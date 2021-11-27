Sports and Entertainment

With SAP solutions, sports and entertainment organizations are driving world class innovation to engage fans, improve player and team performance, and help venues run simply.

Featured Content
The NHL Continues Evolving with Fast-Paced Innovation and Skillful Teamwork

Founded in 1917, the National Hockey League (NHL) has become one of the world’s most beloved sports leagues. Each club’s roster reflects an international makeup, with players representing more than 20 countries competing for one of the most coveted and historic trophies in professional sports – the Stanley Cup. The NHL Continues Evolving with Fast-Paced Innovation and Skillful Teamwork.

SAP and the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Join Forces to Drive Efficiency On and Off the Racetrack

As an Official Team Partner, SAP is teaming up with the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team to accelerate operational efficiency and unlock new data insights to deliver performance gains. SAP S/4HANA Cloud, private edition serves as the technology foundation for the team, enabling them to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud solutions from SAP can help inform and predict decisions, optimize resources and future-proof their IT infrastructure.
Kicking Off AI with SAP Sports One

SAP is expanding the SAP Sports One solution with artificial intelligence (AI). In collaboration with the German professional soccer clubs Hertha BSC, AI-based automation of summaries and evaluations of scouting reports has been developed. Recently, SAP also entered into an exchange with FC Bayern regarding a prototype of the new AI capabilities of SAP Sports One.
Esports Powerhouse Team Liquid Wins Big with SAP Business AI

What if Team Liquid could analyze in seconds the best choice for upcoming drafts, including picks and bans, while considering more than 6,000 professional esports matches from the past year? What if the analysis would also consider the impact of game patches from the publishers by taking an additional 1.6 million amateur matches into account to assess changes in the power attributes and strengths of the champions? With SAP, this is now a reality.

AI-Enabled Recruitment is the Name of the Game for FC Bayern with SAP SuccessFactors

FC Bayern, one of the most successful global football clubs, continues to raise the bar on and off the field. With a relentless focus on excellence and innovation, the world-renowned club has extended its usage of SAP SuccessFactors software with AI-enabled solutions to enhance its HR functions and processes.

Getting Started

SAP Sports One and SAP Analytics Cloud

How can professional clubs and federations manage and analyze all sporting data to be more competitive on match day?

Sports Analytics - Driving innovation and inspiring performance across industries

Identifying and recruiting the right talent. Monitoring development and training employees to maximize their performance. Profiling the competition to gain strategic advantage. Bringing together the entire organization to collaborate in pursuit of success. These elements define professional sports teams as they strive to be the best. They also describe today’s competitive business world. While consumer packaged goods, engineering and construction, and high-tech firms may not look like football or hockey teams on the surface, they share much in common and can learn valuable lessons from some of the innovative approaches the sports world offers.

Customer Stories

Learn more about how our customers are succeeding with SAP Sports and Entertainment solutions.

Business Transformation Studies

