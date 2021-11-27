SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition We know how important it is to listen to our customers and to understand what they want. This is why we offer the influencing program for SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Customers and partners implementing and using our SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition are invited to submit and vote on non-go live critical improvement requests using this particular engagement channel.