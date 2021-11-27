SAP Road Map Explorer
It's with immense gratitude that we announce a significant milestone in our SAP Road Map Explorer journey – reaching 5 million visits!
This achievement is more than just a number; it represents the trust, collaboration, and dedication of a remarkable community.
As we end yet another exciting year of transformation, it’s important to reflect on our tool’s achievements.
Let’s dive into the highlights that demonstrate how SAP Road Map Explorer has become an indispensable part of our customers’ SAP journey.
The SAP Road Map Explorer is now offering the road map of all available and planned Industry Cloud solutions.
With all the most up-to-date road map content you need gathered in one platform, we ensure the transparency desired while you focus on shaping your industry with the next practices!
SAP Partner Portal now offers a smooth connection to the latest industry road maps and Industry Cloud solutions that are built by partners and SAP.
Almost every Industry page opens with an introductory video and supports your orientation on the page.
Overview video
The SAP Road Map Explorer is an interactive tool that supports a customer's journey to SAP's future product portfolio and the Intelligent Enterprise. Check out the video to familiarise yourself with the tool.
How to use the SAP Road Map Explorer in 5 steps
Create your tailored road map!
The SAP Road Map Explorer is your go-to interactive tool that allows you to view and customize road maps according to your needs.
Enablement & SAP Road Map Explorer Guide
