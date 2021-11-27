SAP Supplier Relationship Management (SAP SRM)

With SAP Supplier Relationship Management you can evaluate, enable, and engage your suppliers more effectively. Get results including lower costs, increased profits, and a better-run business.

Featured Content
SAP SRM Wiki

Access the SRM wiki space here, where business and technical information are available.

SRM Shopping Cart Troubleshooting from SAP Support Perspective

Access the SRM Shopping Cart troubleshooting from SAP Support perspective blog post here.

How to Handle SRM and ECC PO History Mismatch Problems?

Access the How to handle SRM and ECC PO History mismatch problems blog post here.

Getting started

Information sources about SAP SRM

Develop your skills and boost your knowledge in SRM area using the below information sources:

  • The main page of SAP SRM Wiki space is available here.
  • Our troubleshooting guide is available here.
  • The SRM Support by Product Page is available here.
  • SAP Learning Journeys can be found here.
  • User Assistance for SAP SRM is available in KBA 2500000.

Main SAP Help pages

The following SAP Help pages are available for our customers:

  • Information about SAP Supplier Relationship Management can be found here.
  • Information about SAP SRM Server can be found here.
  • Information about SAP Supplier Lifecycle Management can be found here.
  • Information about SRM-MDM Catalog can be found here.
  • Information about new features in SRM 7.14 are available here.
  • Information about new features in SRM 7.13 are available here.

Road Map of SAP SRM and Fiori

The following Road Maps are available for our products:

  • Road Map of SAP SRM is available here.
  • Road Map of SAP Fiori for SAP SRM is available here.
  • Road Map of SAP Fiori 1.0 for SAP SRM is available here.
  • Road Map of SAP Fiori principal apps for SAP SRM is available here.

SAP Fiori for SAP SRM

The following Fiori Apps are available for SAP SRM:

The main page for the Fiori Apps library is available here.

SAP Supplier Relationship ManagementShopping CartPerformance, Upgrade, Security, InstallBSE and EBE add-on for SAP SRMSAP Supplier Lifecycle ManagementAll Community tags for SRM
How to use Support Assistant?SAP ONE Support LaunchpadSAP for Me