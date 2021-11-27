SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Research and Development
Early time to market of new products and services, based on value-driven investment decisions leads to market share gains. Align product development, manage production costs, and coordinate resources across the entire lifecycle from sales, supplier sourcing, service. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Product engineering, product lifecycle management, enterprise portfolio and project management, product compliance, project control, classification, variant configuration, bill of materials, and document management.
Welcome to the Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management community! Join us to learn, share and exchange knowledge on the Portfolio and Project Management application, delivering you an end-to-end project coverage to automate the planning, execution and monitoring of projects throughout the entire project lifecycle.
Time saver to easily find all needed & recommended content for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition on topic and scope item level with just ONE CLICK.
NEW: Quick Content Search (R&D in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition specific)
Product Compliance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
- Mixed Loading Check Rules for CFR49
- Mixed Loading Check Integration in Sales Documents
- New Extension for Dangerous Goods Packing Instructions in the "View Regulatory Data – Dangerous Goods" Application
Environment, Health, and Safety in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502
- New Application for Managing the Investigation Process
- Integration with Learning Management Systems
- Electronic Submission of Injury or Illness Cases to OSHA
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Research & Development Engineering Public Edition 2408
- New Manage Change Records App
Integration with CAD Design for Efficient Data and File Management
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Change Record
Effectively manage product changes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Change Record. This solution helps to connect the people and products involved and guides them through the entire change process.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Bill of Material
With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Bill of Materials, users can maintain accurate and consistent product structures. Effectively manage product structure, saving material and operating costs.