SAP for Me

SAP for Me is the central element to improve the SAP customer experience along all touchpoints with SAP. With a strong focus on customers and partners, it provides a go-to place to cover all SAP engagements for existing SAP customers.

Community content
Create content
Featured Content
News & Updates

Learn more about the latest features, functions and fixes.

SAP for Me at a glance - SAP for Me One Pager

SAP for Me Unveils the Horizon Visual Theme!

Cases Overview in ‘Customer Insights’ reporting dashboard

Leverage the SAP for Me Mobile App

SAP for Me - For Partners

As a partner, you can also benefit from SAP for Me. Find out, how to start, what you can expect to find and how to best leverage from the provided opportunities.

SAP for Me Partner Podcast - A 360-Degree View of Your Partnership

What permissions do you need for SAP for Me for Partners?

SAP for Me Guides for Partner Roles

General

What is SAP for Me? Discover The New Single-Entry Point to SAP´s Support

Watch this video tutorial to get familiar with SAP for Me.

Goodbye SAP ONE Support Launchpad! Welcome SAP for Me!

Since June 29, SAP for Me is the central entry point for SAP support, alerts, metrics, and insights into your SAP product portfolio.

SAP for Me - Support Webcasts

You want a live webinar or a pre-recorded webcast on SAP for Me? Check out this offer from our Customer Interaction Center.

Here you can register for live webinars in many different languages.

SAP for MeAccess and AuthorizationsLearning Program
SAP for Me Partner One-PagerSAP for Me Mobile App One-PagerSAP for Me 'Customer Insights' Dashboard One-PagerSAP for Me Finance & Legal Dashboard One-PagerSAP for Me Portfolio & Products Dashboard One-PagerSAP for Me Services & Support Dashboard One-PagerSAP for Me Systems & Provisioning Dashboard One-PagerSAP for Me Users & Contacts Dashboard One-Pager
SAP Universal ID