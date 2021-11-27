SAP for Me
SAP for Me is the central element to improve the SAP customer experience along all touchpoints with SAP. With a strong focus on customers and partners, it provides a go-to place to cover all SAP engagements for existing SAP customers.
Learn more about the latest features, functions and fixes.
SAP for Me at a glance - SAP for Me One Pager
SAP for Me Unveils the Horizon Visual Theme!
Cases Overview in ‘Customer Insights’ reporting dashboard
As a partner, you can also benefit from SAP for Me. Find out, how to start, what you can expect to find and how to best leverage from the provided opportunities.
SAP for Me Partner Podcast - A 360-Degree View of Your Partnership
What permissions do you need for SAP for Me for Partners?
What is SAP for Me? Discover The New Single-Entry Point to SAP´s Support
Watch this video tutorial to get familiar with SAP for Me.
Goodbye SAP ONE Support Launchpad! Welcome SAP for Me!
Since June 29, SAP for Me is the central entry point for SAP support, alerts, metrics, and insights into your SAP product portfolio.
SAP for Me - Support Webcasts
You want a live webinar or a pre-recorded webcast on SAP for Me? Check out this offer from our Customer Interaction Center.
Here you can register for live webinars in many different languages.