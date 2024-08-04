SAP Subscription Billing
Quickly launch customer-centric offers with flexible pricing, billing, and bundling options. Seamlessly manage the subscription lifecycle and gain operational efficiencies!
Hear customer use-cases and experiences presented by customers, and learn about AI innovation and roadmap at the two upcoming Quote-to-Cash Forums.
SAP Subscription Billing and SAP S/4HANA Cloud
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance & Quote-to-Cash Engagement Hub
Learning Journeys
SAP Learning Journeys provide easy-to-navigate, learning content to help you gain the skills you need and prepare for an SAP Certification. After completing Applying SAP Subscription Billing, you have the chance to put what you learned to practice with Hands-on Practice for Applying SAP Subscription Billing.
Another valuable Learning Journey is Discovering SAP Solutions for Quote-to-Cash Management Public Cloud for Business User, which goes beyond SAP Subscription Billing to cover the entire quote-to-cash management portfolio for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.
Interactive Value Journeys
A great place to start is with SAP Solutions for Quote-to-Cash Management, this IVJ illustrates the business value of using a single platform to monetize products, services, subscriptions, usage, and other recurring revenue models. While the IVJ, Quote-to-cash Process for Digital Assets demonstrates the business value of SAP's Cloud Solutions suite specifically for Software Providers.
See how our customers are succeeding
See how SaaS CRM company LeadSquared manages complex subscriptions and gives customers more transparency with automated order-to-cash processes.
Learn how biotech company F.Hoffman-La Roche is leading a data-driven industry revolution by automating order-to-cash processes for its new digital offerings.