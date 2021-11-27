SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

We know how important it is to listen to our customers and to understand what they want. This is why we offer the influencing program for SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition. Customers and partners implementing and using our SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition are invited to submit and vote on non-go live critical improvement requests using this particular engagement channel.

What you can do

  • Follow the area you're most interested in to receive updates
  • Vote on improvement requests that others have submitted on the community, given the same business need
  • Submit your improvement request, if not already filed in
What SAP does

  • SAP reviews requests that meet voting threshold
  • SAP informs about results of review via status
  • Suitable improvement requests are built into an upcoming release
Benefits

  • Easy collaboration on improvement requests between customers / partners and SAP using one single channel
  • Prioritization of improvement requests through your voting
  • Transparent information on progress of improvement requests

    Latest Updates

    Upcoming review timelines
    Feb 3rd - 28th, 2025, communication of review results: March 3rd - 7th, 2025


    Review result summaries

