topics

Want to know how we deliver seamless user experience across various SAP solutions? Access our detailed presentations to find out more about SAP Task Center

One-Pager - SAP Task Center

L1 - SAP Task Center

L2 - SAP Task Center

L3 - SAP Task Center

SAP Task Center, Click, Read, Approve, Repeat

Have a look at a Demo of SAP Task Center which happened during the SAP TechEd Event. 

SAP Mobile Start – Your native entry point to the Intelligent Enterprise.

SAP Mobile Start is a native app that serves as the mobile entry point to SAP’s business applications and content, providing users with a consumer-grade experience. Thoughtfully predefined content for typical persona and industry roles allows users to execute mobile-enabled business processes. 

Have a look at the Demo video

SAP Task Center - the single point of access for your tasks

Have a look at a explanatory youtube video of SAP Task Center on youtube.

