SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Sales
Provide your marketing and sales teams with the insights they need to accelerate productivity and sales performance and enable them to have relevant conversations and interactions from anywhere. ask questions about and discuss the following solution capabilities: Sales master data management, price management, sales quotation management, sales contract management, sales order management and processing, sales billing, solution billing, sales rebate management, incentive and commission management, claims, returns, refund management, and sales monitoring and analytics.
Sales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
- Managing Price Agreements in Sales Contracts
- Creating Debit Memo Requests Through Spreadsheet Upload
Sales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408
The key highlights shared in this video are:
- Automatic Activation of Intelligent Scenario
New SAP Fiori App to Display Change Log for Sales Documents
- Enhanced SAP Fiori App “Manage Customer Returns – Version 2"
SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Sales Order Automation
SAP S/4HANA Cloud leverages machine learning capabilities to automate sales order creation. The system reads and extracts customers’ purchase order information from PDF documents, matches data to system master data, identifies missing data and offers a guided correction procedure before creating the final sales order. This relieves the sales office from repetitive manual tasks, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.
Organizational Change Management - Customer Readiness
SAP Whitepaper on Customer Organizational Readiness for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud
Get your Organization Ready for the
Transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. If you’re ready to move to SAP
S/4HANA Cloud then SAP® is ready to
help, starting here, with our view on
organizational readiness of the
business and enterprise IT to ensure
your successful transition.