SAP Readiness Check

SAP Readiness Check provides a suite of self-service tools to help you plan the next steps on your digital transformation journey. Gain deep insights into your existing SAP systems with SAP Readiness Check analyses as you prepare for a transition to SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Customer Experience solutions, or SAP BW/4HANA. Join in conversations and connect with peers and SAP experts to exchange information, ask questions, access resources, and more.

SAP supports your transition to SAP Cloud ALM with SAP Readiness Check
One central topic on the SAP ALM Summit EMEA in autumn 2024 was the transition journey from SAP Solution Manager to SAP Cloud ALM, supported by SAP Readiness Check.

You may recap the SAP ALM Summit EMEA sessions on youtube:

Read the blog post to learn more!

Integration with SAP Cloud ALM Project and Task Management

The integration with SAP Cloud ALM enables you to set up references between SAP Readiness Check findings and SAP Cloud ALM projects. This functionality allows you to thoroughly oversee and administrate your SAP Cloud ALM projects, providing an end-to-end traceability.

On SAP Cloud ALM, the integration functionality enables you to create new and assign existing follow-ups (that is, requirements and user stories) to the findings within your SAP Readiness Check analyses, and manage these follow-ups in your SAP Cloud ALM projects. Check out the blog post to learn more...

SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors Solutions

SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors solutions helps customers to better understand the state of their SAP ERP HCM system. It also helps them engage with implementation partners and SAP to discuss options for the target architecture, providing visibility on how the existing SAP ERP HCM solutions are implemented and consumed. This new tool covers key topic areas like implemented functionality, degree of customization, number of interfaces, and existing data footprint, all of which are necessary to properly assess the complexity of an existing SAP ERP HCM productive environment. Check out the blog post to learn more.

SAP Readiness Check Supports SAP S/4HANA 2023 FPS 2 (10/2024)
In October 2024, SAP released SAP S/4HANA 2023, FPS 02.SAP Readiness Check supports new releases and Feature Package Stacks of SAP S/4HANA as a target product version immediately when the new product version/Feature Package Stack is released to customers. Check out the blog post to learn more...
SAP Readiness Check for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge
SAP Readiness Check for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge assesses the status of your existing SAP BW 7.x or SAP BW/4HANA system in preparation for a conversion to SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge. The tool includes the following system-specific information about adjustments required for the conversion to SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge:
  • Overview of active SAP BW objects
  • Compatibility of SAP BW objects
  • Readiness of connected source systems
  • Add-on inventory
  • Compatibility of custom code

Refer to this blog for details.

Easier Identification of SAP Notes for the Data Collectors for SAP Readiness Check
We are excited to announce the availability of support for those of you wanting to implement or update the SAP Notes required for enabling the data collectors of SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA. With an input file you can now use the note analyzer to help identify missing or outdated SAP Notes necessary for running SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA. Read this blog to learn how to prepare your system for the note analyzer, where to find the input file, and how to deal with the note analyzer results.
SAP Partners Recommend the use of SAP Readiness Check for SAP Success Factors Solutions
Since SAP Readiness Check for SAP Success Factors solutions became generally available in September 2022, more than 100 customers of all sizes have run this SAP Readiness Check, and the pace of adoption has been accelerating.

SAP partners have been very quick to embrace SAP Readiness Check around the world. They acknowledge that having a consistent, scalable, automated tool for determining how SAP ERP HCM customers are configured and running today is far better than trying to collect the information manually. Why is SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors so valuable to our customers and the partners who support them? You find the answer in this blog: SAP Readiness check for SuccessFactors - Customer Momentum

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Customer Experience Solutions

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Customer Experience solutions helps you to plan your transition to the new SAP Customer Experience solutions. The tool provides an overview of how an SAP CRM solution is used and how it has been enhanced, allowing you to reflect on the business capabilities and functionalities that you require for your future solutions. SAP Readiness Check also helps you to engage with implementation partners and SAP, as well as to discuss options for the target architecture. Check out the blog post to learn more.

Getting Started
timeline image

How to Start Your SAP Readiness Check Analysis

SAP Readiness Check provides a suite of tools to help you plan the next step on your digital transformation journey.

SAP Readiness Check is available for the following scenarios:

  • SAP S/4HANA conversion
  • SAP S/4HANA upgrades
  • SAP BW/4HANA conversion
  • SAP Customer Experience solutions
  • SAP ERP usage and data profiling
  • SAP SuccessFactors solutions

SAP Readiness Check analyzes your existing system using built-in APIs, which may need to be updated to ensure the most up-to-date analysis tools are implemented. Each supported scenario provides its own central SAP Note, which guides you through the preparation steps required for the specific scenario. The preparation steps should be initially completed in the development system and then transported through to the production system. We highly recommend running SAP Readiness Check tools in the production system to get an accurate picture of actual system usage.

The SAP Readiness Check analysis framework and the custom code check performed with ABAP test cockpit both create ZIP files, which need to be downloaded to your local computer. The data therein is human-readable and can be verified before uploading to the SAP Readiness Check cloud application.

After uploading the ZIP archives to the SAP Readiness Check cloud application, the collected data set is processed by SAP for presentation. Once the data has been processed, the dashboard is available by choosing the analysis you created. You can then start reviewing the results.

camera image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA Conversion – Introduction Video

Get an overview of SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA conversion with this 3-minute video.

kart race image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors solutions

With SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP provides a self-service tool to analyze existing SAP ERP HCM implementations in preparation for the transition to SAP SuccessFactors. SAP Readiness Check for SAP SuccessFactors solutions allows subject matter experts access to the required level of insight into key topics areas (such as implemented functionality, degree of customization, number of interfaces, and existing data footprint) necessary to properly assess the complexity of the existing productive SAP ERP HCM environment.

Based on the analysis of the source system, the tool provides insight into strategic data points across various HCM topics: 

  • Employee Insights
    This reveals the distribution of employee master data figures per region, process, or status to be used in further discussions with an implementation partner to assess the migration project complexity. 

  • Organizational Structure Analysis
    Insight into the organizational structure master data will help to establish an understanding of key figures related to the allocation of employee-related data. 

  • Important HCM Data
    This provides insight into other HCM objects relevant for the HCM system setup. Examples of these objects are payroll calendars and payroll frequency defined within the analyzed system. 

  • Custom Code Analysis
     This provides insight into the volume and variety of custom code objects.

Find more information in these blogs:

people image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Customer Experience solutions

The SAP Readiness Check tool for SAP Customer Experience solutions helps you to plan your transition to the new SAP Customer Experience solutions. The tool provides an overview of how an SAP CRM solution is used and how it has been enhanced, allowing you to reflect on the business capabilities and functionalities that you require for your future solutions. SAP Readiness Check also helps you to engage with implementation partners and SAP, as well as to discuss options for the target architecture.

The analysis presented in the SAP Readiness Check tool for SAP Customer Experience solutions is purely informational and is ideal to support potential greenfield/new implementation projects.

The analyses cover the following key topic areas:

  • Solution Usage Profile

  • Custom developments (both ABAP and BSP enhancements)

  • Custom fields and custom tables

  • Interfaces

  • Add-ons

  • Business functions

  • Data migration

For detailed information on the available checks and topic areas, refer to these blogs:

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Customer Experience Solutions – Now in Pilot Phase | SAP Blogs

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Customer Experience Solutions – New Release Now in Pilot Phase | SAP Blogs

meeting image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge is a self-service toolset to assess the status of your existing SAP BW 7.x or SAP BW/4HANA system in preparation for a conversion to SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge. SAP Readiness Check evaluates the compatibility of the analyzed source system with SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge and provides a comprehensive overview of various topics required to be analyzed for the conversion process.

For more information, refer to this blog:

New SAP Readiness Check Scenario - SAP Readiness Check for SAP Datasphere, SAP BW bridge
learning image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP Usage and Data Profiling

SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP usage and data profiling is the tool to get detailed insights into the configuration and data volume footprint of an existing SAP ERP 6.0 system in a way that requires minimum effort. The result of the analysis supports discussion on selecting the best-fitting transition approach to SAP S/4HANA and helps to better understand the complexity of a potential transition project.

Unlike the analysis presented in the core SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA, where the checks are used to reveal “must-dos” in support of a possible conversion project, SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP usage and data profiling is purely informational and an ideal tool to support potential new implementation projects.

The SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP usage and data profiling analysis assesses functional aspects of SAP ERP to deliver valuable profiles about these key topic areas:

  • Detailed Data Profile
  • SAP ERP Solution Usage Profile
  • Initial Data Migration Profile
  • Organizational Structure Profile
  • For more information, refer to these blogs:

General Availability of Two New SAP Readiness Check Scenarios | SAP Blogs

SAP Readiness Check for SAP ERP usage and data profiling - now in pilot phase


tutor image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Cloud ALM

SAP Readiness Check for SAP Cloud ALM provides visibility on the application lifecycle management capabilities used in an SAP Solution Manager system. The scenario also offers details regarding the availability and information on equivalent capabilities in SAP Cloud ALM or other SAP products to be considered when planning the move from SAP Solution Manager to SAP Cloud ALM. 

For further information, refer to these blogs:

people image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA

SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA is now included in the “new” SAP Readiness Check platform (formerly called SAP Readiness Check 2.0).

Converting a typical SAP BW 7.x system to SAP BW/4HANA requires a database migration to SAP HANA (if not currently running on SAP HANA), the conversion of data models and flows to objects compatible with SAP BW/4HANA, and the installation of new simplified code and adaptations. 

This enhanced version of SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA provides the following insight:

  • Compatibility of BW objects (SAP BW 7.30 or higher)
  • Readiness of connected source systems (SAP BW 7.30 or higher)

  • Compatibility of installed add-ons

  • Compatibility of custom code

In addition, SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA provides system-specific information regarding:

  • SAP HANA sizing

A comprehensive overview of all simplifications for SAP BW/4HANA, compared to SAP Business Warehouse products, is captured in the simplification list linked in

SAP Note 2421930 - Simplification List for SAP BW/4HANA

For a given customer, only a limited number of simplification items from this extensive list will be applicable. SAP Readiness Check for SAP BW/4HANA provides customers with a better view of the results for their specific system landscapes when converting to SAP BW/4HANA. 

For further information, refer to this blog:

monitor image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA

The SAP S/4HANA Readiness Check will help you planning your transition to SAP S/4HANA and gives you an overview of the to-do’s and the actual readiness of your productive SAP ERP System for the journey to SAP S/4HANA. It provides a very good overview of several aspects of the preparation phase and also allows for detailed information on each aspect so you can get an estimation of the effort it will take to get SAP S/4HANA ready.

SAP S/4HANA 2023 support:

SAP Readiness Check supports the next S/4HANA version automatically on the day when the new SAP S/4HANA version is released, provided that the Simplification Item Catalog in the source system is updated to the new SAP S/4HANA release - see this blog for details.

learning image

SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrade

For customers already running SAP S/4HANA 1511 or higher, SAP now offers SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrades. This SAP Readiness Check tool provides an overview of the compatibility of the current system with the updated applications in the target release (for example, upgrading to SAP S/4HANA 2020) and the preparation steps that will be required.

The following checks are available in SAP Readiness Check for SAP S/4HANA upgrades:

  • Simplification Items

  • Compatibility Scope Analysis

  • Integration

  • App Availability

  • Recommended SAP Fiori Apps

  • Custom Code Analysis

  • Add-On Compatibility

For further information, refer to these blogs:

