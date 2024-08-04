SAP Subscription Billing

Quickly launch customer-centric offers with flexible pricing, billing, and bundling options. Seamlessly manage the subscription lifecycle and gain operational efficiencies!

Featured Content
SAP named a Leader in Recurring Billing Applications
Being named a Leader in Gartner®’s Magic Quadrant™ is a significant achievement, not just for SAP but for our entire ecosystem of customers, partners, and community members.

Read more

What's New Subscription Billing
After participating in this session, you will be familiar with the innovations and new features relating to Solution Orders and Subscription Billing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408.

Navigate to the page

Upcoming Quote-to-Cash Forums

Hear customer use-cases and experiences presented by customers, and learn about AI innovation and roadmap at the two upcoming Quote-to-Cash Forums.

Read the blog post

Getting started

SAP Subscription Billing and SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Get started quickly with a turnkey SaaS solution for recurring and consumption-based revenues that is natively integrated to SAP S/4HANA Cloud and other SAP products.

Watch the demo video

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Finance & Quote-to-Cash Engagement Hub

Dive deeper into billing topics with our engaging webcasts. Tune in to discover in-depth sessions, solution overviews, solution roadmap and what’s new sessions that can elevate your finance management skills.

Navigate to the Engagement Hub

Learning Journeys

SAP Learning Journeys provide easy-to-navigate, learning content to help you gain the skills you need and prepare for an SAP Certification. After completing Applying SAP Subscription Billing, you have the chance to put what you learned to practice with Hands-on Practice for Applying SAP Subscription Billing.

Another valuable Learning Journey is Discovering SAP Solutions for Quote-to-Cash Management Public Cloud for Business User, which goes beyond SAP Subscription Billing to cover the entire quote-to-cash management portfolio for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.

Interactive Value Journeys

Interactive Value Journeys (IVJs) are a great way to experience and learn more about SAP solutions via a value-centric, persona-based, and contextualized story, helping SAP customers and partners to understand SAP's portfolio and solutions, and the value for their business.

A great place to start is with SAP Solutions for Quote-to-Cash Management, this IVJ illustrates the business value of using a single platform to monetize products, services, subscriptions, usage, and other recurring revenue models. While the IVJ, Quote-to-cash Process for Digital Assets demonstrates the business value of SAP's Cloud Solutions suite specifically for Software Providers.

What's New

Stay informed about updates to SAP Subscription Billing, including changes to our public APIs and business events.

Navigate to What's New in SAP Subscription Billing

Road Map Explorer

SAP Road Maps highlight innovations and provide a robust planning horizon to help detail the transformation journey.

Navigate to the Roadmap for SAP Subscription Billing

SAP Subscription Billing Onboarding Resource Center

Our onboarding resource centers are designed to guide you through your onboarding journey to a successful implementation.

Navigate to the SAP Subscription Billing Onboarding Resource Center

See how our customers are succeeding

See how SaaS CRM company LeadSquared manages complex subscriptions and gives customers more transparency with automated order-to-cash processes.

Watch the video 

Learn how biotech company F.Hoffman-La Roche is leading a data-driven industry revolution by automating order-to-cash processes for its new digital offerings.

