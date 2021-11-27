SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Research and Development

Early time to market of new products and services, based on value-driven investment decisions leads to market share gains. Align product development, manage production costs, and coordinate resources across the entire lifecycle from sales, supplier sourcing, service. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Product engineering, product lifecycle management, enterprise portfolio and project management, product compliance, project control, classification, variant configuration, bill of materials, and document management.

SAP Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management Topic Page

Welcome to the Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management community! Join us to learn, share and exchange knowledge on the Portfolio and Project Management application, delivering you an end-to-end project coverage to automate the planning, execution and monitoring of projects throughout the entire project lifecycle.

Product Compliance in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • Mixed Loading Check Rules for CFR49
  • Mixed Loading Check Integration in Sales Documents
  • New Extension for Dangerous Goods Packing Instructions in the "View Regulatory Data – Dangerous Goods" Application

Environment, Health, and Safety in SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition 2502

The key highlights shared in this video are:
  • New Application for Managing the Investigation Process
  • Integration with Learning Management Systems
  • Electronic Submission of Injury or Illness Cases to OSHA

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Research & Development Engineering Public Edition 2408

The key highlights shared in this video are:

  • New Manage Change Records App

  • Integration with CAD Design for Efficient Data and File Management

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Change Record

Effectively manage product changes with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Change Record. This solution helps to connect the people and products involved and guides them through the entire change process.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Bill of Material

With SAP S/4HANA Cloud Bill of Materials, users can maintain accurate and consistent product structures. Effectively manage product structure, saving material and operating costs.

