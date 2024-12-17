Sustainability
Sustainability today is a core business imperative. With 77% of the world’s transactions touching SAP systems and more than 400,000 companies using SAP software, we recognize both the opportunity and responsibility to deliver digital solutions that enable you to manage your – and the planet’s -- limited resources productively, contribute to an inclusive economy, and shape a sustainable future.
Declaration management is often one of the most inefficient, error-prone, and time-consuming aspects of supply chain sustainability compliance. But what if that could soon be a thing of the past?
Say hello to SAP Green Token ’s ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ feature: a game-changing capability designed to automatically search, validate, and extract information from supplier sustainability declarations.
Learn more here.
Learn how you can target your Scope 3 emissions reduction and drive sustainability here!
SAP Sustainability Control Tower
Learn more about the next generation of sustainability performance management
SAP Sustainability Control Tower: Q3-Q4 2024 Updates & Highlights
Blog Post: How to create a custom basic metric in SAP Sustainability Control Tower
SAP Sustainability Footprint Management
Embed sustainability as a new dimension of success into end-to-end processes by calculation footprints at scale.
Learn how to calculate your corporate and product carbon footprint at scale
How to start your Carbon Accounting Journey
SAP Sustainability Footprint Management: Q4-24 Updates & Highlights
SAP S/4HANA for EHS environment management
Keep on top of your climate obligations, easily and cost-efficiently
Explore how SAP S/4HANA Cloud for EHS environment management helps you measure and mitigate environmental impact and reduce compliance risk
From Paper Piles to Permit Smiles: Rethinking Compliance with SAP EHS
SAP S/4HANA for EHS workplace safety
Learn how to tracks safety compliance and incidents in the cloud, so you can put workers first.
SAP Sustainability Data Exchange
Driving scalability, standardization, and trust in carbon data exchange across your supply chain.
Get an overview on how to drive scalability, standardization, and trust in carbon data exchange across your supply chain.
Blog: SAP Sustainability Data Exchange Launched as Generally Available!
SAP Responsible Design and Production
Sustainable packaging reporting/ extended produce responsibility/ scenario modelling
How to calculate extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations, plastic taxes, and corporate commitments to optimize material choices.
SAP Green Token
Enable material mass balancing to provide traceability of transparency to raw materials across the supply chain
Achieve supply chain compliance with certified sustainable materials
Blog: Introducing ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ in SAP Green Token
SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance
Product and chemical compliance-safety data sheet, label, and dangerous goods management
Find out on how to protect revenue and drive sustainability by automating product compliance
Blog: Introducing New Safety Data Sheet Features
Blog: Celebrating the Latest Public Cloud Release for Product Compliance
SAP Green Ledger
By integrating carbon emissions with your business processes, you can align your carbon and financial accounting.
SAP Green Ledger is carbon accounting software that integrates with your financial accounting system running on SAP S/4HANA Cloud - learn more
Community Call: Revolutionizing Sustainability with SAP Green Ledger