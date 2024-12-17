Introducing ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ in SAP Green Token

Declaration management is often one of the most inefficient, error-prone, and time-consuming aspects of supply chain sustainability compliance. But what if that could soon be a thing of the past?

Say hello to SAP Green Token ’s ‘AI-assisted declaration image analysis’ feature: a game-changing capability designed to automatically search, validate, and extract information from supplier sustainability declarations.

