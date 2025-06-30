Start
If you are new to the topic, a good place to start is the product assistance for Settlement Management:
Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition
Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition
Once you get a basic idea of the capabilities, you can move on to SAP Best Practices. Here, you will find detailed test scripts that you can use for hands-on experience in an SAP S/4HANA system within your organization:
- Sales Rebate Processing (1B6)
- Purchase Rebate Processing (2R7)
- Sales Commissions - External Sales Representative (2TT)
- Internal Commissions Settlement for Sales (3TD)
- Royalties Settlement for Sales (55I)
There are some more capabilities of the solution in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which are more advanced and don't have a corresponding SAP Best Practices scope item.