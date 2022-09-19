SAP Readiness Check provides a suite of tools to help you plan the next step on your digital transformation journey.

SAP Readiness Check is available for the following scenarios:



SAP S/4HANA conversion



SAP S/4HANA upgrades



SAP BW/4HANA conversion



SAP Customer Experience solutions



SAP ERP usage and data profiling



SAP SuccessFactors solutions





SAP Readiness Check analyzes your existing system using built-in APIs, which may need to be updated to ensure the most up-to-date analysis tools are implemented. Each supported scenario provides its own central SAP Note, which guides you through the preparation steps required for the specific scenario. The preparation steps should be initially completed in the development system and then transported through to the production system. We highly recommend running SAP Readiness Check tools in the production system to get an accurate picture of actual system usage.

The SAP Readiness Check analysis framework and the custom code check performed with ABAP test cockpit both create ZIP files, which need to be downloaded to your local computer. The data therein is human-readable and can be verified before uploading to the SAP Readiness Check cloud application.



After uploading the ZIP archives to the SAP Readiness Check cloud application, the collected data set is processed by SAP for presentation. Once the data has been processed, the dashboard is available by choosing the analysis you created. You can then start reviewing the results.