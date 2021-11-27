SAP S/4HANA for group reporting 2502 is live!

We're glad to announce the release of SAP S/4HANA for group reporting 2502 on February 15, 2025. This release offers new features for data collection, quality control, and sustainability reporting. Key innovations include enhanced data validation, analytical tools, and integration with the SAP Green Ledger for improved environmental management.

Check out for more in our blog and download the 2502 feature deck.