SAP S/4HANA for group reporting
SAP S/4HANA for group reporting is SAP’s strategic, next-generation consolidation solution embedded within SAP S/4HANA and designed to run your financial close better. Join our community and meet your peers in corporate close, connect to SAP S/4HANA for group reporting experts, ask questions, find answers, share your experience and interact with the SAP product engineers making your product.
We're glad to announce the release of SAP S/4HANA for group reporting 2502 on February 15, 2025. This release offers new features for data collection, quality control, and sustainability reporting. Key innovations include enhanced data validation, analytical tools, and integration with the SAP Green Ledger for improved environmental management.
Check out for more in our blog and download the 2502 feature deck.
We're excited to announce the release of SAP S/4HANA for group reporting 2408 on July 24, 2024. This update features an improved financial statement review booklet, Group-level Green Ledger for emissions management, industry scenario fields, a new Fiori app for consolidation groups, enhanced data mapping, UX improvements, multiple line-validation tasks, and support for different amounts with the same key in local and group currencies.
Check out for more in our blog and download the 2408 feature deck.
SAP's Group Financial Statement Review Booklet app, part of SAP S/4HANA for group reporting, offers simplicity and ease of use for financial analysis. It gives complete, accurate data from your core business system in real time. It ensures accuracy with personalized views from a single, reliable source. Would you like to see an easy to understand video about the functionalities and how does it help to perform your financial analysis more easily? Check out for more in our blog.
2402 is live! Benefit from time-dependent financial statement hierarchies. Access new APIs for consolidation units and financial statements items. Take advantage of UX improvements for the Release Universal Journal. Use SAP Group Reporting Data Collection data mapping with advanced logs and cloud storage options. Improve your analytics with the Review Booklet’s integration with Microsoft Teams, and create your own booklets with our designer.
Check out for more in our blog and download the 2402 feature deck.
You can use SAP Group Reporting Data Collection (GRDC) for agile and flexible data collection in SAP S/4HANA for group reporting. GRDC is a native cloud app, developed on SAP Business Technology Platform.
You can leverage GRDC’s Data Mapping to automatically map, transform, and load data from any external systems. You can also create Forms to help your users manually enter financial, non-financial data as well as comments.
Check out for more in our "SAP Group Reporting Data Collection in brief" blog and in our GRDC product documentation
Group Reporting 2023 is GA
Check out what's new in Group Reporting 2023 (on premise)
Review booklet app for group financial statements
The group close process is usually done under time-pressure, and consolidation users need the right analysis reports to help them monitor and validate consolidated data both top-down as well as bottom-up. The Group Financial Statement Review Booklet provides you with meaningful business pages, intuitive UX, guidance, drill through capabilities from group data down to the accounting level, and great flexibility out of the box.
Check out our Group Reporting 2022 video
See what's new in the 2022 release for on-premise and private cloud!
From I/C reconciliation to I/C elimination
Watch Vincent's video and find out how you can leverage Intercompany Matching and Reconciliation (ICMR) results to drive the I/C elimination process in SAP S/4HANA for group reporting.
Read Vincent's blog on matching, reconciliation and elimination, and download our Tutorial E2E I/C Elimination by Reconciliation how-to-guide from our SAP Note (see the "Attachment" tab).
Define a data collection form
Watch Christine's video and see how you can create a form using with SAP Group Reporting Data Collection (GRDC).
With our GRDC app, you can manually collect financial or non-financial data as well as comments in SAP S/4HANA for group reporting.
Data Mapping
In Florence's video, see how you can automatically load data with SAP Group Reporting Data Collection (GRDC).
With our GRDC data mapping app, you can map, transform and load data from any external system in SAP S/4HANA for group reporting. This video shows an example where source data is in CSV.