SAP S/4HANA Cloud Public Edition Human Resources

Integrate human resources services for growth and sustainability: Gain a competitive edge in the global marketplace and enable growth and sustainability by providing next-generation HR services with SAP solutions. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Core HR and payroll, SAP SuccessFactors Employee Central, payroll integration, employee integration, SAP S/4HANA enablement, and time recording.

New Microlearning Available
Don't miss out on our new microlearning in Human Resources in #SAP #S4HANA #Cloud! Development Expert Anand Kapadia teaches you more about the background of introducing the entry source value in the Manage Workforce application.
Recruit to Retire
Understand, manage, and optimize all aspects of workforce (employees and external workers) and learn more about the different solution variants.

SAP Activate Methodology for the Intelligent Enterprise

SAP Activate Methodology for the Intelligent Enterprise

This roadmap is intended to guide the project team through the implementation of business scenarios enabled by two or more SAP products, integrated within the Intelligent Enterprise.
Integrating Employee Central with S/4HANA Cloud: Getting it running and solving issues

Integrating Employee Central with S/4HANA Cloud: Getting it running and solving issues

Process Integration of SAP SFSF Employee Central with SAP S/4HANA Cloud is based on scope item JB1 which requires certain implementation and operational effort on customer/partner side. Below is a collection of most relevant references to assist you further with these aspects.

Setting up and testing the integration:
SAP publishes scope item JB1 with a newest release each quarter synchronously with the release date of S/4HANA Cloud.
You'll find the newest set-up instructions and test script under https://rapid.sap.com/bp/scopeitems/JB1

New features you might consider:
Go to the What's New Viewer - SAP S/4HANA Cloud and e.g. search for keyword JB1

When you face problems during implementation / productive usage:
SAP is publishing Tips and Tricks on various issues in this FAQ article with many further references:
2655576 - FAQ: SAP S/4HANA Cloud integration with SFSF EC - SAP ONE Support Launchpad

Blogs: SAP has published background information on this scope item under:
https://blogs.sap.com/2018/05/31/hr-connectivity-in-sap-s4hana-cloud/
https://blogs.sap.com/2018/05/02/sap-s4hana-cloud-integration-sap-successfactors-employee-central/

Complementary information:
The integration scenario is based on an appropriate set-up of your Employee Central tenant. Helpful documentation for this purpose is available under:

General information on Human Resources topics in S/4HANA Cloud: Human Resources - SAP Help Portal


