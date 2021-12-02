Continuous Delivery for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition

The benefits we see are the following:

1. Deliveries without disruption

Updates will not interfere with the daily work of SAP S/4HANA Cloud end users. No regression tests are necessary. The reduced number of releases combined with frequent updates will keep your systems more stable.

2. Flexible adoption of innovations

Continuous deliveries are updates that consist of pre-delivered new functionalities. Features delivered behind toggles give customers the flexibility to actively decide whether to put a functionality into operation and, if necessary, implement the required change management. Or to wait until the releases following the update since features delivered behind a toggle will then be available to all customers by default.

3. Faster action on feedback or improvement requests The higher update frequency of continuous delivery allows us to innovate faster and respond more quickly to improvement requests. Some functionalities delivered via update 2111.1 for example directly react on votes out of the SAP Customer Influence portal.