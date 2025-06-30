Featured Content
You can find some very detailed documents in the KBA repository.

2481672 - Condition Contract Management - Useful Documents - SAP for Me
If you are new to the topic, a good place to start is the product assistance for Settlement Management:

Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Once you get a basic idea of the capabilities, you can move on to SAP Best Practices. Here, you will find detailed test scripts that you can use for hands-on experience in an SAP S/4HANA system within your organization:

  1. Sales Rebate Processing (1B6)
  2. Purchase Rebate Processing (2R7)
  3. Sales Commissions - External Sales Representative (2TT)
  4. Internal Commissions Settlement for Sales (3TD)
  5. Royalties Settlement for Sales (55I)

There are some more capabilities of the solution in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which are more advanced and don't have a corresponding SAP Best Practices scope item.

Enhance

Influence SAP Software Development

If there is a standard business practice that you'd like SAP to consider in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition, you can submit a detailed requirement here: Influence Opportunity Homepage - Customer Influence. You can also vote for already submitted requirements if they are also relevant for you.

Find more details here: Customer Influence and Adoption | SAP Community.

Learn More

Learning Journeys

Sales Rebate Processing