Sustainability

Sustainability today is a core business imperative. With 77% of the world’s transactions touching SAP systems and more than 400,000 companies using SAP software, we recognize both the opportunity and responsibility to deliver digital solutions that enable you to manage your – and the planet’s -- limited resources productively, contribute to an inclusive economy, and shape a sustainable future.

Featured Content
Introducing ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ in SAP Green Token

Declaration management is often one of the most inefficient, error-prone, and time-consuming aspects of supply chain sustainability compliance. But what if that could soon be a thing of the past? 

Say hello to SAP Green Token ’s ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ feature: a game-changing capability designed to automatically search, validate, and extract information from supplier sustainability declarations.

Learn more here.

Unlock your green supply chain with SAP Sustainability Data Exchange

Learn how you can target your Scope 3 emissions reduction and drive sustainability here!
More details about our SAP Sustainability Solutions
SAP Sustainability Control Tower

SAP Sustainability Control Tower

Learn more about the next generation of sustainability performance management

Get an overview

SAP Sustainability Control Tower: Q3-Q4 2024 Updates & Highlights

Blog Post: How to create a custom basic metric in SAP Sustainability Control Tower

SAP Sustainability Footprint Management

SAP Sustainability Footprint Management

Embed sustainability as a new dimension of success into end-to-end processes by calculation footprints at scale.

Learn how to calculate your corporate and product carbon footprint at scale

How to start your Carbon Accounting Journey

SAP Sustainability Footprint Management: Q4-24 Updates & Highlights



SAP S/4HANA for EHS environment management

SAP S/4HANA for EHS environment management

Keep on top of your climate obligations, easily and cost-efficiently

Explore how SAP S/4HANA Cloud for EHS environment management helps you measure and mitigate environmental impact and reduce compliance risk

From Paper Piles to Permit Smiles: Rethinking Compliance with SAP EHS

SAP S/4HANA for EHS workplace safety

SAP S/4HANA for EHS workplace safety

Foster a Strong Culture of Corporate Safety with Centralized Risk Management

Learn how to tracks safety compliance and incidents in the cloud, so you can put workers first.

SAP Sustainability Data Exchange

SAP Sustainability Data Exchange

Driving scalability, standardization, and trust in carbon data exchange across your supply chain.

Get an overview on how to drive scalability, standardization, and trust in carbon data exchange across your supply chain.

Blog: SAP Sustainability Data Exchange Launched as Generally Available!

SAP Responsible Design and Production

SAP Responsible Design and Production

Sustainable packaging reporting/ extended produce responsibility/ scenario modelling

How to calculate extended producer responsibility (EPR) obligations, plastic taxes, and corporate commitments to optimize material choices.

SAP Responsible Design and Production: New Features

SAP Green Token

SAP Green Token

Enable material mass balancing to provide traceability of transparency to raw materials across the supply chain

Achieve supply chain compliance with certified sustainable materials

Blog: Introducing ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ in SAP Green Token

SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance

SAP S/4HANA for Product Compliance

Product and chemical compliance-safety data sheet, label, and dangerous goods management

Find out on how to protect revenue and drive sustainability by automating product compliance

Blog: Introducing New Safety Data Sheet Features

Blog: Celebrating the Latest Public Cloud Release for Product Compliance

SAP Green Ledger

SAP Green Ledger

By integrating carbon emissions with your business processes, you can align your carbon and financial accounting.

SAP Green Ledger is carbon accounting software that integrates with your financial accounting system running on SAP S/4HANA Cloud - learn more

Community Call: Revolutionizing Sustainability with SAP Green Ledger

SAP Green Ledger
From carbon counting to carbon accounting – end-to-end carbon management with SAP
2024-12-17T15:00:00.000Z
Breaking Down the German Due Diligence Act with Annette Ehrnsperger and Stephanie RaabeThe Role of Logistics in Driving Resilient and Sustainable Supply Chains with Till DengelCFO's Role to Navigate the ESG Trilemma: Cost, Commercial and Compliance with PwC UK’s Ganesh Ram The Path to the Green Ledger and How Finance Departments Can Lead the Sustainability Transition
Better Business: What are the challenges in making business more sustainable? (World Economic Forum)Transforming our world: the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development (United Nations)WBCSD: Sustainability is the biggest economic opportunity of our timesWhy CFO´s should lead the way on sustainability
SAP Learning Site: Design for a Circular EconomySAP Learning Site: Taking Action on Climate Change with Sustainability Footprint ManagementSAP Learning Site: Administering Sustainability Control TowerSAP Learning Site: SAP Environment, Health, and Safety for Operational SustainabilitySAP Learning Site: Setting ESG Targets, Monitoring Progress and Targeting Actions with SAP Sustainability Control TowerSAP Learning Site: Exploring SAP Cloud ERP
SAP Store