The SAP Road Map Explorer supports the journey to SAP's future product portfolio. Explore our road maps to learn more.

Blog 5 Millions visits

It's with immense gratitude that we announce a significant milestone in our SAP Road Map Explorer journey – reaching 5 million visits!

This achievement is more than just a number; it represents the trust, collaboration, and dedication of a remarkable community.

Check out this blog for more details

Achievements 2024

As we end yet another exciting year of transformation, it’s important to reflect on our tool’s achievements.

Let’s dive into the highlights that demonstrate how SAP Road Map Explorer has become an indispensable part of our customers’ SAP journey.

Be sure to click on the🎄for a festive surprise!

Read all details in this blog

Your go-to-tool for all Industry Cloud road maps

Explore the new levels of efficiency in your road map planning with the SAP Road Map Explorer right now.   

The SAP Road Map Explorer is now offering the road map of all available and planned Industry Cloud solutions.

With all the most up-to-date road map content you need gathered in one platform, we ensure the transparency desired while you focus on shaping your industry with the next practices! 

Check out this blog-post for more details.

Access to the SAP Road Map Explorer from SAP Partner Portal

SAP Partner Portal now offers a smooth connection to the latest industry road maps and Industry Cloud solutions that are built by partners and SAP.

Almost every Industry page opens with an introductory video and supports your orientation on the page.

Start exploring now!

Getting started

Overview video

The SAP Road Map Explorer is an interactive tool that supports a customer's journey to SAP's future product portfolio and the Intelligent Enterprise. Check out the video to familiarise yourself with the tool.

a woman in the garden with her dog, working on her laptop and talking on the phone

How to use the SAP Road Map Explorer in 5 steps

Create your tailored road map!

The SAP Road Map Explorer is your go-to interactive tool that allows you to view and customize road maps according to your needs. 

Read this blog-post to get started with your journey.

an illuminated street in the evening with a crowd of people

Enablement & SAP Road Map Explorer Guide

Dive into the details of how you can utilize the SAP Road Map Explorer - check out our guide and share it with your colleagues!

three people working together to draw and show something on a blackboard

eBook for the SAP User Groups

Experience the SAP Road Map Explorer tool to find road maps for your products, industry, or processes and configure your unique SAP road map.

More details are available in the updated eBook.

