Sports and Entertainment

Identifying and recruiting the right talent. Monitoring development and training employees to maximize their performance. Profiling the competition to gain strategic advantage. Bringing together the entire organization to collaborate in pursuit of success. These elements define professional sports teams as they strive to be the best. They also describe today’s competitive business world. While consumer packaged goods, engineering and construction, and high-tech firms may not look like football or hockey teams on the surface, they share much in common and can learn valuable lessons from some of the innovative approaches the sports world offers.

