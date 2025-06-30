If you are new to the topic, a good place to start is the product assistance for Settlement Management:

Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

Settlement Management in SAP S/4HANA and S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition

Once you get a basic idea of the capabilities, you can move on to SAP Best Practices. Here, you will find detailed test scripts that you can use for hands-on experience in an SAP S/4HANA system within your organization:

There are some more capabilities of the solution in SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Private Edition, which are more advanced and don't have a corresponding SAP Best Practices scope item.