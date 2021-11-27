SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Sales

Provide your marketing and sales teams with the insights they need to accelerate productivity and sales performance and enable them to have relevant conversations and interactions from anywhere. ask questions about and discuss the following solution capabilities: Sales master data management, price management, sales quotation management, sales contract management, sales order management and processing, sales billing, solution billing, sales rebate management, incentive and commission management, claims, returns, refund management, and sales monitoring and analytics.

Webinar-Unlock a Seamless Lead-to-Cash Process with your GROW Subscription

Join our exclusive webinar for GROW with SAP premium subscribers to learn how to overcome fragmented CRM systems and streamline your lead-to-cash processes.

Don't miss this opportunity and register here for this webinar.

Expert Content

Sales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • Managing Price Agreements in Sales Contracts
  • Creating Debit Memo Requests Through Spreadsheet Upload

Sales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • Automatic Activation of Intelligent Scenario

  • New SAP Fiori App to Display Change Log for Sales Documents

  • Enhanced SAP Fiori App “Manage Customer Returns – Version 2"

SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Sales Order Automation

SAP S/4HANA Cloud leverages machine learning capabilities to automate sales order creation. The system reads and extracts customers’ purchase order information from PDF documents, matches data to system master data, identifies missing data and offers a guided correction procedure before creating the final sales order. This relieves the sales office from repetitive manual tasks, improving efficiency and customer satisfaction.

Organizational Change Management - Customer Readiness

SAP Whitepaper on Customer Organizational Readiness for SAP S/4HANA® Cloud


Get your Organization Ready for the Transition to SAP S/4HANA Cloud. If you’re ready to move to SAP S/4HANA Cloud then SAP® is ready to help, starting here, with our view on organizational readiness of the business and enterprise IT to ensure your successful transition.


Sales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public and Private Edition – The Link Collection
Highlights of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502 ReleaseHighlights of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408 ReleaseSales in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2408Tool: What's New Viewer - Search for release specific informationTool: SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release Assessment & Scope Dependency (RASD)
Release Demo Playlist for Sales
SAP Roadmap ViewerSAP Best Practices ExplorerSAP API Business HubSAP Fiori Apps Reference LibrarySAP Support PortalSAP Help Portal
Introduction to SAP Best PracticesDevelop skills to execute SAP S/4HANA Cloud for SalesLead to CashCustomer Influence PortalVideo Library for SalesSAP Enable NowTask Tutorials
SAP Certified Application Associate - S/4HANA Cloud (Public) - Sales ImplementationSAP S/4HANA Cloud 2111: Stay Current Assessment for Sales (S4CS_SC_EN_2111)Free training with openSAP
SAP Road Map ExplorerUpgrade & Maintenance ScheduleSteps before raising an incidentSearch for SAP Note / KBA NumberSAP Cloud Implementation Portal (ALM)