SAP Learning Journeys provide easy-to-navigate, learning content to help you gain the skills you need and prepare for an SAP Certification. After completing Applying SAP Subscription Billing, you have the chance to put what you learned to practice with Hands-on Practice for Applying SAP Subscription Billing.

Another valuable Learning Journey is Discovering SAP Solutions for Quote-to-Cash Management Public Cloud for Business User, which goes beyond SAP Subscription Billing to cover the entire quote-to-cash management portfolio for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition.